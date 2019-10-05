To submit an item for the Outdoors calendar, contact The Topeka Capital-Journal by fax: 785-295-1230 or email at jrouse@cjonline.com. View the complete calendar online.

OCTOBER

5 — Kansas BASS Nation High School fishing tournament, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., La Cygne Reservoir. Check-in, take-off at Marina Boat Ramp.

5 — NWTF Kansas State JAKES Camp, 8 a.m., White Memorial Camp, 6 miles north of Council Grove. Activities include turkey calling, a JAKES Take Aim BB gun range, trap shooting, archery, still target shooting, arts and crafts, canoeing, sling shots and axe throwing. Fees are $25 for current members, $35 for nonmembers (which includes membership) and $25 for adults, with a $15 charge for a bunk bed in a cabin and $10 for an RV hook up. For more info, contact Gib Rhodes at 620-437-2012.

5 — Johnson County Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever Youth and Women's Pheasant Hunt, 7 a.m., Eckman Gamebird Farm in Baldwin City. Women's hunt offered to those with limited hunting experience. Youth hunt for ages 11-16. For more information on how to register, go to http://jocopheasantsforever.org/youth-hunt/ or contact Jim Milazzo at 913-636-3369 or by email at james.milazzojr@wfadvisors.com.

5 — Jayhawk QUWF 34th Annual Charity Banquet and Auction, 5 p.m. at 200 McDonald Drive in Lawrence, formerly the Holiday Inn Holidome. Dinner, banquet at 7 p.m. More information at https://www.jayhawkquwf.com/.

5 — Kids and Clays, noon to 2 p.m., Ravenwood Lodge. Reservations required. For more information, call (800) 656-2454.

5 — Cloud County Ducks Unlimited dinner, 5:30 to 10 p.m., Kansas National Guard Armory in Concordia. Tickets available online at ducks.org. For more info, contact Josh Meyer at 785-243-5883, Jesse Pounds at 785-275-2982 or Jeff Widen at 785-262-1628.

5 — Chanute Ducks Unlimited dinner, 6 to 10 p.m., Lucius Landing in Chanute. Tickets are $35 single, $60 couple or $15 Greenwing. For more info, contact Tim Vietti at 620-305-8180.

5 — Fort Scott Ducks Unlimited dinner, 5:30 to 9 p.m. at Sharky's Pub and Grub in Fort Scott. Tickets are $35 single, $50 couple and $15 Greenwing. For more info, contact Suzanne Colvin at 620-224-7310.

5 — NWTF Kansas 1st Upland Pioneers Women in the Outdoors Event, WITO Event Station, Le Roy. Contact Stephanie Erbert at erbertelectric@gmail.com.

5 — NWTF Crushing Clays for Conservation, 8:30 a.m., Lynbrooke Sporting Clays at Augusta. For more info, contact Andrew Hall at 316-833-7016.

6 — Kansas BASS Nation Youth fishing tournament, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., La Cygne Reservoir. Check-in, take-off at Marina Boat Ramp.

6 — Kansas Crappie Trail tournament, lake picked in drawing, pre-entry required. For more information, contact Dylan Faulconer at KansasCrappieTrail@yahoo.com or 913-416-3481.

12 — Hunter Appreciation Breakfast at the Kansas Wetland Education Center, east side of Cheyenne Bottoms, 8 a.m. to noon. For more info, contact Kim Schneweis at 620-282-9592 or Curtis Wolf at 877-243-9268.

12 — Blackjack Ducks Unlimited banquet, 6 to 10 p.m., Brooklyn Hall at Enright Gardens in Edgerton. Tickets are $35 single, $50 couple, $15 Greenwing. For more info, contact Brad Scraper at 785-550-8694.

12 — Heroes on the Water Kansas chapter event, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lake Shawnee South Boat Dock.

12-13 — Oklahoma Crappie Anglers Club State Championship, Lake Wister. Takeoff/weigh-in at Quarry Island Ramp. Entry fee $120 by Sept. 30, $160 after. For more information, visit http://www.okcrappie.com or call 918-553-0134.

14 — Women’s night, Ravenwood Lodge. 6 p.m., potluck following. For more information, call (800) 656-2454.

