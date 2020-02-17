More stories are available at www.thekansan.com.

Schmidt joins 1,000 club

Bethel College junior Abby Schmidt became the first Bethel College basketball player to reach 1,000 career points and rebounds in an 84-79 overtime win over Avila Saturday at Thresher Gym.

Schmidt scored 24 points with 14 rebounds and five blocked shots in the game. For her career, she has 1,298 points, 1015 rebounds and 220 blocked shots. She holds the school records for career rebounding and blocked shots.

Aside from the records, Bethel improves to 14-14 overall and 10-12 in KCAC play. Bethel splits the regular-season series with Avila and moves into eighth place in the conference with the top eight qualifying for the KCAC post-season tournament.

With two games remaining, Bethel can clinch a post-season berth by winning one of its remaining games or by Southwestern losing a game. The Threshers still have a shot at finishing as high as sixth in the conference.

Avila falls to 14-11, 14-8 in KCAC play, dropping to fifth place.

Bethel led 15-8 after the first quarter but trailed 37-26 at the half and 57-47 after three quarters. Bethel opened the fourth quarter with a 5-0 run to get back into the game. The Threshers tied the game on a Schmidt basket with 2:35 to play. Kassidy Snowden of Avila sent the game into overtime with a shot at the buzzer.

Down one point with 2:10 left in overtime, Bethel made a 5-0 run. Avila never got closer than three points from there.

Freshman Brielle Hampton added 23 points for the Threshers. Alex Bearup added 17 points with seven assists.

Taylor Faulkner led Avila with 23 points. Paige Bunn scored 12.

Bethel plays at 6 p.m. Wednesday against Oklahoma Wesleyan in Bartlesville, Okla. Bethel edged the Eagles 67-66 at BC earlier this season.

AVILA (14-11, 14-8) — Dani Rehor 3-8 2-6 8, Brooke Westrom 4-11 0-0 9, Taylor Faulkner 7-11 5-5 23, Fyfe Berry 2-4 0-0 5, Brittany Freeman 1-1 0-0 2, Matti Morgan 1-10 6-8 8, Nimo Samana 0-2 0-0 0, Paige Bunn 4-10 4-4 12, Paige Esry 1-2 6-6 8, Kassidy Snowden 2-5 0-0 4, Emily Baldwin 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS 25-64 23-29 79.

BETHEL (14-14, 10-12) — Brielle Hampton 6-12 8-10 23, Josie Calzonetti 3-7 0-2 8, Kayla Newman 4-6 1-2 9, Alex Bearup 6-9 4-6 17, Abby Schmidt 6-6 12-17 24, Melinda Vargas 0-2 0-0 0, Macie Price 1-5 1-2 3. TOTALS 26-47 26-39 84.

Avila;8;29;20;11;11;—79

Bethel;15;11;21;21;16;—84

Total fouls — AU 32, BC 23. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — AU: Mogan. BC: Schmidt. 3-point shooting — AU 6-21 (Rehor 0-1, Westrom 1-1, Faulkner 4-7, Berry 1-3, Morgan 0-5, Bunn 0-4), BC 6-17 (Hampton 3-7, Calzonetti 2-5, Bearup 1-2, Price 0-3). Rebounds — AU 33 (Westrom 7), BC 33 (Schmidt 14). Assists — AU 7 (Faulkner 4), BC 18 (Bearup 7). Turnovers — AU 9 (Morgan 3), BC 14 (Hampton 4). Blocked shots — AU 2 (Westrom 1, Snowden 1), BC 8 (Schmidt 5). Steals — AU 7 (Faulkner 4), BC 1 (Calzonetti 1).

Conference standings

;KCAC;overall

;W;L;W;L

K.Wesleyan;19;3;23;5

Sterling;18;4;21;7

Bethany;17;5;20;7

Tabor;15;8;16;11

Avila;14;8;14;11

O.Wesleyan;11;11;15;12

Friends;11;12;14;15

Bethel;10;12;14;14

S-western;9;13;12;15

McPherson;8;14;12;16

Ottawa;8;14;8;17

St. Mary;4;18;4;22

York;0;22;1;26

BC men rally past Avila

The Bethel men stayed alive in the hunt for a first-round home game in the KCAC post-season tournament by stopping Avila 75-73 Saturday in KCAC play at Thresher Gym.

