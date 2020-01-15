WaKEENEY — The Thomas More Prep-Marian boys used a big third quarter to pull away from WaKeeney-Trego for a 65-44 road win on Tuesday.

The Monarchs led by three at halftime before outscoring the Golden Eagles 23-7 in the third frame.

Carson Jacobs paced the Monarchs (7-1, 4-0 MCL) with 18 points while Jackson Schulte finished with 15 and Lucas Lang 11. Charlie Russell led Trego with 18 points.

In the girls game, Trego took control early with a 23-9 first quarter and maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the way, earning a 62-40 win over the Monarchs.

Lili Shubert and Libby Frost each scored 22 points for Trego, which improved to 8-0 and 2-0 in MCL play.

The Monarch girls, who were led by Kyleigh Allen’s 14 points, fell to 3-5 and 2-2 in the MCL.