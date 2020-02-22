RUSSELL — The Halstead High School wrestling team is ensured at least one state qualifier after the first day of competition at the Class 3-2-1A Regionals Friday at Russell.

Republic County is the leader with 124 points, followed by Larned with 88, Hesston 68, Beloit with 67.5 and Russell at 46.5. Halstead is ninth with 30 points.

Kaden Kraus reached the finals at 170 pounds, claiming a win by fall in the quarterfinals and a 12-5 decision over Kameron Ines of Republic County in the semifinals.

Kraus, 9-1, will face 20-3 Joshua Ball of Hoisington in the finals.

Finishing 1-1 were Ivan Guiterrez at 152 pounds and Kaleb Wise at 182 pounds. Finishing 0-1, but still in competition were Patrick Mueller at 138 pounds, Carter Hiebert at 160 pounds and Gabe Brown at heavyweight.

EUREKA REGIONAL — The Remington High School wrestling team has two entries in the finals after the opening day of competition at the Class 3-2-1A regionals Friday in Eureka.

Eureka leads the field with 89.5 points, followed by Wellsville at 88, Douglass at 75.5, Erie at 52 and Jayhawk Linn at 48. Remington is 11th at 36 points.

Wyatt Wright reached the finals at 120 pounds with a pair of pins, clinching a state berth. Wright, 34-1, will meet 10-6 Connor Hughes of Eureka in the finals.

Owen Thiel claimed a win by fall in the quarterfinals and a 4-1 decision over Taron Ward of Fredonia in the semifinals at 152 pounds.

Thiel, 24-9, takes on 39-2 Brennan Lowe in the finals.

Grayson Graber at 126 pounds and Hagan Taylor at 160 pounds are both 0-1 with two byes. Mathew Peters is 0-1 at 113 pounds. Sheridan Taylor is 0-1 with a bye at 132 pounds. The four need to reach the consolation finals to qualify for state.

Class 3-2-1A

Regionals

at Russell

Team scores – Republic County 124, Larned 88, Hoisington 68, Beloit 67.5, Russell 46.5, Ellsworth 42, Southeast of Saline 39, Minneapolis 38, Halstead 30, Hillsboro 28, Canton-Galva 24, Kingman 24, Lyons 24, Sylvan Unified 22, Ell-Saline 6, Bennington 0, Fairfield 0, Lincoln 0, Rock Hills 0, St. John-Hudson 0, Stafford 0, Sterling 0.

Halstead results

138 — Patrick Mueller (0-1): 1. L Obed Ruiz (Ell-Saline) 5:25; C1. bye.

152 — Ivan Gutierrez (1-1): QF. W Chase Anderson (Bennington) 4:27; SF. L Cole Steinert (Hoisington) 3:50.

160 – Carter Hiebert (0-1): 1. bye; QF. L Andre Patton (Canton-Galva) 5:15.

170 — Kaden Kraus (2-0): QF. W Josh Kramer (Larned) 2:28; SF. W Kameron Ines (Republic County) 12-5.

182 — Kaleb Wise (1-1): 1. bye; QF. W Carter Atteberry (Larned) 2:49; SF. L Brennan Walker (Beloit) 4:33.

220 — Kaden Lopez (1-1): 1. W Buck Luedke (Rock Hills) 1:53; QF. L Brendan Tripp (Ellsworth) 1:17; HWT — Gabe Brown (0-1): 1. bye; QF. L Creighton Johnson (Beloit) :27.

at Eureka

Team scores — Eureka 89.5, Wellsville 88, Douglass 75.5, Erie 52, Jayhawk Linn 48, Humboldt 47.5, Uniontown 44, Marion 40, Cherryvale 38, Chase County 37, Remington 36, Fredonia 35.5, Chaparral 34, Cheney 24, Central of Burden 20, Garden Plain 17, West Elk 12, Bluestem 11, Flinthlls 11, Cherokee Southeast 9.5, Elk Valley 3, Chetopa 0.

Remington results

113 — Matthew Peters (0-1): QF. L Caden Adkins (Eureka) 5:23.

120 — Wyatt Wright (2-0): QF. W Eli Pritchett (Cherokee Southeast) :16; SF. W Chance Shults (Marion) 2:56

126 — Grayson Graber (0-1): 1. bye; QF. L Joseph Ord (Chaparral) 5:16; C2. bye.

132 — Sheridan Graber (0-1): 1. L Tayden Tindle (West Elk) 1:56; C1. bye.

152 — Owen Thiel (2-0): 1. bye; QF. W Lane Thompson (Jayhawk Linn) 5:25; SF. W Taron Ward (Fredonia) 4-1.

160 — Hagen Taylor (0-1): 1. bye; QF. L Brent Escareno (Eureka) 9-2; C2. bye.