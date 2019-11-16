FOOTBALL
High school
FRIDAY'S STATE QUARTERFINAL PAIRINGS
Game times 7 p.m. unless noted otherwise
CLASS 6A
Blue Valley 21, Blue Valley North 20
Olathe North 35, Blue Valley West 34 OT
Derby 56, Manhattan 0
Topeka High 35, Junction City 14
CLASS 5A
Mill Valley 18, DeSoto 7
Aquinas 41, Blue Valley Southwest 19
Wichita Northwest 35, Carroll 18
Maize 28, Maize South 0
CLASS 4A
Miege 56, Tonganoxie 10
Paola 42, Chanute 34
McPherson 26, Arkansas City 6
Andover Central 31, Buhler 14
CLASS 3A
Hayden 14, Frontenac 6
Perry-Lecompton 30, Prairie View 6
Cheney 38, Scott City 7
Andale 42, Beloit 0
CLASS 2A
Nemaha Central 44, Humboldt 28
Riley County 14, Silver Lake 7
Norton 34, Conway Springs 32
Hpisington 48, Garden Plain 22
CLASS 1A
Jackson Heights 42, Colgan 10
Centralia 22, Olpe 20
Smith Center 31, Sedgwick 10
Plainville 53, Inman 26
EIGHT-MAN DIVISION I
Madison 60, Caldwell 14
Canton-Galva 42, South Central 16
Leoti 74, Little River 38
St. Francis 50, Hodgeman County 0
EIGHT-MAN DIVISION II
Hanover 62, St. Paul 30
Axtell 76, Centre 26
Osborne 28, South Barber 20
Hutchinson Central Christian 64, Thunder Ridge 60
NOV. 22 SEMIFINAL PAIRINGS
CLASS 6A
Blue Valley (8-3) at Olathe North (9-2)
Topeka High (10-1) at Derby (11-0)
CLASS 5A
Mill Valley (8-3) at Aquinas (10-0)
Maize (10-1) at Wichita Northwest (11-0)
CLASS 4A
Miege (9-2) at Paola (11-0)
Andover Central (10-1) at McPherson (11-0)
CLASS 3A
Hayden (10-1) at Perry-Lecompton (8-3)
Cheney (9-2) at Andale (11-0)
CLASS 2A
Riley County (9-2) at Nemaha Central (9-2)
Hoisington (11-0) at Norton (8-3)
CLASS 1A
Jackson Heights (9-2) at Centralia (10-1)
Plainville (10-1) at Smith Center (11-0)
EIGHT-MAN DIVISION I
Canton-Galva (11-0) at Madison (11-0)
Leoti (10-1) at St. Francis (11-0)
EIGHT-MAN DIVISION II
Axtell (10-1) at Hanover (10-1)
Hutchinson Central Christian (10-1) at Osborne (11-0)
Friday's playoff boxscores
AXTELL 76, CENTRE 26
Axtell;16;20;22;18;—;76
Centre;0;14;6;6;—;26
Axtell — M. Buessing 11 pass from Q. Buessing, D. Buessing (2) 7 pass from Q. Buessing, 16 pass from Q. Buessing, Q. Buessing 16 run, Detweiler (3) 21 pass Q. Buessing, 32 run, 45 run, M. Buessing 34 run, Volle punt block return, Hart (2) 48 run, 47 run. PAT — Detweiler 2 passes from Q. Buessing, Werner pass from Q. Buessing, Detweiler run, M. Buessing pass from Q. Buessing, Q. Buessing run.
Centre — Svoboda 3 run, Riffel 3 run, Smith 4 run, Hird 36 pass from Smith. PAT — Riffel run.
CENTRALIA 22, OLPE 20
Centralia;0;6;8;8;—;22
Olpe;0;14;0;6;—;20
Centralia — K. Haverkamp (3) 3 run, 76 run, 24 run. PAT — I. Haverkamp pass from K. Haverkamp, K. Haverkamp run.
Olpe — Barnard (2) 2 pass from Hoelting, 12 pass from Hoelting, W. Redeker 17 pass Hoelting. PAT — Castillo 2 kicks.
DERBY 56, MANHATTAN 0
Manhattan;0;0;0;0;—;0
Derby;21;21;14;0;—;56
Derby — Washington (3) 12 run, 35 run, 2 run, Liston 54 pass from Adler, Wash (2) 31 run, 40 run, Walker 39 pass from Wash, Edwards 24 pass from Thatcher. PAT — Simmons 7 kicks.
JACKSON HEIGHTS 42, COLGAN 10
Colgan;0;3;7;0;—;10
Jackson Heights;14;7;14;7;—;42
Colgan — Piccini 9 run, Kalan 20 field goal. PAT — Kalan kick.
Jackson Heights — Williams (4) 3 run, 1 run, 9 run, 2 run, Thompson 59 run, Bosley 9 run. PAT — Williams 5 kicks.
MADISON 60, CALDWELL 14
Madison;16;30;8;6;—;60
Caldwell;0;14;0;0;—;14
Madison — Rayburn (2) 19 run, 2 run, Wasson (2) 25 pass from Wolgram, 49 run, Fife 24 run, Stutesman 35 pass from Wolgram, Wolgram (2) 1 run, 52 run. PAT — Fife run, Engle 3 runs, Rayburn run, Wasson run.
Caldwell — Smith 31 pass from Noyes, 44 pass from Noyes. PAT — Smith run.
MIEGE 54, TONGANOXIE 10
Miege;7;3;0;0;—;10
Miege;7;21;20;6;—;54
Miege — Wesley (2) 58 pass from Dorsey, 34 punt return, Moeller (3) 33 pass from Dorsey, 26 pass from Dorsey, 16 pass from Dorsey, Jackson 42 pass from Dorsey, Agnew-Whitten 2 run. PAT — Pflumm 5 kicks, Moen kick.
Tonganoxie — Cunningham 9 run, Trujillo 21 field goal. PAT — Trujillo kick.
NEMAHA CENTRAL 44, HUMBOLDT 28
Humboldt;0;0;14;14;—;28
Nemaha Central;6;0;24;14;—;44
Humboldt — Haviland (2) 48 run, 7 run, Aikins 71 pass from Humboldt, Kobold 14 pass from Haviland. PAT — run, pass.
Nemaha Central — Duryea (4) 4 run, 1 run, 1 run, 8 run, Ahlquist 51 pass from Schultejans, Gerety 36 run. PAT — 4 runs.
PERRY-LECOMPTON 30, PRAIRIE VIEW 6
Prairie View;0;0;0;6;—;6
Perry-Lecompton;0;10;14;6;—;30
Prairie View — Schweer 7 pass from Scott.
Perry-Lecompton — Roush (2) 10 pass from Welch, 8 pass from Welch, Williams 30 pass from Welch; Metcalfe 1 run, Gonzalez 28 field goal. PAT — Gonzalez 3 kicks.