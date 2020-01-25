Washburn picked up two new conference opponents in basketball this season when the MIAA grew to 14 schools by adding new teams in Newman and Rogers State.

And while Newman has stumbled to just two wins in conference so far, Washburn men’s coach Brett Ballard did everything he could to ensure his team didn’t overlook the Jets when they played Saturday afternoon in Lee Arena for the first time as league opponents.

Washburn jumped out to a 9-0 lead to begin the game and never trailed, but the Ichabods let Newman hang around until about midway through the second half before they turned on their own jets for an 80-67 home victory.

“These guys got to understand this league’s really, really good, so they gotta respect everybody. I thought (the Jets) had a few guys that were out-competing a few of our guys in the first half, and we needed to respond,” Ballard said of Washburn’s two-point lead at the half. “Fortunately our guys did and were able to wear them down.”

Ballard credited the second-half spurt, which saw the Bods’ lead balloon to as much as 18, to taking away tendencies the Jets were enjoying early on, as well as limiting turnovers and getting to the charity stripe.

“We got a little comfortable and thought this was just going to be an easy game,” said WU junior guard Tyler Geiman, who played a game-high 38 minutes and had a team-high 19 points on 6-of-11 shooting, including 2 of 5 from 3-point range. “We were turning the ball over and weren’t getting shots up. In the second half we had to really lock in and handle their pressure and just keep attacking.”

After 12 first-half turnovers, Washburn coughed up the ball just four times in the final 20 minutes. Additionally, after going 5 of 8 from the free-throw line in the first half, the Bods went 15 of 15 in the second half.

“I thought that was a huge difference,” Ballard said. “We got more shots up and ran pretty efficient offense in the second half. They were calling the game pretty tight, and we were able to get to the foul line and make free throws.”

By contrast, Newman struggled from the free-throw line in the second half, going 7 of 15.

Washburn shot 50% from the field for the game, compared to 44% for Newman.

Sophomore guard Jalen Lewis gave the Bods 17 points, including an 8-for-8 performance from the free-throw line, sophomore forward Jonny Clausing made 6 of 7 field goals for 12 points, and junior guard Drew Maschoff hit double-digit scoring with 11 points as well as a game-high four assists in 34 minutes played.

The Jets’ leading scorer on the year, high-flying Marshawn Blackmon, threw down at least three dunks and had a game-high 20 points and eight boards.

Washburn (11-7, 6-3 MIAA) won the rebound battle 34-27, but Ballard said that remains a priority for improvement going forward, as well as playing defense without fouling and cleaning up the team’s turnover-to-assist ratio (16 to 11 on Saturday).

“I told our guys to never apologize for earning a double-digit win in this league,” said Ballard, Washburn’s third-year coach. “Last year, (the MIAA) was the best D-2 league in the country. This year, we’re right up there. Any win’s hard to come by, and if you can find a way to win by double digits, we feel good about that.”

WASHBURN MEN 80, NEWMAN 67

Newman (8-2, 2-8) — Allison 2-5 4-8 8, Wilson 3-9 0-0 8, Davenport 2-7 0-3 4, Blackmon 8-13 4-5 20, Boone 2-4 2-2 7, Hereford 0-2 0-0 0, Javorsky 3-6 4-4 12, Johnson 2-4 3-4 8. Totals 22-50 17-26 67.

Washburn (11-7, 6-3) — Carter 2-5 0-0 5, Clausing 6-7 0-0 12, Maschoff 3-11 4-4 11, Geiman 6-11 5-6 19, Lewis 4-7 8-8 17, Nelson 2-5 3-4 9, Williams 2-3 0-1 4, Biggs 1-2 0-0 3, Deffebaugh 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 20-23 80.

Halftime — Washburn 34, Newman 32. 3-point goals — NU 6-20 (Wilson 2-5, Javorksky 2-4, Johnson 1-3, Boone 1-3, Davenport 0-3, Blackmon 0-1, Hereford 0-1); Washburn 8-21 (Nelson 2-5, Geiman 2-5, Biggs 1-1, Lewis 1-4, Carter 1-2, Maschoff 1-3, Deffebaugh 0-1). Rebounds — NU 27 (Blackmon 8); Washburn 34 (Williams 7). Assists — NU 11 (Hereford 3); Washburn 11 (Maschoff 4). Turnovers — NU 15, Washburn 16. Total fouls — NU 21, Washburn 19. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — Newman: Coach Allen.