Down 34-32 at the half, the Threshers trailed by as many as nine with 3:55 remaining in the second half. Dakota Foster put Bethel in the lead with a shot with seven seconds remaining. After Greg White steal, Garrett White hit one of two free throws with two seconds left. Terrell Marshall stole the ball with one second left to preserve the win.

Bethel is 19-9, 14-8 in KCAC play, tied for fifth in the conference with two games remaining. The top four teams receive first-round home games in the KCAC post-season tournament. Ottawa topped Sterling 119-90 to knock the Threshers out of the race for the KCAC title.

Foster and Poe Bryant each scored 18 points for Bethel. Clifford Byrd II scored 11 and Garrett White added 10.

Brandon Phillips led Avila (11-17, 9-13 KCAC) with 20 points. Eric Smith Jr. scored 16 and Shandon Boone added 12.

Bethel sweeps the regular-season series between the two teams after a one-point overtime win earlier this season.

Bethel faces 16th-ranked (NAIA II) Oklahoma Wesleyan at 8 p.m. Wednesday in Bartlesville, Okla. Wesleyan beat Bethel 78-64 earlier this season and is one game behind Ottawa in the conference standings with two games remaining.

AVILA (11-17, 9-13 KCAC) — Shandon Boone 5-13 0-1 12, Brandon Phillips 8-17 0-0 20, Trey Heinrich 0-5 2-2 2, Jaylin Dinkins 3-7 0-0 8, Tremaine Banks 2-3 0-0 5, Jadon Pyle 1-2 0-0 2, Donte' Simpson 4-4 0-1 8, Eric Smith Jr 6-8 2-2 16. TOTALS 29-59 4-6 73.

BETHEL (19-9, 14-8 KCAC) — Poe Bryant 6-11 5-8 18, Tavaughn Flowers 0-0 0-0 0, Terrell Marshall 3-9 2-4 9, Garrett White 4-15 1-4 10, Greg White 1-4 0-0 2, Clifford Byrd II 5-6 0-0 11, Dakota Foster 8-11 1-2 18, Jaylon Scott 3-5 1-2 7. TOTALS 30-61 10-20 75.

Avila;34;39;—73

Bethel;32;43;—75

Total fouls — AU 17, BC 10. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — AU: Boone. 3-point shooting — AU 11-27 (Boone 2-5, Phillips 4-11, Heinrich 0-4, Dinkins 2-3, Banks 1-1, Pyle 0-1, Smith Jr. 2-2), BC 5-24 (Bryant 1-4, Marshall 1-5, Ga.White 1-6, Gr.White 0-1, Byrd II 1-2, Foster 1-4, Scott 0-2). Rebounds — AU 34 (Smith Jr. 8), BC 33 (Bryant 6, Marshall 6, Ga.White 6, Scott 6). Assists — AU 15 (Boone 3, Phillips 3, Heinrich 3, Simpson 3), BC 15 (Scott 5). Turnovers — AU 18 (Boone 5), BC 10 (Marshall 4). Blocked shots — AU 2 (Simpson 1, Smith Jr. 1), BC 2 (Bryant 1, Foster 1). Steals — AU 3 (Boone 1, Phillips 1, Simpson 1), BC 12 (Marshall 4).

Conference standings

;KCAC;overall

;W;L;W;L

Ottawa;17;5;23;5

O.Wesleyan;16;6;21;7

S-western;15;7;21;7

Friends;15;8;17;11

Bethel;14;8;19;9

McPherson;14;8;19;9

K.Wesleyan;14;8;17;10

York;9;13;13;15

Avila;9;13;11;17

St. Mary;8;14;12;14

Bethany;6;16;9;17

Sterling;4;18;6;21

Tabor;3;20;5;21

Record fall for BC track

SEWARD, Neb. — Two more men’s records fell and one women’s record was tied for the Bethel College track teams Friday at the Concordia Invitational in Seward.

The team of Kemroy Cupid, Rudy Juarez, Nick Morgan and Braylen Brewer made their debut in the 4x400-meter relay by finishing in 3:33.00, breaking the record set in 1996 by Curtis Guhr, Brandon Carter, Edward Esquivel, and Austin Unruh.

Robert Graham broke his record in the weight throw, finishing in 14.85 meters, breaking his previous record by about seven inches.

Austin Cheatham broke the NAIA automatic qualifier in the shot put, finishing in fourth at 16.40.

