BOWLING

Emporia quint

Monday

Varsity girls

Topeka West 1,941, Emporia 1,825, Newton 1,655, Highland Park 1,567, Salina Sacred Heart 702

Newton;1;2;3;Series

McKayla Garton;183;104;127;—414

Erina Fujitate;84;158;119;—361

Myriah Nicholson;104;130;135;—369

Hailey Grattan;129;133;94;—356

Emma Brockman;159;117;124;—400

Laura Nervi;123;135;98;—356

TOTALS;594;556;505;—1,655

Varsity boys

Topeka West 2,474, Emporia 2,288, Newton 2,171, Highland Park 1,496, Salina Sacred Heart 791

Newton;1;2;3;Series

Joey Gile;159;198;175;—532

Kobe Burns;178;140;145;—463

Patrick Vasquez;179;145;151;—475

Cooper Burns;159;153;159;—471

Dehann Nelson;154;204;132;—490

Gage Lettau;203;198;214;—615

TOTALS;719;753;699;—2,171

JV boys

Topeka West 1,820, Newton 1,795, Emporia 1,692

Newton;1;2;3;Series

Carsen Ebert;199;131;185;—515

Jett Brackeen;154;146;143;—443

Christopher Mick;155;119;119;—393

Aaron Downey;137;111;95;—343

Cailan Baldwin;95;130;144;—369

Alfie Montano;133;136;135;—404

TOTALS;645;543;607;—1,795

JV girls

Emporia 1,339, Newton 1,335

Newton;1;2;3;Series

Maria Petita;92;117;106;—315

Cadence Altum;91;121;99;—311

Anna St. Peter;133;139;107;—379

Ebony Tilden;106;97;111;—314

Karly Green;107;88;90;—285

TOTALS;438;474;423;—1,335

BC softball

sweeps Bacone

MUSKOGEE, Okla. – The Bethel College softball team got a records in a sweep of Bacone College Wednesday in non-conference play in Muskogee.

Bethel won the first game 18-6, setting a record for runs in a game. The game was called after six innings on the eight-run rule.

The previous record was 15 runs, posted twice in 2017.

Bethel won the nightcap 6-2. The second game was called after six innings because of darkness.

Bethel trailed the first game 3-1 after the first inning. In innings three through six, Bethel outscored the Warriors 17-3.

Emalee Overbay paced the Thresher offense, going four for five hitting with a home run, a triple and six RBIs. She missed hitting for the cycle by a double.

Peyton Uznanski went two for five with four RBIs. Laura Pineda went four for five with three RBIs. Bailea Crist was three for three with an RBI. Kailey Gonzales went three for four with an RBI. Kerrigan Simons went two for five with an RBI. Karellys Porras also drove in a run. Sydney Harper went three for five hitting.

Jessica Hobbs led Bacone with a home run and four RBIs. She hit a three-run shot in the bottom of the first inning. Hannah Smiley and Dakotha Battice each drove in a run. Chasity Balusek and Emily Hafernik each went three for four hitting.

Rylie Scudder pitched a complete-game for Bethel, allowing five earned runs on 12 hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

Hannah Smiley went 3.2 innings in the loss for Bacone, allowing six earned runs on 10 hits with a walk and two strikeouts. Battice finished the game, allowing 11 runs on 13 hits with a walk.

In the second game, Bethel took a 2-0 lead in the second inning. The Threshers added four runs in the fifth inning. Riley Johnson hit an RBI double. Crist hit an RBI single. Amber Mott hit a two-run home run.

Bacone scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth on three hits with an error.

Gonzales, Crist and Delaney Parker each went two for three hitting for Bethel. Gonzales, Johnson, Crist and Jadin Kaltenbach each drove in a run.

Balusek, Sunzie Harrison and Caleah Lee each had two hits for Bacone, 0-2. Balusek and Ranae Ben each drove in a run.

Johnson threw five shutout innings for the win, allowing six hits, a walk and three strikeouts. Alix Gallop finished the game, allowing two runs on three hits with a walk.

AnnaRose Blackstar took the loss for the Warriors, allowing six runs on 11 hits with a walk and three strikeouts. Hobbs finished the game, allowing a hit with a strikeout.

Bethel is 4-4 and hosts Hastings at noon Saturday at Allen Wedel Field.

First game

Bethel;104;265;—18;23;2

Bacone;300;030;—6;12;3

Scudder (W, 2-3) and Overbay; Smiley (L, 0-1), Battice 4 and Lee. HR — Be.: Overbay (1). Ba.: Hobbs (1). Time — 2:03.

Second game

Bethel;020;040;—6;12;2

Bacone;000;002;—2;9;1

Johnson (W, 1-0), Gallop 6 and Uznanski; Blackstar (L, 0-1), Hobbs 5 and Lee. HR — Be.: Mott (1). Time — 2:05.

Hesston women

fall to JCCC

OLATHE — The Hesston College women’s basketball team fell to Johnson County Community College 94-63 Wednesday in Jayhawk Conference Division II play in Olathe.

Johnson County led 16-13 after the first quarter and made a 26-16 run in the second quarter.

Krystal Rice led Johnson County with 29 points. Jaylen Townsend scored 17 and LaJahda Boyland scored 13.

Sydney Bontrager scored 14 points for Hesston. Jordyn Banks and Destiny Kessay each added 13.

Johnson County is 24-4, 6-3 in Jayhawk II play.

Hesston is 5-23, 1-8 in conference play. Hesston ends the regular season at 1 p.m. Saturday against Labette Community College. The 22-4 Cardinals downed Fort Scott Community College 78-32 to clinch the conference title and the top seed in the Region VI tournament.

HC men fall

to Cavaliers

OLATHE — The Hesston College men’s basketball team fell to Johnson County Community College 89-58 Wednesday in Jayhawk Conference Division II play in Olathe.

Johnson County led 49-30 at the half.

Nick Slavin led the Cavaliers with 13 points. Dale Talley III and JaQuaylon Mays each scored 11 points. Lukas Milner and Kylan Thomas each scored 10. Johnson County is 23-6, 6-3 in conference play.

Langston Flowers led Hesston with 16 points. Reese Nebel scored 12.

Hesston is 13-13, 1-8 in conference play, and hosts Labette Community College at 3 p.m. Saturday at Yost Center.

Lark softball

sweeps OWU

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The Hesston College softball team swept the Oklahoma Wesleyan JV Monday in Bartlesville.

Hesston won 11-3 and 13-1. The second one was called after five innings.

In the first game, Alexis Silvey had two hits with six RBIs. Marissa Harrison had three hits with two RBIs. Jessie Miranda had three hits with an RBI. Anyssa Aguilar had two hits with an RBI. Chelsea Smith went four for five hitting in the leadoff spot.

Smith threw a complete game, allowing one earned run on seven hits with two walks and 12 strikeouts.

In the second game, Amy Bretado threw a complete game, allowing 10 hits, a run and three strikeouts.

Paige Bittle and Silvey each had three hits with two RBIs. Bittle hit a home run. Bretado, Aguilar and Harrison each had two hits with an RBI.

Hesston is 2-4 and hosts Iowa Central Community College at noon Sunday.