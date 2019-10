NORTON — Smith Center won the Mid-Continent League volleyball tournament championship on Saturday, beating Thomas More Prep-Marian in three sets in the final to snap the Monarchs' 22-match win streak and avenge a loss to TMP earlier in the season.

TMP closed pool play with a 25-17, 25-15 win over Phillipsburg then beat Norton 25-17, 25-15 in the semifinals before falling to the Lady Red.

The Monarchs will be in Hoisington for sub-state play next Saturday.