Angus Siemens finished the 5,000-meter run in 17:03.91, the third best time in school history.

Rudy Juarez had a personal best 22.93 in the 200-meter dash.

Callin Grame had personal bests in the 800-meter run and mile run.

For the Bethel women, Kristen Herzet tied her school record in the shot put at 11.58 meters.

Stephany Meyer finished 33-10 1/4 in the triple jump, just shy of her school record. National qualifier from last year, Alyjah Kennedy made her season debut in both the long jump and triple jump.

Taylor Dashney had personal bests in the 800-meter run and mile.

Bethel competes Friday and Saturday at the KCAC Championships at the Heskett Center on the Wichita State campus.

Concordia Inv.

Friday

Bethel results

WOMEN

60-m. dash — 16. Andres 8.26.

200-m. dash — 15. Andres 27.39.

400-m. dash — 17. S.Meyer 1:04.29.

800-m. run — 19. Graber 2:54.11, 21. Dashey 3:00.91.

Mile run — 25. Graber 6:12.35, 36. Dashney 6:50.23.

4x400-m. relay — 6. Bethel A (Andres, Graber, S.Meyer, Copeland) 4:34.85.

Long jump — 25. S.Meyer 4.76m. (15-7 1/2), 31. Kennedy 3.82m. (12-6 1/2).

Triple jump — 15. Kennedy 10.04m. (32-11 1/4), 20. K.Meyer 9.36m. (30-8 1/2).

Shot put — 27. K.Herzet 11.58m. (38-0).

MEN

60-m. dash — Cupid 6.93 (6th qualifying, DNF finals), 12. Juarez 7.19, 18. Brewer 7.28.

200-m. dash — 11. Juarez 22.93.

400-m. dash — 3. Brewer 50.52, 7. Cupid 51.59.

800-m. run — 31. Callin 2:30.00.

1,000-m. run — 18. Morgan 2:49.52.

Mile run — 44. Grame 5:40.00.

5,000-m. run — 7. Siemens 17:03.91.

4x400-m. relay — 7. Bethel A (Cupid, Juarez, Morgan, Brewer) 3:00.00.

Shot put — 4. Cheatham 16.40m. (53-9 3/4).

Weight throw — 21. Graham 14.85m. (48-8 3/4).

Bethel netters fall to Doane

The Bethel College tennis teams each fell to Doane 7-0 Saturday to open the spring season at the Marty Ward Tennis Center on the Bethel campus.

The sole win for the Threshers was Ryan LaCombe and Zach Shima at men’s second doubles.

Bethel hosts Baker at 11 a.m. Saturday.

WOMEN

Doane 7, Bethel 0

Singles — Ava Macke D def. Jennifer Harrison B 6-3, 6-1; Brylee Lauby D def. Erica Ebenkamp B 7-6 (7-5), 5-7, 1-0 (10-8); Liz van der Torre D def. Cameron Bracknell B 6-2, 6-2; Payton Stalder D def. Rachel Duer B 6-3, 6-3; Huong Ngo D def. Kaycee McClelland B 6-0, 6-1; Katelyn Jindra D def no player B forfeit.

Doubles — Ava Macke-Brylee Lauby D def. Jennifer Harrison-Erica Ebenkamp B 7-6 (7-3); Liz van der Torre-Payton Stalder D def. Cameron Bracknell-Rachel Duer B 7-5; Ariel Ortiz-Huong Ngo D def. no player B forfeit.

MEN

Doane 7, Bethel 0

Singles — #15 Jorge Chevez D def. Nolan Schrader B 6-3, 6-2; Elliott Abromeit D def. Ryan LaCombe B 5-7, 6-1, 6-3; Henrique Sakoda D def. Zach Shima B 6-3, 7-5; Sam Coy D def. Jordan Singh B 7-6 (7-1), 6-4; Shingirayi Kamucheka D def. Caleb Cushman B 6-1, 6-2; Milo Ciotti D def. Logan DeMond B 6-2, 7-6 (10-8).

Doubles — Jorge Chevez-Henrique Sakoda D def. Nolan Schrader-Jordan Singh B 7-5; Ryan LaCombe-Zach Shima B def. Elliott Abromeit-Shingirayi Kamucheka D 6-4; Sam Coy-Milo Ciotti D def. Caleb Cushman-Logan DeMond B 6-2.

