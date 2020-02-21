TOPEKA — The Newton High School boys’ swimming team placed a pair of relay teams in the consolation finals of the Class 5-4-3-2-1A state swimming and diving championships after preliminary heats Friday at the Capitol Natatorium at the Hummer Sports Park in Topeka.

The top eight finishers by time in the prelims advance to the championship finals while the next eight qualify for the consolation finals.

Nearly every Newton entry posted a season-best time.

The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Zach Engelken, James Tyrell, Simon Hodge and Creed Ekerberg finished the prelims in 13th in 1:35.52, qualifying for the consolation finals.

The team of Ekerberg, Tyrell, Hodge and Engelken finished 13th in the 400-yard freestyle relay in 3:34.56, a six second time cut and qualifying the team for the consolation finals.

Andrew Barrton finished the 100-yard backstroke in 17th in 1:01.17. He missed a spot in the consolation finals by .35 seconds and one place.

The 200-yard medley relay team of Andrew Barron, Max Musser, Luke Schmidt and Ekerberg finished 18th in 1:51.76, missing a spot in the consolation finals by two places and 1.26 seconds.

In the 50-yard freestyle, Engelken missed the consolation finals by three places, finishing 19th in 23.47. He missed the consolation finals by .17 seconds. Ekerberg was 22nd in 23.70.

Engelken was 19th in the 100-yard freestyle in 52.78, missing a spot in the consolation finals by .7 seconds.

James Tyrell was 20th in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:00.03.

The finals are set for 10 a.m. Saturday.