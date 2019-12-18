By Harold Bechard

Special to the Journal

GYPSUM — It's still early, but Southeast of Saline's boys made a huge statement Tuesday night, roaring back from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to stun Class 3A No. 1-ranked Beloit, 69-66, in a wild overtime thriller at the Southeast gym.

The host Trojans, who won just five times last year, improved to 4-0 overall as they opened NCAA league play with a victory over last year's Class 3A state runner-up.

"It's really big for our program because we're obviously trying to change our culture and change the way we play," Southeast coach Bryson Flax said. "It was good. I don't think it's good for rankings, I just think it's good because we beat a really quality team and that's what we needed before Christmas."

Southeast trailed by 10 points with 4:51 remaining in the game and still was down 57-52 with 1:20 left, but sent the game into overtime when Eli Harris grabbed an offensive rebound in the final frantic seconds and dropped in a layup at the buzzer.

"Down the stretch we had a hard time getting stops. The momentum got switched and we weren't able to grab it again," Beloit coach Ryan Eilert said. "A couple costly turnovers in regulation and then it even comes down to the last play of (regulation). "We get a good defensive stop, force a tough shot but don't get the rebound and they get a put-back to send it into overtime. From that point on, I felt like they had the momentum and we were on our heels."

Beloit (3-1 overall, 1-1 league) then lost leading scorer Vincent Palen at the 1:29 mark of overtime when the senior guard was whistled for a technical foul with his team in possession and leading 63-62. The technical gave Palen his fifth fouls and sent him to bench with a game-high 29 points.

Eilert declined comment when asked about Palen's fifth foul, saying, "When you get deep in a game like that, you're going to have to play sometimes without your point guard or your post.

"We just weren't able to recover after that. I thought Hudson (Gray) did a nice job controlling things when (Palen) went out."

Southeast took advantage. Bryant Banks dropped in two free throws and followed 19 seconds later with a basket to give the Trojans a 66-63 lead with 1:10 remaining.

Hudson Gray, who finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds, got the game tied at the 1:04 mark by converting a three-point play, but it was the last points of the night for the visitors.

Jaxson Gebhardt broke the tie with a baseline layup at the 28-second mark and then gave his team a three-point lead by sinking one of two free throws with 10 seconds remaining. A 3-pointer by Beloit came up short with three seconds remaining, sending Southeast players into a wild celebration on the court.

"It's a pretty good feeling just to get the opportunity to play the number one-ranked team in 3A and to come out here and beat them is a great feeling," said Gebhardt, a 6-foot junior. "I think we have more experience under our belt and we've all hit the weight room and I think the freshmen have really stepped it up.

"We have two or three freshmen who play and I think they've done a great job. Overall, our team has grown up a little bit."

Gebhardt, one of four Southeast players in double figures, scored 11 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter and overtime. Senior guard Seth Eklund led the way with five 3-pointers and 18 points, while freshman Eli Sawyers scored 16 points and Banks added 10.

Palen, a 5-10 senior guard, scored 19 of his team's 30 points in the second half on a variety of drives to the basket. In addition to Gray's 17 points, 6-6 senior Bryce Mason added 10 points and nine rebounds for Beloit.

Beloit Girls 52, SE-Saline 48

Porsche Cooper and Shea Larson combined for 29 points and 30 rebounds as Beloit used a strong inside presence to edge Southeast of Saline in a game that wasn't decided until the final seconds.

The victory boosted Beloit to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the NCAA, while Southeast dropped to 2-2 and 0-1.

Cooper, a 5-10 junior, scored 16 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, while Larson, a 5-11 senior, added 13 points and 13 rebounds. But despite an overwhelming 51-23 advantage in rebounds, the Trojans needed to rally late in the third quarter and early in the fourth to build a lead.

Southeast led by 38-31 with 2:42 remaining in the third quarter after a basket by sophomore Karsyn Schlesener, but the Trojans didn't score another points for the next six minutes.

Beloit took advantage of Southeast's drought, scoring 11 consecutive points to take a 42-38 lead with 5:02 left in the game. But Southeast stayed within striking distance for the remainder of the game.

Larson sank a pair of free throws with 21.5 seconds remaining to make it 50-45. Schlesener, who led Southeast with 16 points, buried a 3-pointer with one second remaining, but the Trojans had to foul and Larson iced the game with two more free throws.

Schlesener was joined in double figures by Meredith Tillberg with 12 points. Jessica Meier joined Cooper and Larson in double figures for Beloit with 12 points.