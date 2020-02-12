Scott takes

weekly honors

WICHITA — Bethel College sophomore Jaylon Scott was named the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference defensive player of the week for the week ending Sunday.

In two games, a win and a loss, Scott scored 37 points with 19 rebounds, six assists, nine steals and three blocked shots. He set the single-game steal record of eight against Bethany. He also broke the single-season rebound record, which he set last season.

Scott leads the NAIA Division II in rebounds.

Newton wrestlers

compete at South

WICHITA — The Newton High School girls’ wrestling team sent seven competitors to the Wichita South Invitational Saturday.

No team scores were kept.

The Railers were led by Maylee Edwards, who finished in fourth place at 143 pounds with a 3-2 record.

Ellia Bergquist finished 1-2 at 101 pounds. Emily Torres finished 2-2 at 109 pounds. Jaye Skinner finished 0-2 at 116 pounds. Alexis Ellis was 0-2 at 136 pounds. Brylee Budde went 1-2 at 143 pounds and Jaime Murray finished 0-2 at 155 pounds.

Newton competes in a dual meet Thursday at Maize, followed by regionals Friday and Saturday at McPherson.

The top six in each weight class at regionals advance to state Feb. 27 at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina.

Wichita South Inv.

Saturday

Newton results

Girls

101 — Ellia Burgquest (1-2): 1. L Natalie Hedlund (McPherson) 1:54; C1. bye; C2. W Rylee Shepherd (Eureka) forfeit; CQF. L Riley Baker (McPherson) 7-2.

109 — Emily Torres (2-2): 1. bye; QF. L Dialeen French (Wichita North) 14-1 maj.dec.; C2. W Aubree Martens (McPherson) 4-1; CQF. W Clarice Nichols (Wichita Heights) 3-1; CSF. L Anna Cullens (Wellington) 2:22.

116 — Jaye Skinner (0-2): 1. L Laikyn Turner (Eureka) 1:24; C1. L Daisy Emerson (Fort Scott) 2:22.

136 — Alexis Ellis (0-2): 1. L Xara Bacci (Andover Central) 1:12; C1. L Lily Trissal (Wichita Northwest) 3-2.

143 — Brylee Budde (1-2): 1. bye; QF. L Kammie Schanz (Mulvane) forfeit; C2. W Grace Kelso (Wichita South) 6-1; CQF. L Alexis McCann (Winfield 1:35.

143 — 4. Maylee Edwards (3-2): 1. W Grace Kelso (Wichita South) :32; QF. W Dakotah Whitt (Douglass) :34; SF. L Abbie Jones (Labette County) 1:59; CSF. W Alexis McCann (Winfield) :19; Third. L Hannah Vann (Fort Scott) 1:45.

155 — Jaime Murry (0-2): 1. bye; QF. L Arinea Thronton (Wichita Southeast) 1:47; C2. bye; CQF. L Skylee Dodd (Eureka) 6-3.

Boys Freshman-Sophomore

132 — 1. Tjaden Simmons (3-0): 1. bye; QF. W Angel Leos (Wichita North) 8-0 maj.dec.; SF. W Lane Garrett (Bishop Carrol) 8-0 maj.dec.; F. W Theodore Sponsel (Bishop Carrol) 5-1.

138 — 4. Arnold Aguilar (3-3): 1. L Adam Lipinski (Bishop Carrol) 7-0; C1. W Peyton Beavers (Wichita-West) :35; C2. W Taylor Paulus (Maize) 14-3 maj.dec.; CQF. W Jacob Gnagy (Maize South) 3-2; CSF. L Adam Lipinski (Bishop Carrol) 3-1 OT; Third. L Gavin Richardson (McPherson) forfeit.

160 — 3. Brody Harper (3-1): 1. bye; QF. W Ayden Luna (Maize) :32; SF. L Alex Brooks (Wichita Northwest) 3-1; CSF. W Sa’Vieon Fields (Wichita North) 6-2; Third. W Jaytin Gumm (McPherson) forfeit.

195 — Pannawit Suriyapong (1-2): QF. W Cristobal Rubio (Wichita Heights) 1:57; SF. L Jess Hancock (Wichita Trinity Academy) :00; CSF. L Zach Wertz (Maize) 4-3.

220 — Carter Grosse (1-2): 1. bye; QF. L Hunter Slay (Valley Center) 1:20; C2. W Michael Moore (Bishop Carrol) 7-0; CQF. L Jose Medina (Wichita East) 2:20.

Bethel swept

by Cottey

NEVADA, Mo. — The Bethel College softball team dropped a pair of games to Cottey College Tuesday in non-conference play in Nevada.

Cottey is in its second season as a four-year college after competing for years as a junior college. The Comets are 4-0.

Cottey won the first game 4-0 and the second game 3-2.