HC men fall to Highland CC

HIGHLAND — The Hesston College men’s basketball team fell to Highland Community College 73-63 Saturday in Jayhawk Conference Division II play in Highland.

Hesston trailed 32-29 at the half.

Kendon Knight led Highland (17-9, 4-4 Jayhawk II) with 13 points off the bench. Rashon Johnson added 11.

Langston Flowers led Hesston off the bench with 18 points. Conner Birky scored 12 points off the bench.

Hesston is 13-12, 1-7 in conference play, and plays Wednesday at Johnson County Community College.

Hesston women lose on the road

HIGHLAND — The Hesston College women’s basketball team fell to Highland Community College 120-45 Saturday in Jayhawk Conference Division II play on the road.

Hesston trailed 25-11 after the first quarter and 55-25 at the half.

Tiana Gipson led Highland with 26 points. Armani Turner scored 22, followed by Khaliah Hines with 17, Erin Randle with 12 and Charlay Conway with 12. Randle had 14 rebounds and 10 steals.

Sydney Bontrager scored 16 points with 12 rebounds for Hesston. Destiny Kessay scored 12 points. The Larks had 39 turnovers.

Highland improves to 20-2, 6-2 in conference play. Hesston is 5-22, 1-7 in conference play and plays at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Johnson County Community College.

HC softball team falls

GREAT BEND — The Hesston College softball team dropped a pair of games Saturday in a triangular at Barton Community College with Otero Junior College in Great Bend.

Hesston fell to Otero 6-3 and Barton 6-4.

Against Barton, Hesston trailed 6-2 after four innings. The Larks scored a run each in the fifth and sixth innings.

Kayli Dryden had a double and home run for Barton, driving in two runs.

Lia Chan drove in three runs.

Anyssa Aguilar went two for four hitting for Hesston, driving in a run. Marissa Harrison and Chelsea Smith each added an RBI.

Karsyn Smith went the distance for Barton, striking out seven. Amy Bretatdo and Smith each pitched three innings for Hesston. Bretado took the loss and struck out three. Smith struck out five.

Stats against Otero were not posted.

Hesston is 0-4.

Wings top Springfield

PARK CITY — The Wichita Wings scored four goals in the fourth quarter to post an 8-5 win over the Springfield Demize Saturday in a friendly at Hartman Arena.

Springfield plays in the semi-pro Premier Arena Soccer League, where the team is 6-0 and qualified for the PASL championships.

Wichita is a first-year team in the Major Arena Soccer League 2.

Kevin Ten Eyck scored two goals with two assists to lead Wichita. Jared Robbins scored a goal with three assists. Nico Andre scored a goal with an assist. Matt Sherrod, Leo Sosa, Ryan Swiggart and Collin Lawter each added an assist. Aaron Parrott had 20 saves in goal.

For Springfield, Aboubakr Diallo scored a goal with an assist. Jaxn Rogers, Kyler Moore, Dominique Salcedo and Winer Pessoa each added a goal. Joel Barroso had 24 saves in goal.

Wichita returns to MASL2 play at 7 p.m. Sunday at Hartman Arena against the Falls Town Flyers. The last five Wings regular-season games will be on the road.

Thunder drops two games

TULSA — The Wichita Thunder dropped a pair of games to the Tulsa Oilers during the weekend in ECHL play.

On Friday in Wichita, the Thunder fell 7-1. Ian McNulty scored three goals with an assist. Adam Pleskach scored two goals with an assist. Charlie Sampair scored two goals. J.J. Piccinich had four assists for Tulsa. Devin Williams had 39 saves.

For Wichita, Fabrizio Ricci scored a goal with assists from Lane Bauer and Garrett Schmitz. Mitch Gillam had 49 saves.

On Saturday in Tulsa, the Oilers won 4-3. Jared Thomas scored a goal with an assist for Tulsa. Sampair, Jake Clifford and Miles Liberati each added a goal. Devin Sideroff had two assists. Williams had 30 saves.

Stefan Fournier and Spencer Dorowicz each scored a goal with an assist for Wichita. Jason Salvaggio added a goal. Patrik Parkkonen had two assists. Dylan Wells had 40 saves.

Tulsa improves to 25-24-5-1, while Wichita drops to 21-27-8-0. Wichita plays at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Allen.