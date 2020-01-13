Brent Maycock CockyHawk91

Monday

Jan 13, 2020 at 11:23 AM


THE CAPITAL-JOURNAL’S STATE GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL RANKINGS

GIRLS SUPER 10

Team ... record

1. Miege (1) ... 5-1

2. Topeka High (2) ... 6-0

3. Aquinas (3) ... 5-0

4. McPherson (4) ... 7-0

5. Liberal (5)... 7-0

6. SM Northwest (6) ... 6-0

7. Wichita Heights (7) ... 7-0

8. Blue Valley North (8) ... 6-2

9. Derby (NR) ... 5-1

10. Central Plains (10) ... 7-0

6A GIRLS

Team ... record

1. Topeka High (1) ... 6-0

2. Liberal (2) ... 7-0

3. SM Northwest (3) ... 6-0

4. Wichita Heights (4) ... 7-0

5. Blue Valley North (5) ... 6-2

Others — Derby 5-1, Dodge City 6-2, Garden City 5-2, Olathe East 6-1, Olathe West 5-2, SM West 4-2, Washburn Rural 4-2.

5A GIRLS

Team ... record

1. Aquinas (1) ... 5-0

2. McPherson (2) ... 7-0

3. Seaman (4) ... 5-0

4. Salina Central (3) ... 4-1

5. Andover Central (5) ... 5-1

Others — Basehor-Linwood 4-2, Carroll 6-1, Eisenhower 5-1, KC Schlagle 3-1, Maize 4-3, Maize South 6-1.

4A GIRLS

Team ... record

1. Miege (1) ... 5-1

2. Circle (2) ... 7-0

3. KC Piper (3) ... 7-2

4. Nickerson (4) ... 5-1

5. Baldwin (5) ... 6-1

Others — Andale 4-1, Chanute 6-1, Chapman 5-1, Clay Center 5-1, Eudora 4-1, Holton 4-1, Louisburg 3-1.

3A GIRLS

Team ... record

1. Halstead (1) ... 7-0

2. Nemaha Central (2) ... 6-0

3. Cheney (3) ... 5-1

4. Riley County (5) ... 5-0

5. Colby (NR) ... 8-0

Others — Columbus 6-1, Council Grove 5-1, Eureka 6-1, Frontenac 3-1, Haven 5-2, Hesston 5-2, Phillipsburg 7-1, Sabetha 6-0, Scott City 6-1.

2A GIRLS

Team ... record

1. Sterling (1) ... 6-0

2. Wabaunsee (2) ... 5-0

3. Garden Plain (3) ... 7-0

4. Spearville (4) ... 8-0

5. Jefferson North (5) ... 6-0

Others — Ellis 5-2, Hillsboro 5-1, Hoxie 7-1, Jackson Heights 4-1, Republic County 4-2, Sacred Heart 6-2, Smith Center 5-1, Stanton County 6-2, Syracuse 6-1, Valley Heights 6-1, WaKeeney 7-0, West Elk 6-0.

1A GIRLS

Team ... record

1. Central Plains (1) ... 7-0

2. Hanover (2) ... 7-0

3. Olpe (3) ... 8-0

4. Cunningham (4) ... 8-0

5. Rural Vista (5) ... 5-0

Others — Beloit-St. John’s 5-1, Cheylin 6-1, Clifton-Clyde 8-0, Golden Plains 8-0, Hartford 5-1, Hutch Central Christian 7-0, Norwich 7-0, Otis-Bison 8-0, South Central 7-2, South Gray 7-1, St. Paul 6-2, Thunder Ridge 5-0, Waverly 6-1.