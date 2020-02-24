TOPEKA — The Newton High School boys’ swimming team scored points in two relays Saturday at the Class 5-4-3-2-1A State Championships at the Capitol Federal Natatorium at Hummer Sports Park.

The team of senior Zach Engelken, senior James Tyrell, sophomore Simon Hodge and junior Creek Ekerberg finished 13th in the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:35.04, a .38-second time cut from prelims. The team was fifth in the consolation heat.

The team of Ekerberg, Tyrell, Hodge and Engelken finished 11th in the 400-yard freestyle relay in 3:33.12, third in the consolation finals and a 1.44-second time cut from prelims.

Newton finished 25th out of 31 teams scoring with 20 points.

Wichita Independent won the team title with 273 points, followed by McPherson with 182, Kapaun-Mt. Carmel with 180, Andover Central with 177 and Topeka Seaman with 142.