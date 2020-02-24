HUTCHINSON — The Newton High School girls basketball team has struggled to score the basketball this season, and Hutchinson High took full advantage.

The Salthawks held the Railers to four points at the end of the first and 10 points at halftime en route to a 56—34 win Monday night at the Salthawk Activities Center.

Hutchinson (10—8, 5—5 AV—CTL Division I) used steals and easy transition buckets to get the offense going after struggling early.

“I was proud of the way our girls got out and pressed,” Hutchinson coach Conor Reilly said. “It was great for our girls to come out and have success like that.”

Newton falls to 1—18 on the season and 1—10 in league play. The Railers were able to keep pace with the Salthawks early in the half—court offense, but 26 turnovers — including 17 in the first half — were too many to overcome.

“At halftime, we talked about how we needed to clean up our turnovers,” Newton coach Kate Bremerman said. “We cleaned up how we were passing, and we played better.

“When you lose by 22 and have 26 turnovers, it’s pretty obvious what went wrong.”

Newton’s Alexis Epp knocked down a mid—range jumper two minutes into the game to give the Railers an early lead. Hutchinson missed its first six shots from the field, but a Gabbie Posch 3—pointer with 3:58 left gave the Saltahwks a one—point lead.

Tina Robertson recorded four consecutive steals — all of which she converted into layups — to give Hutchinson an 11—4 lead after one.

“Tina did a good job of giving us energy when it was kind of dead in the gym,” Reilly said. “I was proud of her for that, and that’s what she can do for us every night.”

Hutchinson extended its lead to double digits quickly in the second quarter, but an Olivia Antonowich jumper cut the deficit to single digits with 4:12 left in the half. The Salthawks responded with an 11—0 run, taking a 30—10 lead into halftime in the process.

Epp scored nine of her team—high 13 points in the third quarter. Despite the sophomore’s surge, Hutchinson led by 26 entering the fourth.

“Her mid range looked really good tonight,” Bremerman said of Epp. “Usually she’s a ‘back to the basket’ type of player, so it was fun to see her hit a few jump shots tonight.”

Hutchinson never pushed its lead to 30, which would have put a running clock into effect, but Reilly was able to get his starters extra rest. Robertson led the Salthawks with 13 points, Posch scored her 12 points off four 3—pointers, and Mekenzie Hefley added 11.

Monday’s game against Newton was the first of three games for Hutchinson this week to close the regular season.

Hutchinson concludes the regular season with league games at Derby on Tuesday and on Campus Friday.

“It was good to get some of our junior varsity players some playing time — girls who we will be counting on a lot next year,” Reilly said. “It was also good to get our starters some rest because we have two more games this week.”

Newton (1-18, 1-10 AV-CTL I) has a quick turn around and hosts Salina Central at 6 p.m. Tuesday.