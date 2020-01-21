EVAN DEAN, SANTA FE TRAIL | SENIOR WRESTLER

HIS PERFORMANCE: Ranked No. 2 at 285 pounds in Class 4A, Dean stayed undefeated, improving to 26-0 with a dominating performance at the Basehor-Linwood Bobcat Invitational. Dean not only went 7-0 to take the title, but recorded first-period pins in all seven matches with the longest-lasting match a 1:07 pin of Class 5A No. 4 Danny Carroll of Aquinas. Dean bested a field that included three of the top six in 5A and pinned four of his opponents in 37 seconds or less. For the season, Dean has pinned every opponent he has faced.

COACH’S COMMENT: “It was very impressive,” Santa Fe Trail coach Regan Erickson said. “We haven’t had a champion there since 2008. They are certainly hard to come by. ... We’ve never had anybody pin their way through it. They came after him and found out he’s a lot different athletically than a lot of other heavyweights.”

TOP 10: OTHER CANDIDATES

ZACH ARCHER, ROSSVILLE WRESTLING: Archer became just the fourth Rossville wrestler to capture a title at the Basehor-Linwood Bobcat Invitational. Archer won the 113-pound crown, going 5-0. Now 16-0 on the season, Archer pinned two foes, had a technical fall win and won two major decisions, including a 12-4 win over St. James Academy’s Max Schemmel in the finals.

JOEY BOCKIN, MARYSVILLE WRESTLING: Bockin was one of five champions for Marysville at the Bulldogs’ home Jayhusker Invitational, winning the title at 138. Bockin, ranked No. 5 in Class 4A, upset No. 3 Adler Pierson of Wamego with a third-period pin in the finals, improving to 8-1.

MEGAN FOSTER, WAVERLY BASKETBALL: Foster averaged 20 points per game in a pair of Bulldog wins. She had 14 points, 4 assists and 4 steals in a 56-24 win over Hartford and then hit 10 of 11 shots for 26 points, while adding 7 assists and 8 steals in a 95-13 win over Marais des Cygnes Valley.

KATY HARRIS, ATCHISON BASKETBALL: Harris posted a pair of double-doubles as Atchison split two games last week. Harris had 28 points and 12 rebounds in a win over KC Washington and then had 21 points and 10 boards in a loss to KC Schlagle.

STAVION JONES, SEABURY BASKETBALL: Jones averaged 18 points, 3 assists, 3 rebounds and 3 steals in three wins over the 6-0 Seahawks last week. Jones scored 29 points and added 6 assists, 4 rebounds and 3 steals in an 86-38 win over rival Veritas.

ALLEIGH KRAMER, NEMAHA CENTRAL BASKETBALL: Kramer came up big in the Thunder’s huge 50-43 win over archrival and formerly unbeaten Sabetha, scoring 31 points and adding 14 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 assists. She also had 18 points, 9 steals, 6 assists and 4 rebounds in a 57-40 win over Jefferson West.

GRANT ROUSH, PERRY-LECOMPTON WRESTLING: Roush went 7-0 last week with all seven wins coming via pin. He took titles at 152 pounds at the Randy Hinderliter Tournament in Wellsville and at the St. Marys Tournament, improving to 13-1 overall.

AUTYMN SCHREINER, WABAUNSEE BASKETBALL: Schreiner kept the Charger girls undefeated on the season with a big night in a win over Silver Lake. Schreiner had 29 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals and didn’t have a turnover.

XERARCH TUNGJAROENKUL, EMPORIA WRESTLING: Tungjaroenkul captured the 132-pound title at the Newton Tournament of Champions as a freshman, upsetting Class 5A No. 2 Cayden Hughbanks of Maize with a 3-2 win in the finals. Tungjaroenkul went 5-0 at the tourney, improving to 17-1 this season, and also knocked off Class 6A No. 2 Lou Fincher of Free State 6-3 in the semifinals.

DAWSON ZENGER, ROCK CREEK BASKETBALL: Zenger continued his big season, averaging 30 points per game in two Mustang wins last week. Zenger scored 25 in a 39-22 win over Rossville and then erupted for 35 in the Mustangs’ 66-48 win over Silver Lake on Saturday.