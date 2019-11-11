Washburn Rural, which won the school's first Class 6A state team championship, put six runners on the boys All-City cross country team, selected by city coaches.

The Junior Blues, who edged Olathe South by an 86-99 margin to win the 6A team title, are represented on the All-City team by seniors Wyatt Allen, Rylan Brown, Jordan Tremblay and Caleb Wright, junior Arrik White and sophomore Alex Holmes.

Washburn Rural's Matt Swedlund was selected as the city boys coach of the year after the Junior Blues won city, Centennial League and state championships.

Rural's Wright and Brown finished sixth and eighth in the 6A state meet while five other state medalists also earned All-City recognition.

Hayden sophomore Tanner Newkirk finished second and Wildcat junior Dawson Adams 14th in the 4A state meet, while Topeka West freshman Lenny Njoroge was 12th, Seaman senior Taegan Loy 15th and Shawnee Heights freshman Kory Sutton 20th in 5A.

All-City capsules:

DAWSON ADAMS, Hayden — As a team leader and athlete, Adams had a stellar junior season for the Wildcats. In addition to earning All-City honors, Adams finished 14th in the 4A state meet. Adams broke 17 minutes in the Centennial League meet, where he finished 14th with a time of 16 minutes, 36 seconds.

WYATT ALLEN, Washburn Rural — Allen was an important part of the Junior Blues' success all season, finishing in the top five for the team and scoring in all but two races. Allen’s best performances came in the city meet, where he placed fourth and the league meet, where he placed 11th. Allen’s fastest race of the season was the league meet, posting a time of 16:27. Allen finished his high school career as a state champion, finishing as the No. 6 runner for the Junior Blues.

RYLAN BROWN, Washburn Rural — A senior, Brown teamed with senior teammate Caleb Wright to give the Junior Blues a strong one-two punch. Brown won the individual championship in the city meet, was third in the Centennial League, ninth at regionals and eighth at state, earning All-State honors. Brown's top-10 finish in the state meet helped Rural win the 6A team title. Brown's fastest time of the year came at the league meet, where he ran a five-kilometer time of 15:47.

ALEX HOLMES, Washburn Rural — The youngest member of the Junior Blues' six All-City selections, Holmes turned in an outstanding sophomore season. Scoring in every race this fall, Holmes posted a sixth-place finish at city and an eighth-place finish in the Centennial League. Holmes was the fifth runner for the Junior Blues at the state meet, completing their score and ensuring a state title for the team. His fastest race of the year came at league, where he ran a 16:24.

TAEGAN LOY, Seaman — Loy, a senior, led the Vikings in every race of the 2019 season. Over the course of four years, Loy improved his time from 18:13 to 17:46 to 16:58 before reaching a personal record of 16:22 this fall. He placed fifth in the city meet, 12th in the Centennial League, sixth in 5A regional competition and he earned All-State honors by placing 15th in the 5A state meet, leading his team back to state after the Vikings failed to qualify as a team in 2018.

TANNER NEWKIRK, Hayden — Returning from an impressive freshman year, Newkirk continued to improve in his times and accomplishments this season. One of Newkirk's best races came at the Rim Rock Classic, where he won the Crimson division. Newkirk also placed second at the 4A state meet, improving on his 12th-place finish as a freshman. His best time this season was a 15:52 at the Centennial League meet, which he placed fourth. Newkirk finished third in the city meet.

LENNY NJOROGE, Topeka West — A freshman, Njoroge was a two-sport athlete this fall, playing varsity soccer and running cross country all season. Njoroge placed eighth in the city meet and sixth in the Centennial League to earn first-team all-league honors. Njoroge took fifth in 5A regional competition with his best time of 16:14 and he finished 12th at the 5A state meet. He was the top freshman finisher at the state meet.

KORY SUTTON, Shawnee Heights — Sutton turned in an outstanding freshman season, earning medals in every race he competed in. Sutton placed fourth in the United Kansas Conference meet, took fourth in 5A regional competition and earned All-State honors with a 20th-place finish in the state meet. His personal best of 16:11 seconds ranks top-five in the history of Shawnee Heights.

JORDAN TREMBLAY, Washburn Rural — A senior, Tremblay ran well all season but saved his best performance for state, where he finished third on the team and 24th overall. Tremblay's clutch state performance contributed to the boys' first state title as a team in school history. Prior to state, Tremblay finished seventh in the city meet and 10th in the Centennial League. Tremblay’s fastest time of the season was 16:25.

ARRIK WHITE, Washburn Rural — White, a junior, proved to be a key factor in the Junior Blues' success in the championship races. White’s most impressive race came at the state meet, where White was Washburn Rural’s No. 4 runner and placed 28th overall, running a 16:41. White’s performance at state contributed to the Junior Blues clinching the state title. Prior to state, White finished ninth at city and 13th at league. His fastest time on the year was 16:34.

CALEB WRIGHT, Washburn Rural — Running as a duo with senior teammate Brown, Wright was the Junior Blues' No. 1 or No. 2 runner all season. Wright was the runnerup in the city meet, fifth in the Centennial League and regional meets and sixth at the state meet, earning All-State recognition. Wright's time of 16:16 at state led all scorers for the Junior Blues' state championship team. His fastest time of the year came at the league meet, where he ran 15:59.

HONORABLE MENTION

Titan Cina, jr., Seaman; Luke Phelps-Roper, sr., Topeka West; Collin Underwood, sr., Seaman.


















