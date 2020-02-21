VALLEY CENTER — The Newton High School wrestling team has three in the finals after the first day of competition of the Class 5A West Regional at Valley Center.

After the first day, Goddard leads the 18-team field with 187 points. Maize is second at 163, followed by Great Bend at 120.5, Arkansas City at 92 and Newton at 87.5.

Reaching the finals are freshman Nick Treaster at 106 pounds, freshman A.B. Stokes at 113 pounds and senior Grant Treaster at 120 pounds.

Nick Treaster won his first two matches by fall and then edged Ian Demoss of Maize South 4-0 in the semifinals. Nick Treaster, 32-1, will face 40-0 sophomore Bubba Wright of Kapaun-Mt. Carmel.

Stokes claimed a win by fall and an injury forfeit before pinning Avery Wolf of Great Bend in the semifinals.

Stokes, 28-13, faces Maize freshman Camden Padgett (20-5) in the finals.

Grant Treaster claimed a technical fall and a win by fall before stopping Keton Patterson of Maize 10-2 in the semifinals.

Grant Treaster, 38-3, takes on Goddard senior Jason Henschel (31-6) in the finals.

At 126 pounds, Newton sophomore Colin Bybee finished 2-1 and clinched a state berth. After a major decision and an overtime win, Bybee dropped a 12-0 major decision to Alyeus Craig of Valley Center in the semifinals.

Bybee, 18-13, competes today in the consolation semifinals.

At 138 pounds, Sawyer Mock finished the day 1-1. At 145 pounds, Spencer Steinmetz opened with a loss in the first round and received a bye in the first consolation round. Ricky Parga finished 1-1 at 220 pounds. Rio Gomes finished 1-1 at heavyweight. All four begin competition in the second consolation round and need a win to lock up a state berth.

Arnold Aguilar finished 1-2 at 152 pounds and ends the season 1-2.

Avery Dutcher finished 0-2 at 132 pounds and ends the season 10-16. Clayton Smith finished 0-2 at 160 pounds and ends the season 4-16. Brody Harper finished 0-2 at 170 pounds and ends the season 1-5. Michael Tyrell finished 0-2 at 182 pounds and ends the season 1-8.

Class 5A West

Regionals

at Valley Center

Team scores — Goddard 187, Maize 163, Great Bend 120.5, Arkansas City 92, Newton 87.5, Kapaun-Mt. Carmel 65, McPherson 61, Valley Center 58.5, Maize South 46, Bishop Carroll 45, Emporia 39, Salina Central 37, Andover 31, Wichita Northwest 25, Salina South 23, Hays 19, Andover Central 17, Goddard Eisenhower 6.

Newton results

106 — Nick Treaster (3-0): 1. W Joshue Palomares (Emporia) :49; QF. W Treyton Pelnar (McPherson) 2:46; SF. W Ian Demoss (Maize South) 4-0.

113 — A.B. Stokes (3-0): 1. W Daniel Helmers (Goddard) 1:06; QF. W Tucker Pelnar (McPherson) injury :01; SF. W Avery Wolf (Great Bend) 1:33.

120 — Grant Treaster (3-0): 1. W David Tucker (Emporia) 18-2 tech.fall (4:07); QF. W Dawson Hogan (Salina Central) :57; SF. W Keton Patterson (Maize) 10-2 maj.dec.

126 — 1. Colin Bybee (2-1): 1. W Adin Flock (Hays) 14-0 maj.dec.; QF. W Carson Ochoa (Salina South) 10-5 OT; SF. L Alyeus Craig (Valley Center) 12-0 maj.dec.

132 — Avery Dutcher (0-2): 1. L Cayden Hughbanks (Maize) 5:07; C1. L Ryan Pacha (Bishop Carroll) 8-5.

138 — Sawyer Mock (1-1): 1. W Josiah Huber (Emporia) :00; QF. L Quentin Kirk (Valley Center) 1-0.

145 — Spencer Steinmetz (0-1): 1. L Kray True (Salina Central) 3:52; C1. bye.

152 — Arnold Aguilar (1-2): P. L Landon Summers (Hays) 1:48; CP. W Madaris Burkhart (Goddard Eisenhower) 2:58; C1. L Jose Guadarrama (Wichita Northwest) 10-1 maj.dec.

160 — Clayton Smith (0-2): P. L Jamar Martin (Wichita Northwest) 3:41; CP. L Keith Cassity (Goddard Eisenhower) 4:20.

170 — Brody Harper (0-2): 1. L Nathan Fury (Kapaun-Mt. Carmel) 3:18; C1. L Brooks Burgoon (Salina Central) 9-5.

182 — Michael Tyrell (0-2): 1. L Ricky Nichols (Maize) 2:36; C1. L Chad Banning (Valley Center) 1:46.

220 — Ricky Parga (1-1): 1. L Kyle Haas (Maize) 1:13; C1. W Noah Redcorn (Kapaun-Mt. Carmel) 4:23.

HWT — Rio Gomez (1-1): 1. W Ben Purvis (Bishop Carroll) 2:20; QF. L Kevin Miraontes (Great Bend) 5:43.