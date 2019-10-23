STERLING— The Bulldogs played the Sterling Warriors on Tuesday night, and both teams battled into overtime. The Bulldogs ended up pulling through in the first period of the overtime, winning 2-1.

Both teams took a lot of shots on goal and were persistent in the offense, but both teams were held scoreless in the opening period. The Bulldogs had five shots the first half while the Warriors had two. At the 50th minute into the second half, Samuel Box ended up pulling through and scoring one, assisted by Jorge Ramos Hernandez. The Warriors then responded with a goal in the 72nd minute. By the end of the half, the Bulldogs had eleven shots while the Warriors had ten.

In overtime, the Bulldogs scored just 21 seconds into the period. The goal was scored by Antoine Detavernier, assisted by Justus Koehler, leading the Bulldogs to the win. Detavernier's and Box's goals were both the first of their collegiate careers.

"This was an important three points for us in the conference race," Bulldogs coach Doug Quint said. "We won a hard-fought battle against a good team at a tough place to play. I was happy for the two youngsters that finally found their first collegiate goals. They have worked so hard all year and were due."

Next up for the Bulldog men is a show down with University of St. Mary on Senior Day this upcoming Saturday. The Bulldogs and Spires will kick off at 2:30 p.m.