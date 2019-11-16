Gallagher 50-15

Peter 49-16

Kansas at No. 23 Oklahoma St. at 11 a.m

Gallagher- Oklahoma State has Kansas and West Virginia back to back before Bedlam. The Cowboys are in good shape at the end of the season. Les Miles makes his first trip back to Stillwater in over a decade. 42-24 Oklahoma St

Peter- Oklahoma State is back in good gracious in the top 25.They probably might stay that way for now because I don’t think KU has enough firepower to stop Chuba Hubbard. 24-17 Oklahoma St.

TCU at Texas Tech at 11 a.m.

Gallagher- Texas Tech is hard to judge. Some weeks they look solid, others they look helpless. TCU isn’t much better. I’ll take Tech at home. 27-24 Texas Tech

Peter- I expect this game to be close enough for either side. Neither cannot afford another loss if they want to keep their bowl eligibility alive. If Max Duggan is good go, I see TCU edging out Texas Tech. 34-28 TCU

West Virginia at Kansas State at 2:30 p.m.

Gallagher- Kansas State dropped a heartbreaker last week. The Wildcats will need to give West Virginia their full attention in order to get back into the win column. 30-21 Kansas State

Peter- It’s hard to figure out this Kansas State team sometimes. Losing to Texas is gut wrenching but the Wildcats can take their frustration out on West Virginia. 27-17 Kansas State

Texas at Iowa State at 2:30 p.m.

Gallagher- Two evenly matched teams who are on the outside looking in for the Big 12 title game. Both teams are desperate. Iowa State is at home, which gives them the slight edge. 31-27 Iowa State

Peter- Texas is starting to get their groove back after beating Kansas State. I see them continuing to gain more confidence and expect a strong finish by the Longhorns. 38-24 Texas

No. 9 Oklahoma vs. No. 12 Baylor at 6:30 p.m.

Gallagher- Oklahoma is the better team. Baylor is lucky to be undefeated. Still, this very likely could be the Big 12 title game in December. I think Oklahoma will win twice. 37-30 OU

Peter- Don’t get me wrong, I really like this Baylor team and Charlie Brewer could probably be the second best quarterback in the Big 12. However, this is where the train ends for the Bears. I don’t see Oklahoma losing this game as they look to stay relevant in the top 10, but they have been suspect, so lets see Baylor is the real deal. 31-14 Oklahoma

No. 7 Minnesota No. 18 Iowa

Gallagher- Good teams can win beat good teams every once in a while. Great teams win consistently. I think Minnesota’s win over Penn State was a good win, but I don’t think they can go on the road and beat Iowa. 27-24 Iowa



Peter- The Golden Gophers mean business. Not saying they are a top four team, but a stunning win over Penn State got them in the mix. Not sure how long it will last since they have Northwestern and Wisconsin left, but PJ Fleck is building something special in Minnesota. 17-14 Minnesota