19 — NWTF Second Amendment Celebration, 4 p.m., Knights of Columbus at 800 W. Frontview in Dodge City. For more info, contact Wilmoth Brandon at 620-230-0929.

23 — Pratt Ducks Unlimited Banquet, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., Pratt County 4-H building in Pratt. For more info, contact Brian Arensdorf at 620-388-2371 or Kent Domsch at 620-770-1358.

24 — Manhattan Ducks Unlimited H20fowl Hunter Party, 6 to 10 p.m., PrairieWood Barn, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road in Manhattan. For more info, contact Dave Casper at 785-564-1153 or Ben Paige at 308-227-8051. Tickets $25 each in advance, $40 couple.

26 — Marion County Ducks Unlimited dinner, 5:30 to 10 p.m., Marion County Lake Hall in Marion. For more info, contact Bruce George at 620-786-4822.

30 — Pratt Ducks Unlimited banquet, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., Pratt County 4-H building in Pratt. For more info, contact Brian Arensdorf at 620-388-2371 or Kent Domsch at 620-770-1358.

NOVEMBER

1 — Winfield Ducks Unlimited Hunters Party, 5:30 to 10 p.m., the Farm at Quail Valley in Winfield. For more info, contact Mark Wonser at 620-222-1704.

2 — Hays Ducks Unlimited banquet, 5 to 9:30 p.m., Ellis County Fairgrounds - Schenk Building in Hays. For more info, contact John Lang at 785-650-1543 or Jason Kuhn at 785-650-4777.

4 — Dickinson Co. Beard Busters NWTF banquet, 5 p.m., First National Bank Annex, 124 N. Main in Hope. For more info, contact Ronald Henely at 785-375-5320.

8 — 2019 NWTF Pheasant Hunters Park, 5:30 p.m., South Haven Community Building. For more info, contact Javan Wright at 620-399-8818.

14 — Kansas Wildlife, Parks and Tourism Commission meeting, 1:30 p.m., William Carpenter 4-H Building, 608 N. Fairground Road in Scott City.

DECEMBER

31 — Pheasant/Chukar Hunt EMS Auction, CQ Gamebirds, 1818 E. 24th Avenue in Hutchinson. For more info, contact Scott Worlock at 785-452-2681.

2020

JANUARY

9 — Kansas Wildlife, Parks and Tourism Commission meeting, 1:30 p.m., Riverside Community Building, 510 Park Ave. in Iola.

12 — NWTF Kansas State Awards Banquet, 5 p.m. Drury Plaza Hotel and Convention Center, 400 W. Douglas in Wichita. For more info, contact Wilmoth Brandon at 620-230-0929.

14-15 — Fourth annual KAWS Playa Lake Field Tour and Workshop. To learn more, visit the KAWS website or contact event coordinators: Joe Kramer, Ducks Unlimited Special Projects Manager, at 620-388-5878, and Abe Lollar, Ducks Unlimited Biologist, at 620-214-2693.

19 — Big Creek Longbeards NWTF banquet, 4 p.m., Schenk Building - Ellis County Fairgrounds in Hays. For more info, contact Chris Rhoades at 785-656-0268.

24-26 — Kansas Monster Buck Classic, Exhibition Hall and the Domer Arena at Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka. Single-day tickets for the event will be $10 at the door, with youth tickets $5 and children 10 and under getting in free. For more information, visit the Kansas Monster Buck Classic Facebook page or contact Tyler Kirby at 620-339-9026 or KSMonsterBuck@gmail.com.

25 — Kansas First Upland Pioneers NWTF banquet, 5:30 p.m., Elks Lodge at 110 S. Jefferson Ave. in Iola. For more info, contact Neil Crane at 620-365-7140.

FEBRUARY

1 — Three Rivers NWTF banquet, 5:30 p.m., Houston Street Ballroom in Manhattan. For more info, contact John Adams at 785-565-8918.

2 — Ford County NWTF banquet, 5 p.m., Knights of Columbus building, Dodge City. For more info, contact Barry Woods at 620-417-0692.

21 — West Branch Ridge Runners NWTF banquet, 5 p.m., Sacred Heart, 22298 Newbury Road in Paxico. For more info, contact Darrin Meseke at 785-456-3193.

