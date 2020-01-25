Washburn Rural's girls ran their winning streak to six games Friday night, rolling to a 59-34 Centennial League road victory at Junction City.

The Junior Blue trio of senior Kasey Hamilton, sophomore Emma Krueger and freshman Brooklyn DeLeye combined for 47 points, with Hamilton scoring a game-high 19 points with three 3-pointers.

Krueger added 15 points while DeLeye had 13 points.

The Junior Blues, 8-2 overall, 7-1 in the league, opened up a 30-17 halftime advantage and outscored the Blue Jays (0-9, 0-6) by a 13-4 margin in the third quarter to take a 43-21 advantage into the fourth period.

JUNCTION CITY BOYS 67, SEAMAN 62

Seaman's first win of the 2019-20 season was there for the taking.

But Junction City snatched it away.

In Friday's consolation semifinal of the McPherson Invitational, the Viking boys had about as good of a start as they could possibly have, outscoring the Blue Jays 24-4 in the first quarter. But they couldn't hold the lead, with Junction City roaring back and pulling out a 67-62 overtime victory.

Seaman fell to 0-9 on the season and will take on Wichita North in Saturday's seventh place game.

Freshman Kaeden Bonner hit 5 of 8 3-pointers and scored a team-high 18 points, while Reid Cowan scored 11 off the bench and Dagen Brewer added 10 points.

Turnovers plagued the Vikings, who committed 21 in the game. After hitting 62.5% of their shots in the first half, Seaman was just 8 of 22 (36.4%) in the second half, opening the door for Junction City to come back.

Down 36-20 at halftime Junction City outscored Seaman 23-13 in the third quarter to pull within six and then sent the game to overtime, outscoring the Vikings 9-4 in the extra period.

Chaz Ruffin came off the bench to lead the Blue Jays with 19 points, whiel Qua'vez Humphreys and Darrin Battiste each scored 13.

CAMPUS BOYS 71, SHAWNEE HEIGHTS 45 — Campus, top-ranked in Class 6A and No. 3 in the Best of Kansas Preps Super 10, rolled to the finals of the Dodge City Tournament of Champions with a 71-45 victory over Shawnee Heights.

The Colts, who improved to 10-0, used a 21-5 second quarter to build a 40-19 halftime advantage and cruised the rest of the way.

Campus had four players crack double figures, led by Sterling Chapman with 15 points.

Junior Isaiah Johnson led Shawnee Heights (5-4) with 14 points, including three 3-pointers.

Shawnee Heights will play for third place Saturday.

HAYS 49, HIGHLAND PARK GIRLS 42 — Aisya Taylor scored 23 and Dariauna Carter added 13, but it wasn't enough to keep Highland Park's girls out of the seventh-place game at the Orange and Black Classic in Colby as the Scots fell to Hays.

Highland Park led 15-12 at the end of the first quarter, but were outscored 15-8 in the second period as Hays took the lead for good. The Indians were led by Aleyia Ruder, who scored 12, and got at least five points from six different players.

Taylor was nearly perfect in the game, hitting 10 of 11 field goal attempts and 3 of 3 free throws.

Higland Park will play DSST-GVR in Saturday's 11:30 a.m. seventh-place game.

WASHBURN RURAL GIRLS 59, JUNCTION CITY 34

Washburn Rural;15;15;13;16;—;59

Junction City;7;10;4;13;—;34

Wasburn Rural (8-2, 7-1) — C. Bagshaw 0 2-2 2, Krueger 5 4-7 15, R. Bagshaw 0 1-2 1, Hamilton 5 6-7 19, DeLeye 6 1-4 13, Ladson 0 2-3 2, Whitmore 0 0-0 0, Carlgren 0 0-2 0, Brogan 0 1-2 1, Hurtig 2 1-1 5, Wichman 0 1-2 1. Totals 18 19-32 59.

Junction City (0-9, 0-6) — Harris 0 0-0 0, Nicholson 0 0-0 0, M. Davis 1 2-2 4, Rivera 4 5-8 15, Escobar 1 0-0 2, Robinson 0 1-2 1, Hekekia 0 0-2 0, Grygier 1 0-0 3, Adams 1 1-2 3, A. Davis 2 0-0 6. Totals 10 9-16 34.

