WaKEENEY — Phillipsburg junior Meredith Jacobs will admit the Panthers were a little bit skeptical when coach Rachel Miller implemented a new defensive game plan for Friday's game against WaKeeney-Trego.

After Trego standout Lili Shubert burned Phillipsburg for 26 points in the Mid-Continent League Tournament championship game last month, Miller had the Panthers learn two new defenses — a box and one and a 1-2-2 matchup zone — in an effort to contain Shubert in the rematch.

"We all were like, 'What are you thinking?' " Jacobs said. "Because we only play man, and in weird situations we play zone. When she said, 'Box and one,' we were like, 'What's a box and one?' "

"We never play that. That's a lot of learning in two days."

The Panthers got the hang of it well enough to put together a great defensive outing, earning a 47-40 road win to hand the Golden Eagles their first loss.

Phillipsburg played a box and one in the first quarter and then went to the matchup zone. Shubert was held to 10 points and two made field goals.

"Shubert does a lot of things for them and she's deadly off the dribble," Miller said. "We didn't have the best luck containing her in the first game so we had to make an adjustment to try to to get the win the second time.

"Our players bought into the defensive change. I'm not one to go away from man very often, because I like to just be really good at one. So I'm really proud of the way our players came out and played defense tonight. It was team defense."

Jacobs said communication on defense was key.

"We just had to really talk," Jacobs said. "We are really bad at talking sometimes. Especially on the floor today, [Miller] was like, 'You guys are scaring me, you're not talking.' I was like, 'OK, we'll talk.' "

Phillipsburg, which avenged a 45-31 loss to the Eagles in the MCL Tournament, moved to 13-3 while Trego, ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, fell to 15-1.

The Panthers led 29-25 at halftime before outscoring Trego 11-5 in the third frame to take a 10-point advantage into the fourth. The Golden Eagles, using a full-court press, held Phillipsburg scoreless for the first 7:38 of the fourth quarter before two free throws from Jacobs pushed the lead to seven.

Trego whittled the lead down to three with 1:15 left but Emily Schneider and Taryn Sides each hit two free throws in the final minute to help seal it. The Panthers were held without a field goal in the fourth but went 7 of 8 from the foul line.

"I knew they were going to come with that full-court pressure," Miller said. "It's tough. They're long, they're athletic, they're quick. They do a good job at what they do. We talked about it in some of the timeouts in the fourth quarter, 'You've just got to take care of the pressure.' ... We're fortunate enough to have girls that have enough sense about them toward the end of the game to understand when to take those shots and when to make them foul.

"But, honestly, the biggest thing was our free throws at the end — those have made me nervous all year. I hope that is a little part of this game, especially at the end, that we can build on moving forward."

Sides finished with a game-high 20 points for the Panthers, scoring 14 in the first half. The freshman is averaging about 18 points per game.

Jacobs joined Sides in double figures with 10 points and played tough interior defense.

Libby Frost led Trego with 12 points.

Jacobs said the win was a big confidence booster for the Panthers.

"We have our mojo back," Jacobs said. "That's what we've been saying, we need our mojo back and we finally got it back tonight. It feels really good."