Here’s a glance at Friday’s area football playoff games.

Class 3A

Colby 42, Nickerson 0

The Eagles remained undefeated and will meet Beloit in the second round next week.

Class 2A

Norton 41, Sterling 7

The Bluejays moved to 6-3 and will play at undefeated Cimarron next week.

Class 1A

Plainville 56, Sacred Heart 7

Jared Casey rushed for 162 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries to help Plainville move to 8-1. Jordan Finnesy added 67 yards and two touchdowns on just three rushing attempts.

The Cardinals will play host to Ell-Saline next Friday in the second round.

Republic County 54, Ellis 16

Ellis ended its season with a 4-5 mark.

Ell-Saline 27, Oakley 14

Luke Parks gouged Oakley for 216 yards on 26 carries as the Cardinals rolled.

Eight-Man Division I

Clifton-Clyde 66, Hoxie 20

Hoxie ended the season with a 4-5 mark.