RUSSELL — The Halstead High School wrestling team finished with three state qualifiers at the Class 3-2-1A regionals Friday and Saturday at Russell.

Republic County led the field with 167 points, followed by Beloit at 131.5, Larned at 127, Hoisington at 109 and Minneapolis at 84. Halstead tied for seventh at 66.

Halstead was led by Kaden Kraus at 170 pounds. After two wins Friday, Kraus fell in the finals to Joshua Ball of Hoisington 7-1. Kraus enters state 9-2.

Kaleb Wise finished third at 182 pounds. Wise opened Saturday in the consolation semifinals with a pin over Austin Remple of Hillsboro. In the consolation finals, Wise downed Keyon Baccus of Minneapolis 9-3. Wise enters state 16-7.

Ivan Guiterrez finished fourth at 152 pounds. Guiterrez punched his ticket to state with a 15-5 major decision in the consolation semifinals. In the consolation finals, Guiterrez was pinned by Tristan Rathbone of rival Halstead in 2:49.

At 138 pounds, Patrick Mueller won his first two consolation matches and fell in the consolation semifinals to Caden Anderson of Beloit in 44 seconds. Mueller ends the season 10-13.

Carter Hiebert claimed a pair of wins by fall in the consolation round at 160 pounds, but was pinned by Chasyn Vogan of Minneapolis in the consolation semifinals, ending the season 14-10.

At 220 pounds, Kaden Lopez won his first two consolation round matches by fall and lost to Cole Gilliland of Hoisington in 1:28 in the consolation semifinals. Lopez ends the season 13-8.

At heavyweight, Gabe Brown finished Saturday 1-1, falling in the consolation quarterfinals. Brown ends the season 10-8.

EUREKA REGIONAL — The Remington Bronco wrestling team qualified three of its six wrestlers to state, including a regional champion.

Host Eureka won the team title at 155.5, followed by Wellsville at 132, Douglass at 97.5, Jayhawk Linn at 90 and Cherryvale at 74.

Remington was eighth at 61 points.

Remington was led by Wyatt Wright, who won the title at 120 pounds.

Wright claimed two wins by pin Friday. In the championship match, Wright downed Connor Hughes of Eureka in a 16-2 major decision.

Wright enters state 35-1.

Owen Thiel took second at 152 pound. After two wins Friday, Thiel fell to Brennan Lowe of Eureka in 3:15. Thiel enters state 24-10.

Hagen Taylor finished fourth at 160 pounds. Taylor received a bye in the second consolation round and won his next two matches to clinch a state spot. In the consolation finals, Taylor fell to Brent Escareno of Eureka by injury default. Taylor enters state 21-14.

Matthew Peters opened Saturday with a win in the consolation quarterfinals by major decision. In the consolation semifinals, Peters fell to Jensen Hoeme of Cheney in 4:21. Peters ends the season 7-16.

Grayson Graber finished 1-1 Saturday at 126 pounds, falling in the consolation semifinals to Trint Rogers of Chase County 8-3. Grayson Graber ends the season 18-18.

At 132 pounds, Sheridan Graber won two matches Saturday and fell in the consolation semifinals to Eyan Knipp of Bluestem 12-9. Sheridan Graber ends the season 11-16.

The state meet is Friday and Saturday at Gross Memorial Coliseum in Hays.

Class 3-2-1A Regionals

Friday and Saturday

at Russell

Team scores — Republic County 167, Beloit 131.5, Larned 127, Hoisington 109, Minneapolis 84, Russell 77.5, Ellsworth 66, Halstead 66, Hillsboro 58, Southeast of Saline 46, Kingman 31, Canton-Galva 29, Sylvan Unified 26, Lyons 24, Ell-Saline 14, Bennington 6, Rock Hills 4, St. John-Hudson 4, Lincoln 2, Stafford 2, Fairfield 0, Sterling 0.