24 — Nickerson Trap Club NWTF banquet, 5:30 p.m., Hutchinson Moose Lodge in Hutchinson. For more info, contact Wilmoth Brandon at 620-230-0929.

29 — Decatur County Thunder Chickens NWTF banquet, 5 p.m., American Legion Post 70 in Oberlin. For more info, contact Channing Fortin at 785-470-0044.

MARCH

2 — Ark Valley NWTF banquet, 5 p.m., Cessna Activity Center in Wichita. For more info, contact Wilmoth Brandon at 620-230-0929.

7 — Marais des Cygnes Valley NWTF banquet, 5:30 p.m., Celebration Hall in Ottawa. For more info, contact Richard Wilson at 785-214-8325.

7 — Kansas Crappie Trail tournament on Hillsdale Lake. For more information, contact Dylan Faulconer at KansasCrappieTrail@yahoo.com or 913-416-3481. Subject to change.

9 — Waconda Struttin' Dusters NWTF banquet, 5 p.m., Down Under in Beloit. For more info, contact Todd Adolph at 785-738-0280.

13 — Neosho River Struttin' Toms NWTF banquet, 6 p.m., Tonys Function Junction in Erie. For more info, contact Rowdy Kyser at 620-212-0738.

16 — Western Kansas NWTF banquet, 5 p.m., Phillips County Fairbuilding in Phillipsburg. For more info, contact Brett Biggs at 785-543-5062.

22 — Bourbon County Thunderchickens NWTF banquet, 6 p.m., Liberty Theatre in Fort Scott. For more info, contact Jordan Mcdermed at 620-224-6571.

23 — Slate Creek Gobblers NWTF banquet, 5 p.m., South Haven Community Building. For more info, contact Wilmoth Brandon at 620-230-0929.

26 — Kansas Wildlife, Parks and Tourism Commission meeting, 1:30 p.m., Kansas State Historical Society and Museum, 6425 S.W. 6th in Topeka.

30 — KHEA NWTF banquet, 5 p.m., Isis Shrine Temple in Salina.

APRIL

3 — Kaw Valley NWTF banquet, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 142. For more info, contact George Obrein at 785-766-0459.

11 — Thunderstruck Longbeards NWTF banquet, 5 p.m., American Legion Post 153 in Olathe. For more info, contact Adam Kucera at 913-708-4723.

17-19 — Ducks Unlimited Expo, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas. Daily admission to the 2020 Ducks Unlimited Expo is $10 for adults, kids 12 and under are admitted free. For exhibitor and sponsor information, contact Dana Barton at (901) 758-3858 or at dbarton@ducks.org.

18 — Kansas Crappie Trail tournament on Tuttle Creek. For more information, contact Dylan Faulconer at KansasCrappieTrail@yahoo.com or 913-416-3481. Subject to change.

23 — Kansas Wildlife, Parks and Tourism Commission meeting, 1:30 p.m., location TBD.

24 — Twin States Thundering Toms NWTF banquet, 5:30 p.m., Fisher Community Center in Hiawatha. For more info, contact Kenneth Stephs at 785-741-0410.

MAY

9 — Kansas Crappie Trail tournament on El Dorado Reservoir. For more information, contact Dylan Faulconer at KansasCrappieTrail@yahoo.com or 913-416-3481. Subject to change.

23 — Kansas Crappie Trail tournament on Melvern Reservoir. For more information, contact Dylan Faulconer at KansasCrappieTrail@yahoo.com or 913-416-3481. Subject to change.

JUNE

13 — Kansas Crappie Trail tournament on Perry Reservoir. For more information, contact Dylan Faulconer at KansasCrappieTrail@yahoo.com or 913-416-3481. Subject to change.

JULY

18 — Kansas Crappie Trail tournament on Pomona Lake. For more information, contact Dylan Faulconer at KansasCrappieTrail@yahoo.com or 913-416-3481. Subject to change.

AUGUST

22 — Kansas Crappie Trail tournament on Clinton Reservoir. For more information, contact Dylan Faulconer at KansasCrappieTrail@yahoo.com or 913-416-3481. Subject to change.

SEPTEMBER

12-13 — 2020 Kansas Crappie Trail state championship tournament on El Dorado Reservoir. For more information, contact Dylan Faulconer at KansasCrappieTrail@yahoo.com or 913-416-3481. Subject to change.

