ANDOVER — Members of the Flip-Flop Shop gymnastics team of Newton competed at the Andover YMCA Gymnastics All-Star Invitational Feb. 1 and 2.
The next meet for the AAU team will be Saturday and Sunday at the Mardi Gras Invitational in Wichita.
Results of the Andover meet are listed below (score-place):
;Vault;Bars;Beam;Floor;AA
Level 2, Age 9 group A
Avery Entz;9.25-7;6.8-10;9.1-5;9.35-5;34.5-8
Level 2, Age 9 group B
Emily Lehrman;9.15-9;7.7-9;9.25-6;9.25-7;35.35-8
Bralyn Cheeks;9.15-8;8.5-4;9.45-1;9.7-1;36.8
Level 3, Age 9
Abrielle Crist;8.7-8;9.3-4;8.9-7;8.7-7;35.6-6
Level 3, Age 10 group A
Bella Rivera;9.45-5;8.8-7;9.0-7;9.15-3;36.35-5
Level 3, Age 10 Group B
Kylie Fager;8.5-10;9.0-5;7.8-10;8.55-8;33.85-9
Level 3, Age 11
Brookelyn Treaster;9.1-7;8.6-5;9.45-2;8.9-3;36.05-6
Excel Gold, Age 11A
Coe’lina Mosqueda;8.8-4;8.75;8.2-5;9.3-3;35.05-4
Excel Gold, Ages 14-15
Janessa Sutton;8.1-4;7.6-4;6.9-4;8.25-4;30.85-4
Elisa Fernandez;8.8-1;8.75-2;8.25-2;8.85-2;34.65-1
Level 4, Ages 8- 10
Brooklyn Fast;Scratch;8.35-3;7.8-5;8.0-5
Ella Gibson;8.15-4;8.5-1;8.15-4;8.0-4;32.8-4
Level 4, Ages 12- 13
Abby Steinert;7.4;8.4;9.25-3;8.65-4;33.7-6
Level 7, Age 9-12
Ashley Lehman;9.0-3;9.0-4;7.45;9.55-2;35.0-4
Level 7, Age 13- 15
Tamia Cheeks;9.25-4;9.15-3;9.2-5;9.4-2;37.0-4