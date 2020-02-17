The Newton High School boys’ basketball team cut a 19-point deficit to two before going cold again and getting in foul trouble, leading to a 75-59 loss to eighth-ranked (KBCA, Class 6A) Derby Friday in AV-CTL I play Friday at Ravenscroft Gym.

Newton was called for 25 fouls to 16 for the Panthers. Newton was outscored 22-8 from the line. The Railers didn’t get to the line until the second half.

“We kind of had to change some gears and make some adjustments,” Newton coach Andy Preston said. “We change our press looks. I’m proud of our kids for continuing to fight. In the past, we might have hung our heads and folded up. Our guys have been so resilient and so scrappy. Kolyn Sauceda, (Raul) Saucedo, Widly (Nocenti) — we had a lot of those guys step up. (Saucedo) has been playing with our second unit and had so many good minutes tonight. Elijah (Edwards) had a great job of on-ball pressure.

“Derby has such talented guards and they hit shots tonight. You have to give them credit for that. They hit from the foul line. That’s been their (weakness). They struggled from the line against Andover.”

Tre Washington led Derby with 21 points, hitting nine of 12 from the line. Nick Bonner added 11 points.

Kolyn Sauceda led Newton with 18 points. Jaheem Ray added 12.

Newton trailed 9-2 early, but got back within one. Down by six, a Sauceda reverse layup at the buzzer got Newton back within four, 17-13.

Newton scored the first four points of the second quarter, but was outscored 21-4 the rest of the, trailing 38-21 at the half.

Derby went from three turnovers in the first quarter to two in the second, while Newton went from two to five and hit just four of 15 from the field in the second quarter.

Newton stayed with Derby through much of the third quarter. Newton got within nine in the final minute of the period. A Ray jumper with six seconds left in the quarter got Newton within seven. Newton was called for a foul on the inbounds play. Trent Parke hit one of two free throws with .5 seconds remaining to put Derby up by eight, 51-43.

Derby hit one of two free throws to open the fourth quarter. Newton replied with an 10-0 run, broken by a Jacob Karsak trey to spark a 9-2 Derby run. A Washington 3-pointer put Derby back up by 10 with four minutes to play. Landell Clemons followed with a three-point play and two more free throws.

Newton was outscored 14-5 from the free throw line in the final period.

“I called a couple time outs early, and maybe should have saved them,” Preston said. “Sometimes you have to call them either for subs or to stop momentum. We couldn’t get over the hump. We got close, then our shots started going short. The momentum got away. We couldn’t rotate guys because of fouls.”

Newton goes on the road this week to face a pair of ranked teams — playing top-ranked (Class 6A) Campus at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and second-ranked (Class 5A) Andover Friday. The Railers fell to Campus 97-62 in Newton.

“(Campus is) a monster,” Preston said. “We have to be rested. We have to come in and handle their pressure. The last time we played them, we didn’t shoot well and we didn’t handle their pressure. We have to compete better. We have to come in to that game and expect to play well. We have to have a different mindset Tuesday.”

DERBY (11-3 6-1 AV-CTL I) — J.Clemens 1 2-2 4, 4; Chadwick 0 0-0 0, 0; Araujo 2 0-1 3, 4; Bonner 5 1-4 2, 11; Hill 0 0-0 0, 0; Shields 0 0-0 0, 0; Karsak 1 (2) 0-1 0, 8; Washington 3 (2) 9-12 1, 21; Parke 1 (1) 1-2 0, 6; Titus 0 0-0 0, 0; Barger 0 0- 1, 0; L.Clemons 1 5-5 4, 7; Ray 2 (1) 2-3 0, 9; Thomas 0 (1) 0-0 1, 5; TOTALS 16 (7) 22-32 16, 75.

NEWTON (7-9, 3-6 AV-CTL I) – Ruth 1 0-0 0, 2; Brackeen 3 2-4 5, 8; Petz 0 0-0 0, 0; Krogmeier 0 (3) 0-0 3, 9; Sauceda 4 (2) 4-7 5, 18; Nocenit 0 2-2 0, 2; Eat 6 0-0 2, 12; Georgiou 0 0-0 4, 0; Saucedo 2 0-0 4, 4; Mills 1 0-0 2, 2; Edwards 1 0-0 0, 2; TOTALS 16 (5) 8-12 25, 59.

Derby;17;21;13;24;—75

Newton;13;8;22;16;—59