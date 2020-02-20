More content at www.thekansan.com.

Class 1A regional

pairings set

TOPEKA — Below are the pairings for area Class 1A basketball teams for regional play Feb. 24 to 29:

(records are at time of seeding)

at Berean Academy

BOYS

Quarterfinals

Monday

5. Peabody-Burns (4-15) at Flinthills 7:30 p.m.

6. Burrton (1-18) at 3. Classical School of Wichita (10-9) 7 p.m.

Semifinals

Feb. 27

(times to be set after quarterfinals completed)

Flinthills—Peabody-Burns winner vs. 1. Berean Academy (19-0)

Burrton-Wichita Classical winner vs. 2. Hutchinson Central Christian (12-6)

Finals

Feb. 29

Semifinal winners 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Quarterfinals

Monday

6. Peabody-Burns (0-19) at 3. Flinthills (8-11) 6 p.m.

Tuesday

5. Classical School of Wichita at 4. Burrton (7-12) 7 p.m.

Semifinals

Feb. 28

(times to be set after quarterfinals completed)

Burrton-Wichita Classical winner vs. 1. Hutchinson Central Christian (16-3)

Flinthills—Peabody-Burns winner vs. 2. Berean Academy (12-7)

Finals

Feb. 29

Semifinal winners 6 p.m.

Top two teams to Class 1A Sub-State March 5 to 7 at Butler Community College and White Auditorium, Emporia

at Goessel

BOYS

Quarterfinals

7 p.m. Monday

5. Rural Vista (8-11) at 4. Centre (8-11)

6. Solomon (7-12) at 3. Elyria Christian (12-7)

Semifinals

Feb. 27

(times to be set after quarterfinals completed)

Centre-Rural Vista winner vs. 1. Little River (16-3)

Elyria Christian-Solomon winner vs. 2. Goessel (14-5)

Finals

Feb. 29

Semifinal winners 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Quarterfinals

7 p.m. Tuesday

5. Goessel (3-16) at 4. Elyria Christian (9-10)

6. Solomon (2-17) at 3. Centre (10-9)

Semifinals

Feb. 28

(times to be set after quarterfinals completed)

Elyria Christian-Goessel winner vs. 1. Rural Vista (19-0)

Solomon-Centre winner vs. 2. Little River (12-7)

Finals

Feb. 29

Semifinal winners 6 p.m.

Top two teams to Class 1A Sub-State March 5 to 7 at Marysville High School and Riley County High School.

Goessel seniors

sign with colleges

GOESSEL — A pair of Goessel High School senior athletes have signed letters of intent to compete in college.

Porclein Unruh signed to play women’s basketball at Hesston College and Jerah Schmidt signed to run cross country and track at Tabor College.

Unruh averages 7.8 points per game and 5.2 rebounds per game.

"She is very versatile for us," Goessel coach Ryan Hoopes said. "She runs our point some, some shooting guard, and plays in the post as well."

As a senior in cross country, Schmidt was second in the Wheat State League, 10th in Class 1A regionals and 16th at state. His state time was 18:08.70 for 5,000 meters.

He helped lead Goessel to a WSL title this fall.

Schmidt competed in distance events in track.

Tabor finished ninth in the team standings in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference.

Burrton girls

fall in finale

BURRTON — The Burrton High School girls’ basketball team ended the regular season with a 48-18 loss to Cunningham Thursday in Heart of the Plains League play in Burrton.

Burrton trailed 36-8 at the half.

Morgan Mayer led 19-0 Cunningham with 18 points.

Alexis Zehr led Burrton with 12 points.

Burrton is 7-13 and hosts the Classical School of Wichita at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the Class 1A regionals.

CUNNINGHAM (19-0, 9-0 HOPL) – Stalcup 0 0-0 0, 0; A.McGuire 0 (1) 0-0 3, 3; M.McGuire 3 1-2 0, 7; Panek 3 0-0 2, 6; Hansen 0 0-0 0, 0; Meyer 3 (4) 0-0 0, 18; Wright 1 0-0 2, 2; R.McGuire 0 0-2 1, 0; H.McGuire 3 2-2 1, 8; Ellis 0 0-0 0, 0; DeWeese 2 0-1 1, 4; Huelskamp 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 15 (5) 3-7 10, 48.

BURRTON (7-13, 1-8 HOPL) — Hochstetter 0 0-0 0, 0; Salgado 1 0-0 1, 2; Zehr 3 (2) 0-0 2, 12; M.Dunlavy 0 0-4 2, 0; Hoopes 0 0-0 1, 0; Dold 0 0-0 0, 0; C.Dunlavy 0 0-2 0, 0; McMurry 0 0-0 0, 0; Stahl 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 6 (2) 0-6 6, 18.

Cunningham;19;17;10;2;—48

Burrton;2;6;8;2;—18

Charger boys

edge ‘Cats

BURRTON — The Burrton High School boys’ basketball team ended the regular season with a 44-42 win over Cunningham Thursday in Heart of the Plains League play in Burrton.

Burrton trailed 19-12 at the half, but led 28-27 after three quarters.

Gabe Perkins led Burrton with 16 points. Dakota Woodworth added 10.

Lane Halderson scored 28 points for Cunningham, 3-16 overall and 2-7 in league play.

Burrton is 2-18, 1-8 in league play. Burrton plays at 7 p.m. Monday at the Classical School of Wichita to open Class 1A regional play.

CUNNINGHAM (3-16, 1-7 HOPL) — Holderson 9 10-15 4, 28; DeWeese 0 0-0 1, 0; Schnittker 1 1-2 2, 3; Lohrke 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; Paris 1 (1) 0-0 3, 5; Snow 0 0-0 1, 0; Reed 1 1-2 2, 3; TOTALS 12 (2) 12-20 13, 42.

BURRTON (2-18, 1-8 HOPL) — Baughman 3 0-1 2, 6; Leis 0 0-0 1, 0; Perkins 4 (1) 5-7 3, 16; Barron 0 1-2 2, 1; Rimbey 0 0-0 0, 0; Woodworth 2 (2) 0-1 4, 10; Hernandez 2 (1) 0-0 3, 7; Sorell 0 0-0 0, 0; Dick 2 0-0 5, 4; TOTALS 13 (4) 6-11 21, 44.

Cunningham;6;13;8;15;—42

Burrton;8;4;16;16;—44