DA'VONSHAI HARDEN, TOPEKA HIGH

A senior, Harden had a huge passing night as the Trojans improved to 8-1 with a 48-14 Class 6A playoff victory over Garden City. Harden completed 10 of 14 attempts for 287 yards and four touchdowns. Harden threw for touchdown passes of 70, 35, 69 and 29 yards.

JOHNNY HOLLOWAY, HAYDEN

Holloway, a junior, completed 13 of 17 passes for 203 yards, including a 12-yard touchdown pass to Desmond Purnell, as Hayden improved to 8-1 with a 35-0 3A playoff victory over Sabetha, ending the Bluejays' two-year title reign.

REID HOLTHAUS, SHAWNEE HEIGHTS

Holthaus, a senior lineman, came up with several big defensive plays as Shawnee Heights improved to 5-4 with a 7-0 5A playoff win over Lansing. Holthaus helped the T-Birds post their second shutout of the season, limiting the Lions to 251 total yards.

ANTONIO RUIZ, SHAWNEE HEIGHTS

A senior, Ruiz was the workhorse for the T-Birds' offense, carrying the ball 21 times for 60 yards and scoring the game's only touchdown on a 4-yard run as Shawnee Heights advanced in the 5A playoffs with a 7-0 win over Lansing.

GEIVONNII WILLIAMS, TOPEKA HIGH

Williams, a junior, caught six passes for 175 yards and three touchdowns in Topeka High's 48-14 6A playoff victory over Garden City, scoring on 35-, 60- and 29-yard passes from Harden as the Trojans improved to 8-1.