In the first game, Cottey scored three runs in the fourth inning and one in the sixth. Lacey Cruz tossed a complete game shutout, allowing four hits, a walk and four strikeouts.

Rylie Scudder took the loss for Bethel, allowing three runs on six hits with a walk. Riley Johnson finished the game, allowing an unearned run on a hit with a strikeout.

Lindsey Boord drove in two runs for Cottey. Karina Ramirez went two for two hitting. Laura Pineda had two of Bethel’s four hits.

In the second game, Bethel scored a run in the second inning and another in the third. Cottey scored a run in the first inning and two in the third.

Karina Ramirez went two for three hitting for the Comets, driving in two runs. Lauren Johnson drove in a run. Maya DeSota and Melina Bueno each had two hits.

Ariole O’Neal and Brianna Reeves each drove in a run for the Threshers. O’Neal hit a home run. Cami Mills went two for four hitting.

Alyssa Montoya pitched five innings for the win, allowing one earned run on five hits with a walk and five strikeouts. Cruz pitched the seventh inning for the save, striking out two.

Rachel Duer threw three innings for the loss, allowing three runs on three hits with a walk. Scudder finished the game, striking out two and allowing three hits.

Bethel is 2-4 and hosts Briar Cliff at noon Saturday for the home opener at Allen Wedel Field.

First game

Bethel;000;000;0;—0;4;3

Cottey;000;301;x;—4;7;1

Scudder (L, 1-3), R.Johnson 4 and Overbay; Cruz (W, 1-0) and L.Johnson. Time — n/a.

Second game

Bethel;011;000;0;—2;5;0

Cottey;102;000;x;—3;9;1

Duer (L, 1-1), Scudder 4 and Overbay; Montoya (W, 2-0), Cruz (S, 2) 7 and Wright. HR — B: O’Neal (1). Time — n/a.

Hesston drops

softball opener

ATHENS, Texas – The Hesston College basketball team opened the season with a pair of losses Saturday at Trinity Valley Community College.

Hesston fell 3-0 and 7-2.

In the first game, Trinity Valley scored a run in the fifth and two runs in the sixth. Pitcher Rosaury Perez tossed a no-hitter, walking two and striking out 12. Chelsea Smith took the loss for Hesston, allowing two earned runs on four hits with a walk and nine strikeouts.

Liz Feld hit a two-run home run. McKayla Figueroa also drove in a run.

In the second game, Hesston took a 2-0 lead after the first inning, but Trinity Valley came back with three runs in the second, two runs in the third and two more in the fifth.

Perez hit a two-run home run for Trinity Valley. Shelbie Fickling went two for two with two RBIs. Taylor Scala went two for four with an RBI. Kimane Rogron went two for three with an RBI.

Marissa Harrison drove in two runs on a home run for the Larks.

Angela Ramirez went the distance for Trinity Valley. Amy Bretado went 1.2 innings for the Larks, allowing three runs on three hits. Smith finished the game, allowing four runs on nine hits with four walks and four strikeouts.

Hesston faces Barton County Community College at 1 p.m. Saturday in Great Bend.

HC baseball

postponed

HESSTON — The Hesston College baseball games scheduled for Thursday against the Northwestern Oklahoma State JV in Alva, Okla., have been postponed because of the weather.

No make-up date has been set.

The Larks host the York JV at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Thunder falls

to Mavericks

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Rocco Carzo and Marcus Crawford each scored a goal to lift the Kansas City Mavericks to a 2-1 win over the Wichita Thunder in ECHL hockey play Tuesday at the Silverstein Eye Arena in Independence.

Carzo’s goal came late in the first period. Crawford scored midway in the third period. Carzo added an assist.

Wichita scored on a Peter Crinella goal with 54 seconds left in regulation. Vincent Desharnais and Garrett Schmitz each assisted on the Thunder goal.

Nick Schneider had 28 saves in goal for the Mavericks. Mitch Gillam had 31 saves in goal for Wichita.

Wichita remains tied for fifth in the ECHL Mountain Division at 21-25-8-0, while Kansas City improves to 22-24-3-1, two points behind Wichita and Tulsa.

Wichita hosts Tulsa at 7:05 p.m. Friday and travels to Tulsa at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.

THUNDER PLAYERS MOVED UP — The Edmonton Oilers reassigned forward Nolan Vesey from Wichita to Bakersfield of the American Hockey League. Forward Beau Starrett has been recalled to Bakersfield. Starrett was on loan to the Thunder.

Vesey scored two goals with six assists in 15 games with Wichita. He has played three games with Bakersfield with no scoring. He is a second-year pro from the University of Maine and a sixth-round draft pick of the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2014.

Starrett is a rookie from Cornell University and a third-round draft pick for the Chicago Blackhawks in 2014. He has played 47 games with Wichita, scoring 16 goals with 12 assists. He has played one game with Bakersfield.