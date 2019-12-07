The 2019 season wasn’t exactly at a make-or-break point for Miege when the Stags suffered a stunning 28-27 loss to St. James in Week 4.

But that’s not to say the Stags didn’t hear a little bit of doom and gloom coming from outside the program. And maybe there was a little something to that with Miege facing a daunting part of its schedule with games against Missouri powerhouse Rockhurst and Eastern Kansas League rivals Blue Valley and Aquinas the next three weeks.

A program that hadn’t experienced a two-game losing streak since 2012 was staring at the distinct possibility of losing four straight games.

“We lost to St. James and it was like the end of the world,” Miege coach Jon Holmes recalled. “Everybody couldn’t believe it and couldn’t believe how. People are used to us going out and winning by three to four scores.”

That weekend was emotional in many ways for the Stags as Miege sophomore Mackenzie Cowan lost her battle with cancer, dying the day after the St. James loss.

In the wake of the blows, Holmes gathered his team.

“We had a team meeting and looked each other in the eye and said, ‘There are things in life bigger than losing a game,’” Holmes said. “That kind of got us refocused and redefined what we were going to do the rest of the season. I looked at that as the turning point for the year.”

Miege rebounded with a rout of Rockhurst and beat Blue Valley the following week. After stumbling against Aquinas, the Stags never faltered again and captured their sixth straight Class 4A state championship with a dominating 68-7 rout of Andover Central.

Only one other school in state history — Hutchinson from 2004-09 — has won six consecutive state titles. Holmes joins Randy Dreiling as the only coach to win six straight championships, earning him the 2019 Coach of the Year honors from The Topeka Capital-Journal.

“It’s a dream and some days you wake up and just are amazed,” Holmes said. “We’ve gotten things to where playing on Saturdays after Thanksgiving is the expectation. Those are the things that motivate me and our staff and our players. That’s what we want to be doing.”

Expectations are that not only will Miege play for a state title every year, but win. The Stags have dominated Class 4A competition like no other program has done in their classification.

Miege’s last loss to a Class 4A school came in 2008 when it lost to Baldwin in the first round of the playoffs. Since, the Stags have not only ruled 4A, but done so with an iron fist, this year outscoring its 4A playoff foes by a combined 296-52.

That hasn’t always been the case for the program.

When Holmes played for the Stags from 1998-2001, the Stags were a program that hung right around .500 and never made much noise in the postseason. When he returned to join the coaching staff three years later after a brief playing stint at Fort Scott and Missouri State, things were about the same.

It wasn’t until former Kansas City Chiefs lineman Tim Grunhard took over the program in 2006 that things started to change.

“Grunhard came in with a vision that we were going to win state championships,” Holmes said. “He flipped the whole program upside down with how we were going to do it, the way we were going to work and expectations.”

Grunhard turned the offense over to Holmes, who was only 22 at the time, and in three years Miege had a state title, beating Hayden for the 2009 Class 4A crown. When Grunhard left following the 2011 season, he also left a major impact on his successor, Holmes.

“As a young coach, he was everything for me,” Holmes said. “I wouldn’t be where I am at without him. He trusted me as a 22-year-old offensive coordinator that had a plan, though not necessarily a great one at times. He trusted me and gave me a lot of freedom. He brought all the great coaching he had to us at the high school level. He was a master motivator and got you excited to coach for him and excited to play for him. I picked up from him how to treat players and how to treat coaches.”

Holmes has taken the foundation Grunhard laid and built a dynasty. After a runner-up finish in Class 5A in his first season as head coach in 2012, Miege fell in the second round of the 5A playoffs in 2013.

Since dropping to Class 4A in 2014, Miege has been untouchable, starting its title run with the first 13-0 season in program history that year. Miege has gone a combined 72-6 in its six title seasons, also posting a 13-0 mark in 2017.

“We maintain those high expectations year to year,” Holmes said. “Where we started and where we finished it this year showed the attitude of this team. They got better each week and by that last game we were playing really, really well.

“Once I got here I fell in love with it. That’s definitely what I wanted to do the rest of my career and where I want to be. To do it at a place you went and a place that shaped you into who you are, to be able to do that at this school and a community like Miege, it’s been kind of a dream, especially with the success we’ve had. To build this up to what it’s become has been pretty special to be a part of.”