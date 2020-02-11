Basehor-Linwood wrestling capped its regular season at home Friday with a 45-31 dual win against Lawrence Free State.

Sawyer Fox opened the dual for the Bobcats with a 4-3 win by decision in the 106-pound class. Bryce Ross fell by a 4-0 decision in the 113-pound class followed by an open forfeit in the 120-pound class to put the Bobcats down 9-6.

Connor McMillen put the Bobcats back on top with a pinfall win in the second round of his match in the 126-pound class but the Firebirds struck back as Basehor-Linwood’s Cohen Suchy fell in the 132-pound class by a 9-1 major decision. Head coach Jason Puderbaugh said it was one of the toughest matches wrestled this season.

Free State rode the momentum to an early 22-9 lead after Aidan Baker was caught off guard and pinned in the 138-pound class.

Tyler Elven kicked off a three-match winning streak for the Bobcats with a fall in the 145-pound class followed by Kaden Jacobson (152-pound class) and Tanner Parrish (160-pound class), who also picked up wins by pinfall to swing the lead back in the Bobcats’ favor at 27-22.

The Firebirds stopped the momentum briefly with two open forfeit wins in the 170- and 182-pound classes to reclaim the lead at 34-27.

Josh Willcut earned a forfeit win in the 195-pound class after his original opponent moved up to the 220-pound class to face Basehor’s Emmanuel Vasquez instead.

Vasquez gave the crowd what they came for and fought back from a 4-2 deficit in the third period to pin his opponent and seal the Bobcats’ senior night win.

The Bobcats won six of the nine matches in the dual and four of the wins came by pin.

Puderbaugh recognized Fox and Vasquez as the program’s Standout Wrestlers of the Week for their performances at the beginning and end of the dual.

Leavenworth wrestling closed out its regular season at the Silver Lake High School Varsity Tournament Saturday.

Julian Long picked up a couple wins in the consolation rounds and earned a sixth-place finish in the 106-pound class.

Olivia Crutchley took first place in the 143-pound girls’ class, going 3-0 and winning each of her matches by pinfall.

Julian Bell earned a sixth-place finish in the 160-pound class, falling in his final match by a 5-2 decision.

Hannah Jackson was the top finisher in the girls’ 191-pound class with all three of her wins coming by pin. She defeated her first two opponents in less than a minute before using over four minutes to pin her opponent in her championship match.

Tyler Robinson earned a fourth-place finish in the 195-pound class after falling in the third-place match by pinfall.

Both teams will look toward the postseason as they prepare for the United Kansas Conference Tournament Saturday at De Soto High School. Mat action is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

Basketball

Basehor-Linwood boys’ basketball defeated Turner 64-34 at home Friday to move to 12-3 overall. The Bobcats are the third-ranked team in Kansas 5A and also ranked third in the 810 Varsity Top 25.

The Lady Bobcats defeated Turner 74-13 and are now 9-5 overall this season.

The Bobcats return to action Tuesday when they host Leavenworth. The girls are scheduled to tip at 5:45 p.m. with the boys to follow at 7:15 p.m.

Pleasant Ridge girls’ basketball defeated Atchison County Community High School in a thriller at home Friday 50-49 to move to 6-9 overall and extend its winning streak to three games.

After being tied at halftime, the Lady Rams took a three-point lead going into the fourth quarter and held on for the win. Gabbriella Watkins led the Lady Rams with 16 points, followed by Caitlyn Herbig with 15 and Kaija Nutsch with nine.

The boys fell to ACCHS by a score of 57-50 Friday to move to 7-7 overall. The Rams have lost three straight games.

The Rams secured a three-point lead at halftime but were outscored in both the third and fourth quarters.

Chase Wohlgemuth led the Rams with 16 points, followed by Connor Gibson with 12 and Justin Johnston with eight.

Pleasant Ridge returns to action Tuesday on the road against Oksaloosa High School. The girls are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. with the boys to follow at 7:30 p.m.

Leavenworth fell to Shawnee Heights at home Friday in a UKC matchup to fall to 4-8 overall. The Lady Pioneers fell to the Thunderbirds 46-43 to move to 2-10 overall. The Pioneers will be on the road Tuesday when they face No. 3 Basehor-Linwood. The girls are scheduled to tip at 5:45 p.m. with the boys to follow at 7:15 p.m.

Lansing boys’ basketball was defeated by De Soto 50-45 Friday on the road to move to 9-6. The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for the Lions.

Derrick Robinson II led the Lions with 13 points on 5 of 10 shooting and 3 of 6 from 3-point range.

The Lady Lions fell to De Soto 49-31 to move to 9-6 overall.

The Lions are back in action Friday when they host Basehor-Linwood. The girls are scheduled to tip at 5:45 p.m. with the boys to follow at 7:15 p.m.