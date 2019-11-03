TOPEKA, Kan. — Facing a 1-0 deficit for nearly 70 minutes, Fort Hays State scored two goals in the final 14 minutes of play to steal a conference match at Washburn in Topeka on Sunday (Nov. 3) by a score of 2-1. With the victory, The Tigers improved their record to 10-4-2 (6-2-2 MIAA). The Ichabods now stand at 7-9-1 (3-7-1 MIAA).

Washburn came out of the gates in a hurry. Just seven minutes into the game, Josie Rimmer netted her fifth goal of the year off an assist from Oliva Grasso. The Tigers continued to attack, putting four of six shots on goal, however, they were unable to break through against goalkeeper Raegan Wells in the first 45 minutes.

The second half started out similar to the first. The Tigers continued to test Wells, but she was unwilling to give in. Cailey Perkins changed that in the 76th minute. After the Tigers worked the ball around the field, Perkins found herself outside the box with an opening, and fired a bullet into the upper-left corner for her fifth goal of the year. Feeding off the momentum, Fort Hays continued its attack finding the go-ahead goal just 12 minutes later. Looking for more late game heroics in the 88th minute, senior Darby Hirsch lined up for a free kick a little left of center outside the top of the box. From about 20 yards out, Hirsch was able to sneak a ball under leaping defenders past Raegan Wells into the lower right corner of the net, lifting the Tigers to a 2-1 victory.

Not to be overlooked, Megan Kneefel (9-3-2) became the all-time leader in saves in FHSU Women's Soccer history in the 28th minute. Her all-time saves number now stands at 198. With today's victory, Kneefel also picked up her 24th career win, putting her in a tie for first place. Kneefel rebounded nicely after giving up the early goal by saving nine shots on the day and shutting down numerous chances for the Ichabods to increase their lead.

Offensively, Fort Hays State put up 17 shots with 11 on goal. Midfielder Chloe Montano led the way with eight shots and four on goal. Hirsch was the next closest with two shots and one on goal.

The Tigers wrap up their 2019 regular season with a rescheduled game against Central Missouri that was postponed in mid-October. The Tigers and Jennies are scheduled to kickoff at 2 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon at FHSU Soccer Stadium.