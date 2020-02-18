ANDOVER — Members of the Flip-Flop Shop gymnastics team of Newton competed at the Andover YMCA Gymnastics All-Star Invitational Feb. 1 and 2.

The next meet for the AAU team will be Saturday and Sunday at the Mardi Gras Invitational in Wichita.

Results of the Andover meet are listed below (score-place):

;Vault;Bars;Beam;Floor;AA

Level 2, Age 9 group A

Avery Entz;9.25-7;6.8-10;9.1-5;9.35-5;34.5-8

Level 2, Age 9 group B

Emily Lehrman;9.15-9;7.7-9;9.25-6;9.25-7;35.35-8

Bralyn Cheeks;9.15-8;8.5-4;9.45-1;9.7-1;36.8

Level 3, Age 9

Abrielle Crist;8.7-8;9.3-4;8.9-7;8.7-7;35.6-6

Level 3, Age 10 group A

Bella Rivera;9.45-5;8.8-7;9.0-7;9.15-3;36.35-5

Level 3, Age 10 Group B

Kylie Fager;8.5-10;9.0-5;7.8-10;8.55-8;33.85-9

Level 3, Age 11

Brookelyn Treaster;9.1-7;8.6-5;9.45-2;8.9-3;36.05-6

Excel Gold, Age 11A

Coe’lina Mosqueda;8.8-4;8.75;8.2-5;9.3-3;35.05-4

Excel Gold, Ages 14-15

Janessa Sutton;8.1-4;7.6-4;6.9-4;8.25-4;30.85-4

Elisa Fernandez;8.8-1;8.75-2;8.25-2;8.85-2;34.65-1

Level 4, Ages 8- 10

Brooklyn Fast;Scratch;8.35-3;7.8-5;8.0-5

Ella Gibson;8.15-4;8.5-1;8.15-4;8.0-4;32.8-4

Level 4, Ages 12- 13

Abby Steinert;7.4;8.4;9.25-3;8.65-4;33.7-6

Level 7, Age 9-12

Ashley Lehman;9.0-3;9.0-4;7.45;9.55-2;35.0-4

Level 7, Age 13- 15

Tamia Cheeks;9.25-4;9.15-3;9.2-5;9.4-2;37.0-4