GYPSUM — Southeast of Saline pulled away in the fourth quarter Tuesday night on the way to a 55-48 North Central Activities Association victory over Ellsworth at the Southeast gym.

The Trojans, who improved to 13-5 overall, 7-3 in the NCAA, led just 38-37 after three quarters, but outscored Ellsworth (4-13, 1-10), 17-11 over the final period. Karsyn Schlesener had eight of her 14 points in the period, while Alaina Yianakopulos knocked down her third 3-pointer of the game.

Yianakopulos led Southeast with 15 points, with Meredith Tillberg and Avery Caselman adding eight each. Jaide Talbott led all scorers with 21 points for Ellsworth, while Makenzie Stroede had nine.

Southeast of Saline won the boys game, 61-52.

Moundridge boys 77, Ell-Saline 22

At Moundridge, host Moundridge rolled to a 36-3 first-quarter lead and never looked back against winless Ell-Saline.

The Wildcats, who improved to 8-10 overall and 4-3 in the Heart of America League, stretched the lead to 58-11 at halftime and 70-16 after three quarters. Brady Helms and Jon Schlosser each had 17 points, with Corbin Unruh adding 16 to lead Moundridge.

Rowan Loder and Trevor Peterson each had six points for Ell-Saline, which fell to 0-20 and 0-9.