Shawnee Heights senior Kylie Phillips, who swept city, league and regional individual titles before earning a state medal, headlines the 2019 All-City girls cross country team, selected by city coaches.

Phillips won the city title before capturing her second straight United Kansas Conference title and the individual crown in a Class 5A regional meet at the Kanza Park Course.

Phillips capped her final high school cross country season with her state medal, posting a 14th-place finish in the 5A state meet at Rim Rock Farm.

City team champion Washburn Rural put six runners on the 10-person All-City first team — seniors Christina Funk and Shannon Rezac, junior Keely Wagner, sophomore Khloi Bird and freshmen Madeline Carter and Heidi Schieber.

Washburn Rural coach Matt Swedlund was selected as the city coach of the year after the Junior Blues won the city title and finished second in Centennial League and 6A regional competition before a sixth-place finish in the state meet.

Seaman, which earned a 5A state team berth with a second-place regional finish, is represented on the All-City team by junior Megan Allacher and freshman Bethany Druse.

Shawnee Heights senior Makenna Orton also earned a first-team All-City berth after earning an individual berth in the 5A state meet, joining teammate Phillips on the All-City team.

All-City capsules:

MEGAN ALLACHER, Seaman — After battling a season-ending lung collapse her sophomore year, Allacher came back strong her junior season. Allacher placed ninth in the city meet and 12th in 5A regional competition, helping her team earn a spot in the state meet with a second-place team finish at the Kanza Park Course. Allacher posted a season-best time of 20 minutes, 39 seconds.

KHLOI BIRD, Washburn Rural — A sophomore, Bird was new to the Washburn Rural team this fall after moving from Iowa. With a background in gymnastics, this fall was Bird's first time competing in cross country. Bird got progressively faster as the season went on, racing her way onto Rural's regional/state team. Bird finished eighth in the city and 10th in the Centennial League meet, with a best time of 19:59.

MADELINE CARTER, Washburn Rural — Carter turned in an outstanding freshman season for Rural, placing second in the city meet, fourth in the Centennial League, third at regionals and 27th in the 6A state meet. Carter paced Rural to the city team title as well as second-place team finishes at league and regionals and a sixth-place finish in 6A. Carter had a season-best of 19:13, which made her the ninth-fastest freshman in Kansas.

BETHANY DRUSE, Seaman — A freshman, Druse got out of the gate strong for the Vikings, posting a top-six finish at the Manhattan Invitational. Unfortunately, a foot injury sidelined her for the next month. Druse came back strong for the championship part of the season, placing 16th in the Centennial league, eighth at regionals and 24th at state, finishing the season with a personal-best of 20:18 on the tough Rim Rock course.

CHRISTINA FUNK, Washburn Rural — After missing the 2018 cross country season due to nagging injuries, Funk had a successful track season, which set the stage for her solid senior cross country campaign. Funk stepped into a leadership role and helped lead the team to a city title, league and regional runnerup finishes and a sixth-place state finish. She posted top-five finishes in the city and Centennial League meets and had a best time of 19:41.

MAKENNA ORTON, Shawnee Heights — Orton came back strong as a senior after missing all the 2018 season with a broken leg. Orton finished fifth at the city meet, seventh in the United Kansas Conference meet and qualified for state with a seventh-place individual finish in the 5A regional meet at the Kanza Park Course. She ran a personal and season-best time of 20:19.

KYLIE PHILLIPS, Shawnee Heights — Phillips turned in an outstanding senior season, sweeping city, United Kansas Conference and 5A regional individual championships. Phillips set a career and Shawnee Heights school record in 19:13.3 en route to her regional win. Phillips capped off her high school career with a 14th-place individual finish in the 5A state meet,earning All-State honors. It was Phillips' first state medal.



SHANNON REZAC, Washburn Rural — Despite being sidelined the first five weeks of the season with a stress fracture, Rezac, a senior, returned to finish sixth in the city meet and 15th in the Centennial League. According to coach Matt Swedlund, Rezac showed great toughness and resiliency, sticking with her recovery plan while being determined to earn a spot on the regional/state team. Rezac had a personal best time of 20:29.

HEIDI SCHIEBER, Washburn Rural — A freshman, Schieber wasted no time in becoming an important part of the Junior Blues’ success. After an impressive first meet, Schieber earned a spot on the varsity squad, where she remained in the team's top five all season. Schieber finished third in the city meet for the team champs and was ninth in the Centennial League. Schieber set a personal record of 19:58, putting her in the top 25 among freshmen in Kansas.

KEELY WAGNER, Washburn Rural — Wagner, a junior, was solid all season, but stepped things up in the championship meets. With a good amount of depth on the Washburn Rural team, Wagner ensured her spot on the regional/state team with an impressive 19:54 at the Centennial League meet. Wagner continued to run well the final two weeks, finishing as a scorer for the Junior Blues in their second-place regional finish and sixth-place state finish.

HONORABLE MENTION

Jaidyn Bogren, fr., Washburn Rural; Sofie Conard, sr., Washburn Rural; Suzanna Mosqueda, sr., Seaman.