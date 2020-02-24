Bethel swept

by Hastings

The Bethel College softball team dropped a pair of games to Hastings Saturday afternoon at Alan Wedel Field on the BC campus.

Bethel fell 7-5 and 8-2.

Bethel took a 2-1 lead after the first inning on a two-run Laura Pineda shot. Hastings came back with three runs in the top of the third.

Bethel tied the game with two outs in the bottom of the fourth on a two-run Cami Mills single.

Hastings regained the lead with three runs in the top of the sixth. Bailey Collingham hit a two-run triple and scored on a passed ball.

Bethel put the first two batters on base in the bottom of the seventh, followed by a strikeout and a pop out. Peyton Uznanski singled to drive in a run. A strikeout ended the rally and the game.

Julia Reimer and Hannah Norquest each went two for three hitting for Hastings. Mills went three for four for Bethel. Uznanski went two for four.

Norquest pitched five innings for the win, striking out 12, Kyra Maguire finished the game with three strikeouts for the save.

Rylie Scudder struck out eight in the loss. Riley Johnson struck out one in 1.2 innings.

In the second game, Hastings led 3-1 after two innings and added four runs in the fourth inning and a run in the seventh. Bethel scored another run in the bottom of the fourth.

Sarah Barger pitched a complete-game win for Hastings, allowing two runs on 11 hits with a walk and six strikeouts.

Johnson took the loss for Bethel, striking out one. Alix Gallop pitched the last three innings, striking out one.

Reimer went three for four hitting for Hastings, driving in three runs. Emily Arp went three for four with an RBI. Mariah Seip went two for three with an RBI.

Mills went three for four for Bethel with an RBI. Uznanski and Kerrigan Simons each added two hits. Overbay drove in a run.

Bethel is 4-8 and hosts Graceland at 1 p.m. Sunday.

First game

Hastings;103;003;0;—7;8;1

Bethel;200;200;1;—5;8;5

Norquest (W, 2-0), Maguire (S, 1) 6 and Stuhr; Scudder (L, 2-5), Johnson 6 and Overbay. HR — B: Pineda (2). Time — 2:00.

Second game

Hastings;120;400;1;—8;14;2

Bethel;100;100;0;—2;11;2

Barger (W, 1-0) and Langer; Johnson (L, 1-2), Gallop 5 and Uznanski. Time — 2:00.

Bethel cheer,

dance compete

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Bethel College competitive cheer team finished third, while the dance team finished fifth Friday at the KCAC Championships at Avila University in Kansas City, Mo.

In the cheer division, Ottawa won with a score of 75.81, followed by Avila at 70 and Bethel at 69.26. It was Bethel’s highest score of the season and six points above the team’s average.

Six Bethel competitors made the All-KCAC team. Senior Blayne Stump and freshman Morgan Harvey each was named to the first team. Junior Victoria Riddick was named to the second team. Sophomore Charlie Gibson, junior Jessica LaRocque and freshman Breanna Galindo were all named honorable mentions.

Junior Jayden Blain, Gibson and LaRocque were all named to the all-academic team.

The first-year competitive dance team finished with a score of 40.3. Avila won the team competition with a score of 84.667, followed by Ottawa at 66.567, Kansas Wesleyan at 50.9, York at 46.333, Bethel at 40.3 and Bethany at 32.

Bethel was named the KCAC Team of Character in dance. Seniors Sydney Bollinger and Sarah Smith were named to the conference academic team.

The cheer and dance teams will compete Friday at the NAIA Regional Championships at Oklahoma City University.

BC track

posts qualifier

WICHITA — The Bethel College track team posted its third national indoor qualifier after competing Friday and Saturday at the KCAC Indoor Championships at the Heskett Center at Wichita State.

Cupid had the top prelim time in the 200-meter dash of 21.85, a season-best time by .47 seconds and which smashed the NAIA automatic qualifier of 22.26. Cupid didn’t start in the finals, but Braylen Brewer took fourth in 22.51, while Rudy Juarez was fifth in 22.80.

Cupid moves into a tie for third nationally in the NAIA.

Brewer took second in the 400-meter dash in 49.34, a season best and breaking the automatic qualifying time of 49.55.

Junior Austin Cheatham won the men’s shot put title at 15.85 meters (52-0). Cheatham is ranked fourth nationally at 16.99 meters (55-9).

Robert Graham placed sixth in the weight throw at 14.99 meters (49-2 1/4), breaking his own school record.

Kemroy Cupid finished sixth in the 100-meter dash in 7.04. He claimed the top prelim time of 6.87. Rudy Juarez was seventh in 7.06.

Stephany Meyer placed sixth in the 600-meter run in 1:47.16 and seventh in the triple jump in 10.38 meters (34-0 3/4). Alyjah Kennedy placed sixth in the triple jump in 10.44 meters (34-3), a new school record.

The 4x400-meter relay team of Jennifer Andres, Kennedy, Taylor Dashney and Meyer finished eighth in 4:34.76.

Friends won the women’s title at 213 points. Saint Mary was second at 147. York was third at 75. Bethel was 11th at nine.

Saint Mary won the men’s title at 182.5. Friends was second at 156 and McPherson was third at 105 Bethel was seventh at 35.

Cupid, Brewer and Cheatham will all compete at the NAIA National Indoor Championships March 5 through 7 at South Dakota State University.

Bethel starts the outdoor season March 21 at the Emporia State Invitational.

KCAC Indoor

Track and Field

Championships

Friday and Saturday

Heskett Center

Wichita State

Bethel results

WOMEN

Team scores — Friends 213, Saint Mary 147, York 75, McPherson 73, Tabor 59.5, Ottawa 48, Southwestern 43, Kansas Wesleyan 34, Bethany 18, Sterling 16.5, Bethel 9.

