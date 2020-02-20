The Bethel College basketball teams showed some brains along with braun this season as two of its players have been named Academic All-District selections by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) in the NAIA division.

Bethel junior Abby Schmidt of Newton and sophomore Jaylon Scott of Allen, Texas, were both named to the team.

The two are now eligible to be named to the CoSIDA Academic All-America Teams, which will be named in March.

Schmidt is a business major at Bethel. She was the KCAC defensive player of the year last season.

She recently became the first Bethel player to score 1,000 career points with 1,000 career rebounds. She holds the single season school record in rebounds and the career record in both rebounds and blocked shots. She is the current national leader (NAIA II) in total rebounds, total blocks and field goal percentage.

She is only the second Bethel player to repeat as an Academic All-District player, joining Riley Schmeider.

Scott also is a business administration major at Bethel. He was the KCAC freshman of the year last year.

Scott leads the nation (NAIA II) in total rebounds. He is second in rebounds per game and eighth in steals.

Scott is the first Bethel player named to the team since Jacob Miller in 2017.

Bethel has had just one CoSIDA Academic All-American and has never had a basketball player named to the honors.