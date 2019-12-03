Walt Alexander has accomplished what he set out to do at Topeka High, turning a football program that had suffered through 23 of 24 losing seasons and 11 straight when he arrived in 2006 to a consistent winner that has posted eight straight winning seasons and 10 in the last 11 years with the Trojans.

Now the veteran coach is ready to turn the reins over to someone else after 14 seasons, confirming to The Topeka Capital-Journal that he is retiring from Topeka High at the end of the current school year, although he plans to continue coaching.

The Trojans went 10-2 this fall and advanced to the Class 6A semifinals, capping a 27-6 three-year run that included six playoffs wins, and Alexander said the time is right to step away.

"There's a couple of reasons,'' said Alexander, who will also step down as High's track coach after the spring season. "One, financially it's the best thing to do for me and my wife (Tamara). And when I got here I said I would stay until I retired, and I've done that. I feel like I've accomplished about everything I can accomplish here at this school.''

Alexander, who has posted an 89-50 record at Topeka High, said it was important to him to prove he could win at Topeka High.

"We stayed here for these kids,'' he said. "We weren't going to give up on them because they needed that consistency. People told me it wasn't going to happen here — 'It never will, it never has' — and that just drove us to work that much harder.

"We've been as successful here as any 6A school in the state probably except Derby as far as wins go. We've always run into a Hutch or Derby in the second round of the playoffs it seems like, but this year and last year we kind of got over that hump a little bit. But all that doesn't matter. It's the relationship with the kids and the coaches, that's what I'm going to miss the most.''

That is why Alexander has every intention of returning to the sidelines as either an assistant or head coach.

"This is all I know,'' said Alexander, who will turn 58 later this month. "I've done it for so long, for 30 years, and this is it. This is what I do, so I have to coach again.

"I'm going to coach. I cannot not coach. It's in my blood and I'm too young and have too much energy.''

Alexander's 89 wins at Topeka High surpassed the combined victory totals of the seven Topeka High coaches who served before his arrival and his .640 winning percentage is tops at the school in the 60 years (1959-2019) that records are available.

Alexander is the only Trojan coach dating back to 1959 that has posted a career winning percentage higher than 60%, with the late Larry Reid, who coached at High from '59 to '69, second in line at .560.

THE ALEXANDER YEARS

(2006-present at Topeka High)

2019 — 10-2 (3-1 playoffs)

2018 — 9-2 (2-1 playoffs)

2017 — 8-2 (1-1 playoffs)

2016 — 5-4 (0-1 playoffs)

2015 — 8-2 (0-1 playoffs)

2014 — 7-3 (0-1 playoffs)

2013 — 8-2 (0-1 playoffs)

2012 — 9-2 (1-1 playoffs)

2011 — 4-5

2010 — 6-3

2009 — 6-4 (0-1 playoffs)

2008 — 3-6

2007 — 4-6 (0-1 playoffs)

2006 — 2-7

High career: 89-50, .640 pct. (7-10 playoffs, .411).