Halstead results

138 — Patrick Mueller (2-2): 1. L Obed Ruiz (Ell-Saline) 5:25; C1. bye. C2. W Ian Doss (Hoisington) 3:00; CQF. W Slade Johnson (Southeast of Saline) 8-3; CSF. L Caden Anderson (Beloit) :44.

152 — 4. Ivan Gutierrez (2-2): QF. W Chase Anderson (Bennington) 4:27; SF. L Cole Steinert (Hoisington) 3:50. CSF. W Bryan Baxter (Republic County) 15-5 maj.dec.; CF. L Tristan Rathbone (

160 – Carter Hiebert (2-2): 1. bye; QF. L Andre Patton (Canton-Galva) 5:15. C2. W Logan Keller (Russell) 2:14; CQF. W Nathaneal Pfortmiller (Larned) 2:06; CSF. L Chasyn Vogan (Minneapolis) 4:40.

170 — 2. Kaden Kraus (2-1): QF. W Josh Kramer (Larned) 2:28; SF. W Kameron Ines (Republic County) 12-5. F. L Joshua Ball (Hoisington)

182 — 3. Kaleb Wise (3-1): 1. bye; QF. W Carter Atteberry (Larned) 2:49; SF. L Brennan Walker (Beloit) 4:33. CSF. W Austin Rempel (Hillsboro) 2:50; CF. W Keyon Baccus (Minneapolis) 9-3.

220 — 3. Kaden Lopez (3-2): 1. W Buck Luedke (Rock Hills) 1:53; QF. L Brendan Tripp (Ellsworth) 1:17. C2. W Ethan Plenert (Hillsboro) :40; CQF. W Jonathan Calzada-Villa (Ell-Saline) :57; CSF. L Cole Gilliland (Hoisington) 1:28.

HWT — Gabe Brown (1-2): 1. bye; QF. L Creighton Johnson (Beloit) :27. C2. W Eli Jackson (Southeast of Saline) 1:25; CQF. L Cade Boxberger (Hoisington) 2:44.

at Eureka

Team scores — Eureka 155.5, Wellsville 132, Douglass 97.5, Jayhawk Linn 90, Cherryvale 74, Fredonia 66.5, Marion 66, Remington 61, Erie 59, Garden Plain 57, Uniontown 54, Chaparral 50, Chase County 48, Humboldt 47.5, Cheney 37, Flinthills 27.5, Central of Burden 26, Cherokee Southeast 25.5, West Elk 25, Bluestem 24, Elk Valley 3, Chetopa 0.

Remington results

113 — Matthew Peters (1-2): QF. L Caden Adkins (Eureka) 5:23. CQF. W Jeremiah Nowak (Garden Plain) 8-0 maj.dec. CSF. L Jensen Hoeme (Cheney) 4:21.

120 — 1. Wyatt Wright (3-0): QF. W Eli Pritchett (Cherokee Southeast) :16; SF. W Chance Shults (Marion) 2:56. F. W Connor Hughes (Eureka) 16-2 maj.dec.

126 — Grayson Graber (2-2): 1. bye; QF. L Joseph Ord (Chaparral) 5:16. C2. bye. CQF. W Chance Fortune (Garden Plain) 3:12; CSF. L Trint Rogers (Chase County) 8-3.

132 — Sheridan Graber (2-2): 1. L Tayden Tindle (West Elk) 1:56. C1. bye; C2. W Isaiah Castorena (Cherryvale) 10-7; CQF. W Elliot Helten (Garden Plain) 4:58; CSF. L Eyan Knipp (Bluestem) 12-9.

152 — 2. Owen Thiel (2-1): 1. bye; QF. W Lane Thompson (Jayhawk Linn) 5:25; SF. W Taron Ward (Fredonia) 4-1. F. Brennan Lowe (Eureka) 3:15.

160 — 4. Hagen Taylor (2-2): 1. bye; QF. L Brent Escareno (Eureka) 9-2. C2. bye; CQF. W Bo Tindle (Eureka) 8-2; CF. L Bret Escareno (Eureka) injury default 1:41.