LINDSBORG— The Dr. Emory Lindquist Tennis Center was celebrated at a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday, Oct. 19, during Bethany College Homecoming, and Svensk Hyllningsfest. This follows the ground-breaking ceremony held last December. The project was delayed due to the abundance of rain this spring. The ribbon cutting ceremony, included a short program where Dean of Athletics, Laura Moreno '09; Vice President of Advancement, David Earle and Interim President Mauch welcomed guests. Alum and former coach Dr. Bryce Young shared comments and Beth Lindquist, daughter of the late Dr. Emory Lindquist, ended with the official opening.

The tennis center features six courts with centrally located covered stadium seating. The center is possible due to donations of many Bethany alumni and friends.

"We are so thankful for the donation Moreno said. This facility is a game changer for Bethany College Athletics as we now have the premier tennis center not only in the conference, but also in the region. This facility is an integral part of the recruitment and retention of our tennis student-athletes and will largely benefit the process of building our tennis rosters and competing at a high level."

Bethany College, established by Swedish Lutheran immigrants in 1881, is a college of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. The mission of Bethany College is to educate, develop, and challenge individuals to reach for truth and excellence as they lead lives of faith, learning, and service. Bethany connects its past, present, and future with distinctive initiatives like Swedes to Sweden, a free service-learning trip for the sophomore class to Sweden, and the Good Life Scholarship, presenting all local high school graduates with a four-year, full tuition scholarship to the college.