MATTHEW CUTSHALL, TOPEKA HIGH | SENIOR WRESTLER



HIS PERFORMANCE: Cutshall, a 152-pounder, captured his second straight individual title in the Melvin Douglas Invitational last Saturday at Highland Park, helping lead the Trojans to their second straight team championship by a 140-123 margin over Shawnee Mission South. Cutshall went 5-0 on the day, posting four wins by pin and a 6-1 decision, en route to improving to 12-0 on the season.



COACH’S COMMENT: "Matthew always has a sense of urgency,” Topeka High coach Tony Canacari said. "He's very focused, he's very intense. He's doing a very good job as far as his work effort in the weight room, as well."



TIME 2 TALK



1 QUESTION: You've had a good career, but as a senior, is there a sense of urgency to do even better this season?



ANSWER: Oh yeah. I want it all this year. This is my last chance of being able to do this, so I'm taking the best opportunity that I get every single time I step on the mat to get better and to win.



2 QUESTION: You've been one win away from qualifying for state throughout your three high school seasons. How much does that drive you?



ANSWER: It's been three years in a row I lost in the blood round, unfortunately, but that's in the past. This is a new year, a new me. I've gotten a lot better, I know a lot more moves, and it's going to be different this year.



TOP 5: OTHER CITY CANDIDATES



JOE BERRY, WASHBURN RURAL BOYS BASKETBALL: Berry had games of 24 and 23 points to open his junior season, helping lead Washburn Rural to a 69-58 nonleague win over Shawnee Mission Northwest and a 54-33 Centennial League win over Hayden.

ELIJAH BROOKS, TOPEKA WEST BOYS BASKETBALL: Brooks, a sophomore, scored a team-high 24 points with a pair of dunks as Topeka West opened its season with a 74-69 Centennial League victory over Highland Park.

PRESTON HARTMAN, SHAWNEE HEIGHTS WRESTLING: Hartman, a 152-pound sophomore, went a perfect 5-0 in the Manhattan Duals tournament last Saturday, winning all four of his matches on the mat by pin.

DAVID HUCKSTEP, WASHBURN RURAL WRESTLING: Huckstep, a 285-pound junior, won the individual title in last Saturday's Shawnee Mission Northwest Cougar Invitational, posting five pins in 9 minutes, 53 seconds.

KIKI SMITH, TOPEKA HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL: A freshman, Smith scored a total of 45 points in two Topeka High wins last week, including a career-high 24 points with four 3-pointers in Friday's 79-23 Centennial League victory over Junction City.