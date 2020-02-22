CONCORDIA — The Hesston Swather wrestling team claimed a pair of state qualifiers at the Class 4A regionals Friday and Saturday in Concordia.

Marysville won the 14-team tourney with 171 points. Scott City was second at 148, followed by Colby at 127, Concordia at 108 and Abilene at 107.5.

Hesston was ninth with 52 points.

Michael Friesen finished fourth at 132 pounds. Friesen punched his ticket to state with a pin in the consolation semifinals. In the consolation finals, Friesen was downed by Braden Wilson of Abilene 7-2. Friesen advances to state 12-8.

Jason Hecht finished fourth at 138 pounds. After a win by decision in the consolation semifinals, Hecht dropped a 5-0 decision to Joey Bockin of Marysville in the consolation finals. Hecht advances to state 27-6.

Dominic Clopton fell one win shy of a state berth, getting pinned by Hunter Schroeder in the consolation semifinals. Clopton ends the season 23-12.

Owen O’Halloran claimed a pair of wins by fall to start the day at 195 pounds, but was knocked out of state contention with a 9-0 major decision loss to Colby Mohr of Abilene. O’Halloran ends the season 26-12.

Garrett Slater finished 1-2 at 145 pounds and ends the season 10-8. Tyrone Taylor finished 1-2 at 160 pounds and ends the season 6-15. Cody Wohlgemuth finished 1-2 at 170 pounds and ends the season 13-14. Ethan Parrott finished 1-2 at heavyweight and ends the season 25-7.

Malachi Holmes finished 0-2 at 152 pounds, ending the season 7-8. Nathan Whitsitt finished 0-2 at 220 pounds and ends the season 20-14.

The state meet is 10 a.m. Friday and Saturday at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina.

Class 4A Regionals

Friday and Saturday

at Concordia

Team Scores

Marysville 171, Scott Community 148, Colby 127, Concordia 108, Abilene 107.5, Clay Center 105, Wamego 96, Nickerson 92.5, Hesston 52, Smoky Valley 51, Rock Creek 51, Chapman 45, Buhler 41, Topeka Hayden 7.

Hesston results

132 — 4. Michael Friesen (3-2): 1. W Martean Perez (Buhler) 1:59; QF. W Dylan Fulton (Scott Community) 1:31; SF. L Gage Cooper (Nickerson) 10-2 maj.dec. CSF. W Toby Wahlmeier (Concordia) 2:10; CF. L Braden Wilson (Abilene) 7-2.

138 — 4. Jason Hecht (2-2): 1. bye; QF. W Thomas Dennis (Colby) 2:43; SF. L Kaden Wren (Scott Community) 6-1. CSF. W Javin Welsh (Abilene) 12-9; CF. L Joey Bockin (Marysville) 5-0.

145 — Garrett Slater (1-2): 1. bye; QF. L Isaak Meyer (Wamego) 5:23. C2. W Anthony Carder (Nickerson) 3:47; CQF. L Eastan Hake (Concordia) 6-1.

152 — Malachi Holmes (0-2): 1. L Kaleb Jackosn (Rock Creek) 7-2; C1. bye. C2. L Dylan Schnedier (Nickerson) 8-6.

160 — Tyrone Taylor (1-2): 1. L Layton Kindel (Concordia) 3:28; C1. bye. C2. W Richard Zeller (Smoky Valley) 13-5 maj.dec.; CQF. L Trenton Wuthnow (Abilene) 4:08.

170 — Cody Wohlgemuth (1-2): 1. L Shawn Liddle (Clay Center) 5-2; C1. bye. C2. W Derek Collins (Topeka Hayden) :26; CQF. L Keyan Miller (Concordia) 1:09.

182 — Domanic Clopton (1-2): 1. bye; QF. L Dax Hopp (Smoky Valley) 7-1. C2. bye; CQF. W Nick Rehmer (Colby) 1:34; CSF. L Hunter Schroeder (Concordia) 3:51.

195 — Owen O’Halloran (3-2): 1. L Jeffrey Nix (Scott Community) 14-5 maj.dec.; C1. W Sean McConnell (Topeka Hayden) :42. C2. W Sam Logan (Nickerson) 2:11; CQF. W Zachary Bolinger (Clay Center) :59; CSF. L Colby Mohr (Abilene) 9-0 maj.dec.

220 — Nathan Whitsitt (0-2): 1. L LeRoy Bean (Smoky Valley) 4:55; C1. L Cameron Stanley (Rock Creek) 3:47.

HWT — Ethan Parrott (1-2): 1. bye; QF. L Kaleb Parker (Marysville) 3:46. C2. W Colt Sell (Chapman) 1:16; CQF. L Dalton Owen (Concordia) 3:00.