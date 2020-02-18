The Newton High School boys’ swimming team ended the regular-season with a sixth-place finish at the Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division I Championships at the Campus High School pool.

Derby won the meet with 413 points, followed by Salina South at 374, Maize at 356, Salina Central at 278, Campus at 260, Newton at 256 and Hutchinson at 54.

Medals went to the top three finishers in each event. Newton claimed one league title and three total medals.

Newton was led by the tandem of Creed Ekerberg and Zach Engelken, who finished 1-2 in the 50-yard freestyle in 23.57 and 23.71 respectively.

James Tyrell was third in the 100-yard butterfly in 59.33.

The team of Andrew Barron, Max Musser, Luke Schmidt and Ekerberg finished fifth in the 200-yard medley relay in 1:52.60, breaking the automatic state qualifying time of 1:52.91.

The team of Tyrell, Otis Musser, Max Musser and Engelken finished fifth in the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:40.96.

Simon Hodge was sixth in the 200-yard freestyle in 2:03.25. Barron was sixth in the 100-yard freestyle in 56.96 and sixth in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:01.58.

The team of Engelken, Hodge, Barron and Ekerberg finished sixth in the 400-yard freestyle relay in 3:43.20.

The Class 5-4-3-2-1A state meet swimming preliminaries begin at 10 a.m. Friday at the Capitol Federal Natatorium in Topeka. The finals are 10 a.m. Saturday.

Ark Valley-

Chisholm Trail League

Division I

Boys’ swimming

Saturday

at Campus

Team scores — Derby 413, Salina South 374, Maize 356, Salina Central 278, Campus 260, Newton 256, Hutchinson 54.

Newton results

200-yd. medley relay — 5. Newton (Barron, Musser, Schmidt, Ekerberg) 1:52.60.

200-yd. freestyle — 6. Hodge 2:03.25, 20. Maeneke 2:45.51, 22. Kennell 3:03.11.

200-yd. individual medley — 10. T.Mitchell 2:34.38, 13. M.Musser 2:41.87, 15. Harder 2:51.27.

50-yd. freestyle — 1. Ekerberg 23.57, 2. Engelken 23.71, 14. O.Musser 26.77.

100-yd. butterfly — 3. Tyrell 59.33, 10. T.Mitchell 1:10.53, 15. McCallister 1:22.68.

100-yd. freestyle — 6. Barron 56.96, 7. Schmidt 57.52, 18. O.Musser 1:02.57.

500-yd. freestyle — 10. Anderson 6:32.64, 13. Tyrell 6:45.59, 17. Harder 6:54.28.

200-yd. freestyle relay — 5. Newton (Tyrell, O.Musser, M.Musser, Engelken) 1:40.96.

100-yd. backstroke — 6. Barron 1:01.58, 7. Hodge 1:04.43, 21. Kennell 1:38.85.

100-yd. breaststroke — 7. Ekerberg 1:15.88, 11. M.Musser 1:18.74, 13. Schmidt 1:20.62.

400-yd. freestyle relay — 6. Newton (Engelken, Hodge, Barron, Ekerberg) 3:43.20.