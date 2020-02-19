BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The Bethel College women’s basketball team won its fourth straight game, and at the same time punched its ticket to the KCAC post-season tournament, after an 81-60 win over Oklahoma Wesleyan Wednesday night in Bartlesville, Okla.

Bethel improves to 15-14, 11-12 in KCAC play. Oklahoma Wesleyan drops to 15-13, 11-12 in the conference.

Bethel, OWU and Friends are in a three-way tie for sixth in the conference. The top eight teams advance to the KCAC post-season tournament, which begins next week. Bethel sweeps the Eagles and holds the head-to-head tie-breaker. Bethel and Friends split the regular-season series. OWU and Friends also split the regular-season series.

OWU broke out to an 18-16 lead after the first quarter, but Bethel won the next two quarters 22-14 and the final quarter 21-14.

Abby Schmidt led Bethel with 27 points and 12 assists. Schmidt hit seven of eight from the field and 13 of 19 from the free throw line. She also blocked a pair of shots. It was her 18th double-double of the season.

Alex Bearup posted her sixth double-double of the season, scoring 13 points with 11 rebounds.

Brielle Hampton and Macie Price each scored 15 points. Hampton had four assists and blocked two shots.

Bethel hit 27 of 56 shots from the field for 48.2 percent, hitting 15 of 28 in the second half. OWU was 23 of 69 for the field.

Bethel outscored the Eagles 23-7 from the line.

Danae Goodwin led OWU with 14 points. Nicole Ickes added 11.

Bethel ends the regular season at 5 p.m. Saturday at Thresher Gym against 1-27 York. Bethel edged the Panthers 58-52 on the road earlier this season.

BETHEL (15-14, 11-12 KCAC) — Abby Schmidt 7-8 13-19 27, Sydney Tenant 0-0 0-0 0, Alex Bearup 3-8 7-8 13, Kayla Newman 2-4 1-2 5, Josie Calzonetti 0-8 0-0 0, Tierra Powell 0-0 0-0 0, Claira Spurgeon 0-2 0-0 0, Lena Driscoll 0-0 0-0 0, Ashtyn Brown 1-1 0-0 2, Brielle Hampton 6-13 1-2 15, Melinda Vargas 2-5 0-1 4, Macie Price 6-7 1-2 15. TOTALS 27-56 23-34 81.

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN (15-13, 11-12 KCAC) — Amanda Hart 2-4 0-0 5, Shakiaya Strong 0-1 0-0 0, Danae Goodwin 5-15 3-3 14, Nia Hill 1-2 1-1 3, Makayla Watkins 3-11 0-0 7, Nicole Ickes 4-8 2-4 11, Brittan Garrett 1-4 1-2 3, Ashley Cook 3-7 0-0 8, Essence Tolson 2-4 0-0 4, Caitlin Flackman 1-2 0-0 2, Desirea Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Sarah Davis 0-1 0-0 0, Melanie Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Cierra Johnson 1-7 0-0 3, River Jefferies 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS 23-69 7-10 60.

Bethel;16;22;22;21;—81

Okla.Wes.;18;14;14;14;—60

Total fouls — BC 16, OW 23. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — OW: Tolson. 3-point shooting — BC 4-11 (Calzonetti 0-3, Spurgeon 0-1, Hampton 2-5, Price 2-2), OW 7-26 (Hart 1-2, Goodwin 1-4, Watkins 1-5, Ickes 1-3, Garrett 0-2, Cook 2-4, Flackman 0-1, Johnson 1-5). Rebounds — BC 44 (Schmidt 12), OW 28 (Goodwin 5, Ickes 5, Williams 5). Assists — BC 10 (Hampton 4), OW 8 (Watkins 3). Turnovers — BC 13 (Vargas 4), OW 10 (Watkins 3). Blocked shots — BC 6 (Schmidt 2, Hampton 2), OW 3 (Hart 1, Goodwin 1, Watkins 1). Steals — BC 4 (Hampton 2), OW 7 (Tolson 3).