Eight-Man Division II No. 1 Osborne had its hands full with Thunder Ridge standout Reece Struckhoff in Friday night’s battle of undefeated teams for the District 5 title.

Struckhoff ran for 169 yards and four touchdowns in the first quarter alone, helping the Longhorns to a 26-6 lead.

When Struckhoff was knocked out of the game in the second quarter, it didn’t get any easier for Osborne. The Bulldogs rallied to within 26-20 by halftime but still had their hands full with the short-handed Longhorns before pulling out a wild 40-34 victory on Steele Wolters’ 11-yard touchdown run with 34.7 seconds left.

After ties at 26 and 32, Thunder Ridge took a 34-32 lead when Colton Davis sacked Wolters in the end zone for a safety with 5:38 left.

But Osborne came up with a defensive stop on the next series and responded with its game-winning drive with Wolters scoring his fourth rushing touchdown of the night.

“We say ‘Stay the course, stay the course, don’t look at the scoreboard,’ ” Osborne coach Steve Tiernan told the Hays Daily News. “We’ve said that all year, whether we’re up a bunch or down a bunch.”

Osborne finished the season as one of only two unbeatens in Eight-Man Division II, with St. Paul the other. Frankfort had a chance to join the two, but was beaten 52-34 by Hanover, causing a mild shake-up in the Division II rankings with Frankfort slipping from No. 2 to No. 4 and Axtell (7-1) and Hanover (7-1) each moving up one spot.

Only three other classifications saw changes in the rankings in the final week.

Class 6A No. 2 Lawrence saw its huge turnaround season fall just short of an undefeated regular season as cross-town rival rode Tyler Bowden’s 287 rushing yards to a 31-30 victory. The Lions dropped out of the top five with Gardner-Edgerton (7-1), Dodge City (8-0 and Topeka High (7-1) each moving up one spot to 2-3-4 and Free State (7-1) coming in at No. 5

In Class 2A, No. 2 Garden Plain handled rival and No. 5 Conway Springs 32-21 to knock the Cardinals from the rankings. They are replace at No. 5 by 8-0 Cimarron.

In Class 5A, No. 4 Maize suffered its first loss of the season with a 55-7 loss to No. 1 overall Derby. The Eagles flip-flopped spot with No. 5 Maize South, which finished 8-0

BEST OF KANSAS PREPS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL RANKINGS

SUPER 10

Team ... record

1. Derby (1) ... 8-0

Panthers looking pretty unbeatable after 55-7 rout of Maize

2. Aquinas (2) ... 7-0

Saints had open week

3. Wichita Northwest (3) ... 7-0

Grizzly D gets it done again with another shutout

4. Gardner-Edgerton (5) ... 7-1

Trailblazer run past SM West 49=23

5. DeSoto (6) ... 8-0

Wildcats cap unbeaten regular season with win over Pittsburg

6. Dodge City (7) ... 8-0

Red Demons manhandle Liberal 45-6

7. Topeka High (8) ... 7-1

Trojans cruise past Topeka West

8. Free State (10) ... 7-1

Bowden runs for 287 yards as Firebirds beat cross-town rivals

9. Lawrence (4) ... 7-1

Lions suffer first loss despite 226 yards from Neal

10. Maize (9) ... 7-1

Eagles no match for No. 1 Derby

CLASS 6A

Team ... record

1. Derby (1) ... 8-0

2. Gardner-Edgerton (3) ... 7-1

3. Dodge City (4) ... 8-0

4. Topeka High (5) ... 7-1

5. Free State (NR) ... 7-1

Others — Blue Valley 5-3, Blue Valley West 5-3, Junction City 6-2, Lawrence 7-1, Manhattan 7-1, Olathe East 6-2, Olathe North 6-2, SM Northwest 6-2.

Notes — There was plenty of hype leading up to the cross-town showdown between unbeaten Lawrence and one-loss Free State. It lived up to the billing. Lawrence’s Devin Neal and Free State’s Tyler Bowden had huge nights rushing the ball with Neal going for 227 yards and three touchdowns and Bowden even better with 287 yards and two TDs. Free State erased a 21-10 halftime lead, went up for good on Malik Berry’s 1-yard run early in the fourth and after giving up a safety to make it a one-point game, made a late defensive stand to secure a 31-30 victory.

CLASS 5A

Team ... record

1. Aquinas (1) ... 7-0

2. Wichita Northwest (2) ... 8-0

3. DeSoto (3) ... 8-0

4. Maize South (5) ... 8-0

5. Maize (4) ... 7-1

Others — Carroll 6-2, Eisenhower 5-3, Emporia 5-3, Mill Valley 5-3, Olathe West 5-3, Salina Central 5-3.

Notes — Maize will still be a big factor in Class 5A this postseason, but the Eagles were no match for Derby in a regular-season finale showdown of unbeatens. Derby scored the game’s first 55 points in a 55-7 rout as Maize couldn’t stop Panther QB Lem Wash, who had four of his six completions go for touchdowns — three to Cavion Walker — and also ran for 136 yards and two scores. The Eagles were held to minus-28 yards rushing.

