The Hays High football team dropped a 40-21 decision at unbeaten Dodge City on Friday night.

The Indians trailed 21-7 in the third quarter before pulling within seven on a 51-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Brown from Dylan Dreiling, but Dodge City scored back-to-back touchdowns to open up a 19-point lead.

Brown took a kickoff back 97 yards for a touchdown to make it 33-21 late in the third. However, Dodge City quarterback Beau Foster finished off the scoring with a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter for his fourth touchdown of the game.

Dreiling scored the Indians' first touchdown on an 83-yard run in the first quarter.

Hays High dropped to 2-4 while Dodge moved to 6-0.