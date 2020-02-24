The Bethel College men’s basketball team suffered a second-half collapse in the regular-season finale, falling to York College 74-68 Saturday in KCAC play at Thresher Gym.

Bethel was outscored 41-22 in the second half, falling to 19-11, 14-10 in the KCAC. The Threshers dropped four of their last five games, slipping all the way to seventh in the conference.

York improves to 15-15, 11-13 in the KCAC. The Panthers won three straight and snagged eighth place for the final KCAC postseason tournament berth.

"We came out on fire, with a ton of energy," Bethel coach Jayson Artaz said. "We competed really hard. We played well. We scored it well. We defended well. We played a really complete game. Then we started to slow the energy. We started the second half flat, without any energy coming out. We let them score a bunch of baskets. All of a sudden, it’s a ballgame.

"If we played the second half the way we played the first half, we would have put it out of reach at that point."

DeAnte Barnes led York with 17 points and nine rebounds. Michael Tolbert and Victor Lewis each scored 13 points. Eric Lenear added 12 points.

Garrett White and Dakota Foster each scored 14 points for Bethel. Terrell Marshall added 10.

Bethel led 10-2 early and extended its lead to as many as 21 in the first half. York rallied late to get within 13 at the half, 46-33.

York opened the second half with a 16-4 run in the first four minutes of play. Clifford Byrd II broke a 7:16 scoreless run for Bethel.

The Threshers got back up by seven, but York again charged back. A Lewis layup off a steal put the Panthers in the lead with 6:12 to play. Foster replied with a layup on the other end.

A Tyreece Berry 3-pointer and a pair of Lenear free throws put York up by four. After a free throw miss for Bethel, Lewis hit a trey.

A Berry shot with 31 seconds left kept York up by five. Lenear hit one of two free throws with 10 seconds remaining. Bethel missed a 3-point attempt on the other end.

Bethel plays at 7 p.m. Thursday at Southwestern in the KCAC postseason quarterfinals. The two teams split in the regular season.

"It’s tough, it’s frustrating, nobody likes it, nobody’s happy," Artaz said. "We have to figure out a way. At this time, seeding doesn’t matter as much as hosting or not hosting. We have to play a good team. Everybody has to play well. We are playing a well-coached team. We beat them here and lost at their place. We have to play well. If we come out and play with some energy, we can have a good game ahead of us."

YORK (15-15, 11-13 KCAC) — Eric Lenear 2-8 7-10 12, Kafani Williams 1-2 2-2 4, Michael Tolbert 5-9 1-2 13, Isaiah Abbott 1-2 0-0 3, Cameron Burns 2-7 0-0 4, Victor Lewis 5-9 2-3 13, Keyaun Hoskin 0-1 0-0 0, Tyreece Berry 3-7 1-2 8, DeAnte Barnes 7-14 2-2 17. TOTALS 26-59 15-21 74.

BETHEL (19-11, 14-10 KCAC) — Poe Bryant 2-7 2-4 6, Tavaughn Flowers 0-1 0-0 0, Terrell Marshall 3-11 4-6 10, Garrett White 3-14 6-10 14, Greg White 1-2 0-0 3, Clifford Byrd II 3-6 3-3 9, Dakota Foster 6-10 0-0 14, Jaylon Scott 1-1 0-0 3, Scott Garriga 0-1 2-2 2, Danen Kistner 0-1 0-0 0, Jalal Gondal 3-6 0-0 7. TOTALS 22-60 17-25 68.

York;33;41;—74

Bethel;46;22;–68

Total fouls — YC 22, BC 20. Technical fouls — YC: Tolbert 5:30-1h. BC: Ga.White 5:30-1h, Foster (delay of game, 1 shot) 7:45-2h. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — YC 7-19 (Lenear 1-3, Tolbert 2-4, Abbott 1-2, Burns 0-2, Lewis 1-2, Berry 1-4, Barnes 1-2), BC 7-23 (Bryant 0-2, Flowers 0-1, Marshall 0-3, Ga.White 2-4, Gr.White 1-1, Byrd II 0-2, Foster 2-4, Scott 1-1, Kistner 0-1, Gondal 1-4). Rebounds — YC 38 (Barnes 9), BC 37 (Scott 8). Assists — YC 11 (Lewis 3, Berry 3), BC 9 (Marshall 3). Turnovers — YC 17 (Lewis 5), BC 17 (Foster 4). Blocked shots — YC 3 (Williams 1, Tolbert 1, Lewis 1), BC 2 (Marshall 1, Foster 1). Steals — YC 9 (Lenear 4), BC 9 (Ga.White 3).

KCAC Final

Standings

;Conf.;Overall

;W-L;W-L

Ottawa;19-5;25-5

Swestern;17-7;23-7

O.Wesleyan;17-7;22-8

McPherson;15-9;20-10

K.Wesleyan;15-9;18-11

Friends;15-9;17-12

Bethel;14-10;19-11

York;11-13;15-15

Avila;10-14;12-18

Saint Mary;8-16;12-16

Bethany;6-18;9-19

Sterling;5-19;7-22

Tabor;4-20;6-21

KCAC Post-Season

Tournament

Thursday’s games

7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

8. York at 1. Ottawa

5. McPherson at 4. Kansas Wesleyan

7. Bethel at 2. Southwestern

6. Friends at 3. Oklahoma Wesleyan

Saturday’s games

Semifinals

at highest seed

York-Ottawa winner vs. McPherson-Kansas Wesleyan winner

Bethel-Southwestern winner vs. Friends-Oklahoma Wesleyan winner

March 2

Finals

at Hartman Arena

Semifinal winners