60-m. dash — 10. Andres 8.24.

200-m. dash — 11. Andres 27.54.

600-m. run — 6. S.Meyer 1:47.16.

800-m. run — 10. Dashney 2:56.55.

3,000-m. run — 18. Graber 12:23.78.

4x400-m. relay — 8. Bethel (Andres, Kennedy, Dashney, S.Meyer) 4:34.76.

High jump — 9. K.Meyer 1.45m. (4-7).

Long jump — 9. S.Meyer 4.79m. (15-11).

Triple jump — 6. Kennedy 10.44m. (34-3), 7. S.Meyer 10.38m. (34-0 3/4).

Shot put — 16. Driscoll 10.23m. (33-6 3/4), 27. Corley 9.37m. (30-9).

Weight throw — 18. Corley 11.53m. (37-10).

MEN

Team scores — Saint Mary 182.5, Friends 156, McPherson 105, Ottawa 66.5, Tabor 58, Southwestern 40, Bethel 35, York 32, Sterling 31, Kansas Wesleyan 20, Bethany 14.

60-m. dash — 6. Cupid 7.06, 7. Juarez 7.06. 17. Brewer 7.25.

200-m. dash — 4. Brewer 22.51, 5. Juarez 22.80. DNF. Cupid (21.85 prelims).

400-m. dash — 2. Brewer 49.34.

800-m. run — 11. Morgan 2:07.68.

3,000-m. run — 19. Siemens 9:56.10, 23. Grame 11:11.38.

5,000-m. run — 15. Siemens 17:20.95, 20. Grame 19:28.87.

Shot put — 1. Cheatham 15.85m. (52-0).

Weight throw — 6. Graham 14.99m. (49-2 1/4).

Hesston men

fall in finale

HESSTON — The Hesston College men’s basketball team fell to Labette Community College 80-73 Saturday in the regular-season finale at Yost Center.

Hesston led 34-32 at the half.

Bryson Dennis led Highland with 16 points, followed by Tyler Garrett with 14, Mike Flenorey with 13, Jalend Whitehead with 11 and Jordan Base with 10.

Jacob Bake led Hesston with 19 points. Langston Flowers scored 13. Reese Nebel and Marcus Hill each added 11.

Labette finished 16-12, 4-6 in Jayhawk Conference Division II play. Hesston is 13-14, 1-9 in Jayhawk II play.

The Larks play at 7 p.m. Friday at Highland Community College in the NJCAA Division II, Region VI quarterfinals at Highland.

HC women

fall to LCC

HESSTON — The Hesston College women’s basketball team ended the regular season with a 74-61 loss to Labette Community College Saturday at Yost Center.

Hesston trailed 20-17 after the first quarter and 43-31 at the half.

Jessica Martino scored 16 points for Labette. Diamond Jones added 14 points.

Destiny Kessay led Hesston with 17 points. Sydney Bontrager added 15 points with 14 rebounds.

Labette wins the Jayhawk Conference Division II at 9-1, 23-4 overall. Hesston is 5-24, 1-9 in Jayhawk II play.

Hesston plays at 7 p.m. Friday at Kansas City (Kan.) Community College in the NJCAA Region VI, Division II quarterfinals.

Wings return

with win

PARK CITY — After a two week break playing friendlies, the Wichita Wings returned to Major Arena Soccer League 2 play, stopping the Falls Town Flyers 17-4 Sunday at Hartman Arena.

The Wings set a team record for goals in a game in MASL2 play and ties a record for largest winning margin.

Wichita led 7-2 at the half.

Lucas Sosa led Wichita with five goals. Nico Andre scored three. Kevin Ten Eyck scored two goals with three assists. Jared Robbins scored two goals with an assist. Leonardo Catarina scored two goals. Bryan Perez scored a goal with an assist. Brent Hobson and Collin Lawter each added a goal. Alex Moseley distributed four assists.

Aaron Parrott had eight saves, while Steven Hamersky had nine. Each played a half.

Joshua Peloquin had two goals for Falls Town, 2-8. Robert Swanson and Pedro Reza each scored a goal with an assist. Salvatore Capotosto had 15 saves.

Wichita finishes the season with a five-game road trip. Wichita plays at 7 p.m. Saturday at 5-5 Amarillo and at 4:15 p.m. Sunday at 4-5 New Mexico.

Wichita is 2 1/2 games behind unbeaten Chihuahua for the MASL2 lead.

Thunder falls

to Americans

ALLEN, Texas — The Wichita Thunder dropped an 8-5 decision to the Allen Americans Saturday in ECHL play at the Allen Event Center.

The loss was the fourth straight for Wichita.

Allen led 5-4 after two periods.

Oliver Archambault scored two goals with two assists for Allen. Stpan Falkovsky scored a goal with three assists. Alex Guptil added a goal with two assists.

Corey Durocher, Colton Heffley, Spencer Asuchak and Jack Sadek each scored a goal. Jacob Doty dished three assists. Alex Breton had two.

Andrew Shortridge had 30 saves in goal for Allen.

Stefan Fournier led Wichita with two goals and an assist. Fabrizio Ricco added a goal with an assist. Billy Exell and Spencer Dorowicz each added a goal. Patrik Parkkonen had two assists.

Dylan Wells had 44 saves in goal for Wichita.

Allen improves to 37-12-6-2, leading the ECHL Mointain Division by five games, while Wichita falls into seventh place in the division at 21-28-8-0.

Wichita and Allen go at it again at 7:05 p.m. Friday at INTRUST Bank Arena and 7:05 p.m. Saturday at the Allen Event Center.