3-point goals — Washburn Rural 4 (Hamilton 3, Krueger), Junction City 5 (Rivera 2, A. Davis 2, Grygier). Total fouls — Washburn Rural 13, Junction City 27. Fouled out — none.

JUNCTION CITY BOYS 67, SEAMAN 62 (OT)

Seaman;24;12;13;9;4;—;62

Junction City;4;16;23;15;9;—;67

Seaman (0-9) — Brewer 4-7 0-2 10, Bonner 6-12 1-2 18, Patterson 3-4 1-3 7, Kobuszewski 4-9 0-0 9, Foster 1-4 0-0 2, Finley 0-1 0-0 0, Cowan 3-6 5-7 11, Zeferjahn 2-3 1-2 5.

Totals 23-46 8-16 62

Junction City (4-4) — Dixon 3-7 2-3 9, Tedder 2-7 2-2 6, Johnson 1-8 1-2 3, Humphreys 5-7 3-4 13, Battiste 5-10 0-1 13, Smith 2-4 0-0 4, George 0-1 0-0 0, Range 0-0 0-0 0, Ruffin 6-11 7-9 19. Totals 24-55 15-21 67.

3-point goals — Seaman 8-16 (Bonner 5-8, Brewer 2-3, Kobuszewski 1-4, Finley 0-1); Junction City 4-17 (Battiste 3-5, Dixon 1-4, Tedder 0-2, Johnson 0-3, Humphreys 0-1, Smith 0-1, George 0-1). Total fouls — Seaman 19, Junction City 15. Fouled out — Seaman: Brewer.

CAMPUS 71, SHAWNEE HEIGHTS 45

Campus;19;21;16;15;—;71

Shawnee Heights;14;5;17;9;—;45

Campus (10-0) — Warrior 5-13 1-1 11, Sterling Chapman 5-9 3-4 15, Steele Chapman 4 1-2 11, King 3-7 0-0 7, Florence 3-7 3-4 9, Johnson 4-5 0-0 11, Hall 2-4 0-1 5, Selenke 0-1 0-0 0, Jay 0-0 0-0 0, Sosa 1-2 0-0 2, Martin 0-1 0-0 0, Dixon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-55 8-12 71.

Shawnee Heights (5-4) — Johnson 4-14 2-2 13, Anderson 1-1 1-4 3, Barksdale 1-5 1-2 3, Watson 0-3 0-0 0, Davis 3-6 1-2 7, Downing 0-1 0-0 0, Sanders 1-1 0-0 2, Buchanan 1-4 0-0 3, Rantz 3-6 2-2 8, Ginter 0-0 0-0 0, Olson 2-2 2-2 6, Putthoff 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-44 9-14 45.

3-point goals — Campus 9-19 (Johnson 3-3, Steele Chapman 2-3, Sterling Chapman 2-5, Hall 1-2, King 1-3 Warrior 0-2, Selenke 0-1), Shawnee Heights 4-20 (Johnson 3-10, Buchanan 1-4, Davis 0-2, Downing 0-1, Watson 0-1, Rantz 0-1, Putthoff 0-1). Total fouls — Campus 16, Shawnee Heights 16. Fouled out — Barksdale.

HAYS 49, HIGHLAND PARK GIRLS 42

Highland Park;15;8;9;10;—;42

Hays;12;15;9;13;—;49

Highland Park — Hobbs 0-4 0-0 0, Washington 1-10 0-0 3, I. Carter 1-1 1-2 3, D. Carter 4-18 3-3 13, Taylor 10-11 3-3 23, Shutts 0-0 0-0 0.

Hays — Nunnery 4-5 1-1 9, Lang 2-7 4-5 8, Robben 2-4 0-0 6, Schaffer 1-4 4-6 7, Ruder 5-16 2-4 12, Flax 0-0 0-2 0, Green 2-2 0-0 5, Lummus 109 0-0 2.

3-point goals — Highland Park 3-20 (D. Carter 2-13, Washington 1-4, Hobbs 0-3); Hays 4-13 (Robben 2-2, Schaffer 1-4, Green 1-1, Nunnery 0-1, Lummus 0-5). Total fouls — Highland Park 18, Hays 8. Fouled out — Highland Park: I. Carter.