CLASS 4A

Team ... record

1. Miege (1) ... 6-2

2. McPherson (2) ... 8-0

3. Paola (3) ... 8-0

4. Tonganoxie (4) ... 8-0

5. Andover Central (5) ... 7-1

Others — Basehor-Linwood 5-3, Bonner Springs 6-2, Buhler 6-2, Chanute 7-1, Louisburg 5-3, Ulysses 5-3, Winfield 5-3.

Notes — Paola finally got its first big test of the 2019 season from Frontier League rival Louisburg, which had won five straight since an 0-2 start. The Panthers hadn’t had a game closer than 27 points all season, but managed only two touchdowns against the Wildcats. The defense led the way, however, giving up only a fourth-quarter touchdown as Paola won 16-8 to share the league title with Tonganoxie, which also finished 8-0.

CLASS 3A

Team ... record

1. Andale (1) ... 8-0

2. Frontenac (2) ... 8-0

3. Halstead (3) ... 8-0

4. Colby (4) ... 8-0

5. Marysville (5) ... 7-1

Others — Cheney 6-2, Clearwater 6-2, Columbus 7-1, Hayden 7-1, Hesston 7-1, Holton 6-2, Jefferson West 7-1, Prairie View 8-0, Sabetha 6-2, Scott City 6-2, Wamego 6-2.

Notes — Andale had steamrolled its way through its schedule, but ran into a big-time challenge against Cheney on Friday. The Indians faced their first deficit of the season, falling behind 7-0 after the first quarter and were tied 14-14 at halftime. But Andale got touchdown runs from Eli Rowland and Mac Brand in the second half and fought off the Cardinals 29-22.

CLASS 2A

Team ... record

1. Hoisington (1) ... 8-0

2. Humboldt (2) ... 8-0

3. Garden Plain (3) ... 8-0

4. Silver Lake (4) ... 8-0

5. Cimarron (NR) ... 8-0

Others — Belle Plaine 7-1, Conway Springs 6-2, Lakin 7-1, Maur Hill 6-2, Nemaha Central 6-2, Riley County 6-2, Riverside 6-2, Rossville 6-2, Southeast-Saline 6-2.

Notes — The Garden Plain-Conway Springs rivalry is one of the best in the state and Friday’s edition was another good one. Garden Plain jumped out to a 14-0 first-quarter lead on a pair fo Blake Long touchdown runs, but saw Conway Springs close to .26-21 late in the fourth quarter on Peyton Winter’s third TD run of the night. The Owls got a final-minute TD run from John Nowak to seal a 32-21 win and secure the Central Plains League title.

CLASS 1A

Team ... record

1. Smith Center (1) ... 8-0

2. Olpe (2) ... 8-0

3. Sedgwick (3) ... 8-0

4. Plainville (4) ... 7-1

5. Centralia (5) ... 7-1

Others — Elkhart 6-1, Ell-Saline 6-2, Jackson Heights 6-2, Lyndon 7-1, Valley Heights 6-2.

Notes — Jackson Heights used a bevy of backs and a dominating rushing game to hand Lyndon its first loss of the season. Four different backs had rushing touchdowns for the Cobras, who ran for 364 yards while also holding Lyndon to just 44 yards on the ground on 23 carries.

EIGHT-MAN DIVISION I

Team ... record

1. Canton-Galva (1) ... 8-0

2. St. Francis (2) ... 8-0

3. South Central (3) ... 8-0

4. Madison (4) ... 8-0

5. Clifton-Clyde (5) ... 8-0

Others — Bennington 6-2, Cedar Vale-Dexter 7-1, Hodgeman County 7-1, :Lebo 6-2, Leoti 7-1, Little River 7-1, Maranatha 6-2, Ness City 7-1, Pratt-Skyline 7-1, Victoria 6-2.

Notes — Last year, Ness City spoiled Hodgeman County’s bid for an undefeated regular season with a 28-26 upset in the season finale. Friday, the Longhorns returned the favor. Eli Salmans ran for 271 yards and five touchdowns and the Longhorns broke free from a 22-12 halftime lead for a convincing 52-26 victory.

EIGHT-MAN DIVISION II

Team ... record

1. Osborne (1) ... 8-0

2. Axtell (3) ... 7-1

3. Hanover (4) ... 7-1

4. Frankfort (2) ... 7-1

5. St. Paul (5) ... 8-0

Others — Beloit-St. John’s 6-2, Centre 6-2, Hutch Central Christian 7-1, Minneola 7-1, Rock Hills 6-2, South Barber 7-1, Thunder Ridge 7-1, Wheatland-Grinnell 7-1.

Notes — Axtell beat Hanover in the final seconds. Frankfort beat Axtell on the final play. Hanover completed the triangle with a 52-34 win over Frankfort, handing the Wildcats their first loss. Frankfort lead 28-22 at halftime on four rushing TDs by Garret Dalinghaus, but Hanover scored 24 straight in the third and fourth quarter and held Frankfort to just one second-half touchdown to win the district title.