FAYETTE, Iowa — The Fort Hays State wrestling team moved back into the NWCA Division II Top 25 poll thanks to senior Brandon Ball coming in ranked No. 2 at 141 pounds this week, released Wednesday (Jan. 22). The Tigers will return to action this weekend ranked 22nd in the nation.

After a 7-0 start to his season, Ball regained his hold on the No. 2 spot in the 141-pound rankings. Ball was listed in the second slot in each of the first two rankings this season before falling out of the top 12 in the last release.

Ball's position in the ranks handed the Tigers 16 points in the team poll, good for 22nd. Fort Hays State is just two points shy of the top 20. Conference opponents in the latest poll include No. 3 Nebraska-Kearney and No. 6 Lindenwood.

The Tigers will take their No. 22 ranking on the road this weekend when they travel to Kearney, Neb. for the Midwest Duals. FHSU will face off against Chadron State, who is receiving votes in this ranking, and No. 23 Northern State.