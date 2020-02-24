The 2019-20 Bethel College women’s basketball team has the second-most wins in school history after a 62-51 win over York on Saturday at Thresher Gym.

Bethel improves to 16-14, 12-12 in KCAC play, winning five straight to end the regular season. York falls to 1-28, 0-24 in conference play.

“Credit to our players,” Bethel coach Drew Johnson said. “It’s been a bit of an up-and-down year. We’ve had injuries and adversity and still found a way to keep battling. For this team to come back and be the second-most winningest team, they had to fight.”

The difference was at the free throw line, where Bethel was 31 of 49 and York was 10 of 20. York had 36 fouls with three players fouling out. Bethel had 17 fouls. York also finished 18 of 63 from the field for 28.6 percent, while Bethel was 15 of 45 for 33.3 percent. Bethel held a 54-30 rebounding edge.

Abby Schmidt led Bethel with 21 points, 14 rebounds and three blocked shots. She now has 94 blocked shots, a single-season record. Alex Bearup had 14 points and 10 rebounds. Macie Price added 11 points.

“I just try to go out there and do what I can to help our team win,” Schmidt said. “I have awesome teammates, people around me who do their job day-in and day-out. I’m just proud of us all. It was a pretty ugly game, but we were able to gut it out. Good teams find a way.”

“The first three quarters, we played pretty bad defensively and our offense wasn’t playing their best,” Price said. “We couldn’t get downhill. In the fourth quarter, we played better defensively and did well on the offensive glass.”

Schmidt was 8 of 11 from the field and 5 of 8 from the line.

Price posted her third-best scoring game since joining the team at semester. She played at Independence Community College.

“It’s been good to finally get to play,” Price said. “In the first semester, I wasn’t able to play. Now I’m back to playing again. When I came here on my visit, I really liked the people here.”

A couple of weeks ago, there was doubt if the Threshers could even make the postseason.

“That speaks to the hard work and toughness of the team,” Schmidt said. “The last couple of weeks, we’ve been a really determined group of people. Two weeks ago, we put our heads down and said we need to step on the gas. We had to go one game at a time.”

Julie Trujillo and Amaia Diez each scored 19 points for York.

“York deserves a ton of credit,” Johnson said. “They haven’t won a conference game all year. They were eliminated from the conference tournament. They could have walked in here and not really wanted to be here. They battled. They fought. They had a great game play. We have to execute a touch better. We could have put ourselves in a better position, at halftime especially. I’m proud of us for continuing to battle and finding a way.”

Bethel broke to a 5-0 lead and then gave up a 10-2 run. Bethel tied the game 14-14 at the end of the period, despite seven turnovers. Bethel did hit 12 of 15 free throws in the period, while York made its only attempt.

Schmidt broke the single-season block record with one minute left to go in the quarter.

Bethel opened the second quarter hitting three of four free throws. York replied with a pair of 3-pointers to take the lead.

With Bethel trailing by one, York missed a pair of free throws with .1 seconds left in the half. Kayla Newman was fouled on the rebound and hit two free throws with time expired, putting the Threshers ahead 27-26.

Bethel pulled ahead by seven on its first 3-pointer of the game, a Macie Pryce shot, with 1:59 left in the third quarter. Neither team scored the rest of the way, leaving Bethel up 42-35.

Bethel got up by eight early in the fourth quarter, but York cut it to two with under seven minutes to play. A Trujillo three-point play with 6:09 in regulation tied the game.

Bethel came back with a 9-0 run. Diez broke the run with a three-point play. Bearup hit two free throws with 1:22 to play to put Bethel up by 11.

Bethel moves into a tie for sixth in the KCAC play with Friends. Friends was given the seeding tiebreaker, putting Bethel at 20th-ranked Sterling at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Sterling swept the regular-season series 96-52 and 66-61.

“I’d like to see us be a little bit better defensively,” Johnson said. “That gets us in transition mode and gets us in the offense a little better. When they scored, or we fouled them, that hurt us in the half-court.”

YORK (1-28, 0-24 KCAC) — Kendall Fike 1-11 0-0 2, Haley Scoffield 0-0 0-0 0, Nakia Hackel 0-1 0-0 0, Amaia Diez 6-13 3-7 19, Sadie Pittman 1-5 0-0 2, Susie Traver 0-1 0-2 0, Melody Thomsen 0-2 0-0 0, Julia Trujillo 7-12 5-6 19, Deja Derrell 0-2 0-0 0, TaShay Jackson 2-10 0-0 4, Kiara Pesina 1-6 2-5 5, Armani Rochon 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS 18-63 10-20 51.

BETHEL (16-14, 12-12 KCAC) — Tierra Powell 0-0 0-0 0, Brielle Hampton 0-6 4-6 4, Josie Calzonetti 0-3 2-4 2, Claira Spurgeon 0-0 0-0 0, Ashtyn Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Kayla Newman 1-3 5-6 7, Alex Bearup 4-16 6-8 14, Abby Schmidt 8-11 5-8 21, Sydney Tenant 0-0 0-0 0, Melinda Vargas 0-0 3-8 3, Macie Price 2-5 6-7 11, Valery Alvarado 0-1 0-2 0. TOTALS 15-45 31-49 62.

York;14;12;9;16;—51

Bethel;14;13;15;20;—62

Total fouls — YC 36, BC 17. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — YC: Derrell-8:56-4q, Fike 3:21-4q, Trujillo :48.6-4q, Pesina :28.0-4q. 3-point shooting — YC 5-18 (Fike 0-1, Hackel 0-1, Diez 4-9, Thomsen 0-1, Trujillo 0-1, Derrell 0-1, Pesina 1-4), BC 1-9 (Hampton 0-2, Calzonetti 0-1, Bearup 0-5, Price 1-1). Rebounds — YC 39 (Jackson 6), BC 54 (Schmidt 14). Assists — YC 10 (Pesina 3), BC 9 (Calzonetti 2, Bearup 2, Vargas 2, Price 2). Turnovers — YC 8 (Jackson 2), BC 21 (Hampton 7). Blocked shots — YC 4 (Fike 2), BC 5 (Schmidt 3). Steals — YC 12 (Jackson 3), BC 2 (Hampton 1, Schmidt 1).

KCAC final

Regular-season

Standings

;Conf;Overall

;W-L;W-L

K.Wesleyan;21-3;25-5

Sterling;20-4;23-7

Bethany;17-7;20-9

Tabor;16-8;17-11

Avila;16-8;16-11

Friends;12-12;15-15

Bethel;12-12;15-14

O.Wesleyan;11-13;15-14

McPherson;9-15;13-17

Swestern;9-15;12-17

Ottawa;8-16;8-19

Saint Mary;5-19;5-23

York;0-24;1-28

KCAC Post-Season

Tournament

Wednesday’s games

Quarterfinals

7 p.m.

8. Oklahoma Wesleyan at 1. Kansas Wesleyan

5. Avila at 4. Tabor

7. Bethel at 2. Sterling

6. Friends at 3. Bethany

Saturday’s games

Semifinals

at highest seed

Oklahoma Wesleyan-Kansas Wesleyan winner vs. Avila-Tabor winner

Bethel-Sterling winner vs. Friends-Bethany winner

March 2

Finals

at Hartman Arena

Semifinal winners