Both Shawnee Heights' soccer team in Class 5A and Hayden in 4A-1A will play for third place at 12 p.m. Saturday after suffering semifinal losses Friday.

Shawnee Heights and Maize South went to four overtimes before South took a 3-2 decision in a 5A semifinal at Spring Hill.

The T-Birds (16-4-0) will now take on Eisenhower (18-1-1) in the third-place game while Maize South (17-2-1) will take on Blue Valley Southwest (15-4-1) in the 2 p.m. championship game. Southwest shut out Eisenhower 3-0 in Friday's semifinal.

Shawnee Heights got goals from seniors Riley Hockman and Ethan Armbruster in the loss to Maize South.

Hayden (11-9-0) dropped a 4-0 semifinal decision to three-time defending champion Miege (10-10-0) in a Friday 4A-1A semifinal at Wichita and will now play for third place against Heritage Christian Academy (12-7-0).

Miege will face Wichita Trinity (9-11-0) in the championship match, with Trinity blanking Heritage Christian in Friday's semifinal, 1-0.