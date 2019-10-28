LAWRENCE — Bryce Torneden heard the roar well before he saw the moment.

Torneden, Kansas football’s senior safety and leading tackler, was forced to watch virtually all of the Jayhawks’ thrilling 37-34 home victory over Texas Tech from the locker room, ejected four minutes into the game for targeting on a special teams tackle. A team captain, Torneden was crestfallen as he was escorted off the field with 11:04 left in the first quarter.

“I was very emotional,” Torneden recalled. “I take a lot of pride in doing the right things and I felt like I let my team down, especially that early in the game. It was a big game for us. I had a lot of confidence and emotion in that game. I definitely felt like I let my team down, but I had full trust in them to get the job done.”

That trust wasn’t misplaced.

Liam Jones booted a game-winning 32-yard field goal at the final whistle, a do-over of sorts one play after a 40-yarder was blocked and recovered by the Red Raiders but fumbled back to the Jayhawks (3-5, 1-4 Big 12) on a botched lateral.

KU players chased Jones. Jayhawk fans swarmed the field. Watching the sequence on TV in a coach’s office in the weight room, Torneden first heard, then witnessed the walk-off winner.

“I was crazy excited whenever (Jones) made the kick,” said Torneden, who has 53 tackles this season. “Obviously we were a little delayed so it was kind of rough, but we got the job done.”

Torneden could finally exhale — and move on to the Jayhawks’ next matchup, a highly anticipated Sunflower Showdown against No. 22 Kansas State (5-2, 2-2) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. But more on that later.

First, Torneden was given an opportunity Monday to provide a window into his psyche during the ejection, the view from the locker room and the raucous postgame celebration.

For starters, if there was a flag on his tackle of Texas Tech punt returner Chux Nwabuko, Torneden didn’t see it. The safety assumed the lengthy delay that followed was a standard media timeout.

“They said ‘After further review,’ and we were all kind of like, ‘What the heck?’ And then obviously I got ejected,” Torneden said. “My teammates just patted me on the helmet, gave me high-fives and told me they’ve got me.”

As he walked toward the tunnel, Torneden was consoled by two individuals: assistant sports performance coach Jack Wilson and former KU safety Darrell Stuckey, who was to be inducted into the program's Ring of Honor after the first quarter.

Stuckey put his arm around Torneden, and as the two walked back to the locker room, the former KU great told the current Jayhawk to keep his head up.

“He prayed for me once we got to the locker room,” Torneden said. “I’m just so thankful for him and the relationship that we have. I think that really just shows why he’s in the Ring of Honor, just because he’s a great guy. We’re definitely thankful to have him.”

As Torneden removed his gear, he was still within earshot of the stadium. The first noticeable roar from the homecoming crowd of 31,036 provided a rush of adrenaline, but in another way, it was a painful moment — “I could hear the crowd screaming. That was very tough, just hearing that and not being a part of it,” he said.

Torneden’s next opportunity to speak with his teammates came at halftime, where he told Mike Lee, Hakeem Adeniji and others to “keep fighting," that they “weren’t done yet.”

After the game, Torneden found his fellow senior safety Lee. He thanked him and delivered a big hug.

“He was like, ‘I love you. ’ I was like, ‘I love you too,’ ” Lee recalled. “... Everything I do is for him.”

Lee explained.

“When me and Bryce came to KU, we just built a relationship right then and there,” Lee said. “We knew we were going to be the back-end guys that when all the seniors leave, we were going to be here. So it was our time to step up and take control of that defense and be leaders. We just built a relationship throughout the years we’ve been here.

“We’re so close. That’s my guy.”

A pair of firsts are in play for Torneden and Lee on Saturday: the duo could notch their first-ever victory in the Sunflower Showdown series, and it could come in their first game played in front of a sellout home crowd.

“It’s huge, not only for me personally but for the team,” Torneden said of Saturday’s game. “How we’re feeling, our morale is obviously up. A lot of confidence, not only our coaching but our team and every position. Obviously they’re off a big win. They’re riding high right now too. It will be very exciting.”

Adeniji said he expects Torneden to play “with an edge” against K-State. Torneden labeled his team’s in-state rival “a smart team” with players who “are not going to beat themselves.”

And his personal feelings about the Wildcats?

“As far as the rivalry, obviously we don’t like each other,” Torneden said. “I’ll leave it at that.”

Stanley, Jones honored

Senior quarterback Carter Stanley and the junior place kicker Jones were recognized Monday as the Big 12’s offensive and special teams players of the week, respectively.

Stanley finished Saturday's victory 26-for-37 for 415 yards, three touchdowns and an interception, also contributing a rushing touchdown.

"It was a great win for us. We had some great play on offense, defense and special teams," Stanley said. "It was cool to win that award, but no, it’s just a credit to offensive line, receivers, running backs and their coaches. It was a good time this weekend.”

Big 12 admits clock error

The Big 12 has acknowledged that Texas was given a few extra seconds on its game-winning drive in a 50-48 victory over KU on Oct. 19 in Austin, Texas.

"The clock should've started at 32 seconds after the quarterback (Sam Ehlinger) made a first down," Greg Burks, the Big 12 coordinator of officials, said Monday on the Big 12 teleconference. "The chains were reset, the referee wound the clock and we missed, I'm going to guess, four seconds that should've come off the clock at that point. It was an error by the clock operator, and also, the officials on the field should've noted that, reset it to 32 (seconds) and wound it on his signal. We did acknowledge that to coach (Les) Miles and Kansas."

Texas won the game on a 33-yard field goal from kicker Cameron Dicker as time expired. The Longhorn offense's final play picked up six yards.

"I think they made a mistake that was fundamental, and I accept that, OK," Miles said Monday. "Four seconds probably meant a play, and if you'd have backed it up, who knows?"