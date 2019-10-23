LINDSBORG— The Swedes women's soccer team picked up a 2-1 overtime win in overtime over the visiting Tabor College Bluejays.

While neither team was able to convert in the first half, it was not for lack of trying with 10 total shots in the half. Both teams pushed the ball and it was a back and forth battle from start to finish. This continued in the second half until Mackenzie Callison, senior forward, netted a ball in the 74th that rebounded off a Tabor player who saved a shot from Juliana Lopez, freshman forward. However, with two minutes left in regulation, the Bluejays were able to score a goal of their own to even things up at 1-1. The teams continued to push in overtime not only offensively, but defensively. The Swedes were able to get a shot off in the 93rd minute when Lopez played the ball to Dominique Palmer, junior midfielder, and that shot found the back of the net giving the Swedes the golden goal and a 2-1 win.

In total, the Swedes took 25 shots, 10 of which were on target. On the defensive side, Destinee Wells, senior keeper, led the team with two saves. As a whole, the Bethany defense defended six shots and kept many more from materializing into opportunities for the Bluejay offense.

Up Next . . .

The Swedes host Friends University on Saturday, Oct. 26 for their senior night competition. This KCAC competition is set to begin at 5:30 p.m.

Swedes' men nets golden goal in second overtime to take 1-0 win over Bluejays

LINDSBORG—The Bethany men's soccer team played their third overtime game in a row on Wednesday, Oct. 22 against the visiting Tabor Bluejays. The Swedes won the game 1-0 in the second overtime for their third conference win of the season.

Despite the 0-0 score, the teams took 31 shots during regulation and the first overtime. Of these 31, 18 of the shots were on target. Both teams played hard continuously throughout the match capitalizing on their opportunities to get a shot off, but both teams' defenses were equal to the task, leading to a second overtime. During that second overtime, the Swedes were able to put up another shot before continuing to push offensively before Kevin Sithole, sophomore forward, passed the ball to Jack Rhys-Jones, senior midfielder, who then played it to Zen Baatjes, senior defender, who netted the golden goal for the Swedes' to take the 1-0 win.

As a whole, the Swedes took 19 shots, 11 of those being on goal. Defensively, Roland Kiss, sophomore keeper, was in the net for the Swedes recording six saves in 106 minutes of play, anchoring the Bethany defense.

Up Next . . .

Bethany returns to the pitch on Saturday, Oct. 26 facing off with Friends University. This KCAC contest is set to begin at 8 p.m.