10 STATE BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYERS TO WATCH

Tamar Bates, KC Piper

Bates enjoyed a breakout sophomore season and was a huge factor in helping Piper to the Class 4A state championship. Starring alongside older brother Trey Bates, Tamar averaged 16.3 points per game while also chipping in 3.2 rebounds and 2 assists per game. The junior already has Division I offers from the likes of Kansas State, Wichita State, Creighton and Missouri.

Xavier Bell, Andover Central

One of the state’s top all-around athletes, Bell led Andover Central to the Class 5A state title last season, earning first-team All-Class 5A honors. He topped 1,000 points last year as a junior and goes into his senior season with 1,145 career points. Last season, he averaged 20.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game and had a double-double in the state championship game with 16 points and 10 rebounds. He’s also one of the state’s top receivers in football, leading the Jaguars to a runner-up finish in Class 4A this fall.

Jared Casey, Plainville

One of the top two-way football players in the state, Casey can more than hold his own on the court as well. Last season Casey averaged 21 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.3 steals per game in leading the Cardinals to the Class 2A state tournament. Casey topped the 1,000-point milestone last season and for his career averages 15.2 points and 6.5 rebounds per contest. Casey, who will play football in college and has a preferred walk-on offer from Kansas, also is a 52-foot shot putter and 4.0 student.

Gavyn Elkamil, Pittsburg

Elkamil has been a force for Pittsburg throughout his career and was a first-team All-Southeast Kansas League and first-team All-Class 5A selection last year. Elkamil averaged 17.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game last season. He has committed to play at Link Year Prep in Branson, Mo., next season.

Jayden Garrison, Little River

Garrison was an impact player from Day 1 at Little River and hasn’t slowed any. After scoring 418 points as a freshman, Garrison upped that total to 528 last year as a sophomore, averaging 22 points per game. Garrison shot 44% from 3-point range, making 64 of 147. He also dished out 90 assists and grabbed 160 rebounds and had 47 steals. Garrison was a first-team All-Class 1A selection last season.

Easton Hunter, Andale

Ranked No. 1 academically in his class, Hunter has been a force for Andale since his freshman year when he earned first-team All-Ark Valley Chisholm Trail IV honors. MVP of the league the past two seasons, Hunter averaged a team-high 17.5 points per game last year, hitting 40 3-pointers. He’s made 116 threes in his career, needing just 26 to break the school record. Hunter sits sixth on the career scoring list with 957, needing just 43 to hit the 1,000-point milestone.

Jackie Johnson, Wichita Southeast

Johnson was one of the top players in the state last year as a sophomore and already has established himself as one of the greats in Southeast’s rich basketball history. In leading the Buffaloes to a third-place finish at the Class 6A state tournament, Johnson averaged 26 points per game, ranking among the top scorers in the state last year. He was a first-team All-Greater Wichita Athletic League selection and first-team All-Class 6A pick.

Lonell Lane, KC Harmon

Lane was named player of the year in the KC-Atchison League as a sophomore last year, averaging 22 points per game. That came on the heels of a freshman season where he averaged 17 points per contest. Lane is already closing in on the 1,000-point mark, needing just 125 points to reach it this season, and is jst 271 points from becoming the Hawks’ all-time leading scorer. Lane was second-team All-Class 6A last year in leading Harmon to the Class 6A state tournament and a 19-4 record.

Vincent Palen, Beloit

Palen led Beloit to a runner-up finish at the Class 3A state tournament last year, averaging a team-high 14.3 points per game while also dishing out 3.6 assists per game. A two-time All-NCAA first-team selection, Palen shot 37% from 3-point range last year and for his career. He’s averaging 11.3 points per game during his career and was a first-team All-Class 3A selection last year.

Jordan Vincent, Eisenhower

Vincent led Eisenhower to a 14-8 record last year, averaging 24.2 points per game. He also added 6 rebounds and 6 assists per game, doing a little bit of everything for the Tigers. Vincent ranks second in school history in assists with 281 in his career and also is fourth in career points with 851. Vincent already holds school records for free throws made in a game and season and was a first-team All-Class 5A and Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail II selection last season.