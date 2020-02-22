VALLEY CENTER — The Newton High School wrestling team was the king of the lower weight classes at the Class 5A Regional Championships Friday and Saturday at Valley Center High School.

Newton claimed five state qualifiers, including three regionals titles. Newton’s qualifiers ranged from 106 pounds to 138 pounds.

Goddard won the team title at 229.5 points, followed by Maize at 206, Great Bend at 159, Arkansas City at 142 and Kapaun-Mt. Carmel at 119.5. Newton was sixth at 116.5.

Freshman Nick Treaster won his first regional title at 106 pounds, edging Bubba Wright of Kapaun-Mt. Carmel 5-0. Nick Treaster advances to state 33-1.

Freshman A.B. Stokes followed at 113 pounds, topping Camden Padgett 9-2 in the finals. Stokes enters his first state tourney 29-13.

Senior Grant Treaster finished the Railer sweep at the lightweights, stopping Jason Henschel of Goddard 2-1 in the finals at 120 pounds and avenging an overtime loss to Henschel from the Rocky Welton Invitational in Garden City. Grant Treaster enters state 39-3.

Colin Bybee finished fourth at 126 pounds. Bybee started the day in the consolation semifinals, edging Kolbey Huneycutt of Goddard 3-2. In the consolation finals, Bybee drew Slade Adams of Salina Central 1-1, but fell in the ultimate tie-breaker round. Bybee enters state 19-14.

Sawyer Mock finished fifth at 138 pounds. Mock won his first two consolation matches Saturday, clinching a state berth. After a loss to Isaiah Holmes of Goddard in the consolation semifinals, Mock downed Quentin Kirk of Valley Center in the fifth-place match by injury default. Kirk beat Mock in the semifinals 1-0. Mock enters state 27-15.

Spencer Steinmetz lost in the second consolation round at 145 pounds and ends the season 7-13. Ricky Parga lost in the second consolation round at 220 pounds and ends the season 5-9. Rio Gomez lost in the second consolation round at heavyweight and ends the season 18-12.

Avery Dutcher finished 0-2 at 132 pounds and ends the season 10-16. Clayton Smith finished 0-2 at 160 pounds and ends the season 4-16. Brody Harper finished 0-2 at 170 pounds and ends the season 1-5. Michael Tyrell finished 0-2 at 182 pounds and ends the season 1-8.

The state meet is 10 a.m. Friday and Saturday at Hartman Arena in Park City.

Class 5A West

Regionals

Team scores — Goddard 229.5, Maize 206, Great Bend 159, Arkansas City 142, Kapaun-Mt. Carmel 119.5, Newton 116.5, McPherson 103, Salina Central 94, Valley Center 89.5, Bishop Carroll 87, Emporia 70, Andover 67, Maize South 64, Wichita Northwest 54, Salina South 48, Hays 38, Andover Central 35, Goddard Eisenhower 6.

Newton results

106 — 1. Nick Treaster (4-0): 1. W Joshue Palomares (Emporia) :49; QF. W Treyton Pelnar (McPherson) 2:46; SF. W Ian Demoss (Maize South) 4-0. F. W Bubba Wright (Kapaun-Mt. Carmel) 5-0.

113 — 1. A.B. Stokes (4-0): 1. W Daniel Helmers (Goddard) 1:06; QF. W Tucker Pelnar (McPherson) injury :01; SF. W Avery Wolf (Great Bend) 1:33. F. W Camden Padgett (Maize) 9-2.

120 — 1. Grant Treaster (4-0): 1. W David Tucker (Emporia) 18-2 tech.fall (4:07); QF. W Dawson Hogan (Salina Central) :57; SF. W Keton Patterson (Maize) 10-2 maj.dec. F. W Jason Henschel (Goddard) 2-1.

126 — 4. Colin Bybee (2-1): 1. W Adin Flock (Hays) 14-0 maj.dec.; QF. W Carson Ochoa (Salina South) 10-5 OT; SF. L Alyeus Craig (Valley Center) 12-0 maj.dec. CSF. W Kolbey Huneycut (Goddard) 3-2; CF. L Slade Adams (Salina Central) 1-1 UTB.

132 — Avery Dutcher (0-2): 1. L Cayden Hughbanks (Maize) 5:07; C1. L Ryan Pacha (Bishop Carroll) 8-5.

138 — 5. Sawyer Mock (4-2): 1. W Josiah Huber (Emporia) :00; QF. L Quentin Kirk (Valley Center) 1-0. C2. W Adrian Turner (Kapaun-Mt. Carmel) 8-0 maj.dec.; CQF. W Wyatt Bahm (Arkansas City) 4:00; CSF. L Isaiah Holmes (Goddard) 8-3; 5th. W Quentin Kirk (Valley Center) injury.

145 — Spencer Steinmetz (0-2): 1. L Kray True (Salina Central) 3:52; C1. bye. C2. L Logan Davidson (Goddard) 10-2 maj.dec.

152 — Arnold Aguilar (1-2): P. L Landon Summers (Hays) 1:48; CP. W Madaris Burkhart (Goddard Eisenhower) 2:58; C1. L Jose Guadarrama (Wichita Northwest) 10-1 maj.dec.

160 — Clayton Smith (0-2): P. L Jamar Martin (Wichita Northwest) 3:41; CP. L Keith Cassity (Goddard Eisenhower) 4:20.

170 — Brody Harper (0-2): 1. L Nathan Fury (Kapaun-Mt. Carmel) 3:18; C1. L Brooks Burgoon (Salina Central) 9-5.

182 — Michael Tyrell (0-2): 1. L Ricky Nichols (Maize) 2:36; C1. L Chad Banning (Valley Center) 1:46.

220 — Ricky Parga (1-2): 1. L Kyle Haas (Maize) 1:13; C1. W Noah Redcorn (Kapaun-Mt. Carmel) 4:23. C2. L Isaac Stevens (Arkansas City) 1:53.

HWT — Rio Gomez (1-2): 1. W Ben Purvis (Bishop Carroll) 2:20; QF. L Kevin Miraontes (Great Bend) 5:43. C2. L Cole McAuliffe (Kapaun-Mt. Carmel) 11-4.